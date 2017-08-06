Player Page

Weather | Roster

Derek Rivers | Defensive Lineman | #95

Team: New England Patriots
Age / DOB:  (23) / 5/9/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 250
College: Youngstown State
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 3 (83) / NE
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

ESPN's Field Yates reports Patriots third-round DE Derek Rivers has suffered a season-ending knee injury.
Rivers was the Patriots' top pick in this year's draft after they traded out of the first and second rounds. A favorite of the draft community, Rivers had been making big strides in camp and was pushing for playing time in a thinned-out defensive end spot following Rob Ninkovich's retirement. Trey Flowers tops the depth chart while Kony Ealy has been a big disappointment. Aug 18 - 9:39 AM
Source: Field Yates on Twitter
More Derek Rivers Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Derek Rivers's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Derek Rivers's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Derek Rivers's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Derek Rivers's player profile.
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
 

 