Derek Rivers | Defensive Lineman | #95 Team: New England Patriots Age / DOB: (23) / 5/9/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 250 College: Youngstown State Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 3 (83) / NE Contract: view contract details [x] 6/8/2017: Signed a four-year, $3.3 million contract. The deal included an $802,896 signing bonus. 2017: $465,000, 2018: $555,000 (+ $28,000 workout bonus), 2019: $645,000 (+ $35,000 workout bonus), 2020: $735,000 (+ $39,000 workout bonus), 2021: Free Agent

ESPN's Field Yates reports Patriots third-round DE Derek Rivers has suffered a season-ending knee injury. Rivers was the Patriots' top pick in this year's draft after they traded out of the first and second rounds. A favorite of the draft community, Rivers had been making big strides in camp and was pushing for playing time in a thinned-out defensive end spot following Rob Ninkovich's retirement. Trey Flowers tops the depth chart while Kony Ealy has been a big disappointment. Source: Field Yates on Twitter

Patriots third-round DE Derek Rivers was sent back to Boston for further tests on his injured leg. Rivers injured his left leg or knee during a joint practice with the Texans this week. The fact the Patriots are sending him home for tests suggests the injury could be serious, although the team may just be being careful with a player who was not going to play in the second preseason game anyway. With Rob Ninkovich retired, the Patriots have questions at defensive end. Source: ESPN

Patriots signed third-round DE Derek Rivers to a four-year contract. A four-year starter for small-school Youngstown State, Rivers lit up the Missouri Valley Conference. An exceptional athlete, Rivers is someone who explodes off the ball and can drop back in coverage. His biggest concern is the huge leap in competition.