Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
</>
Player Results
Article Results
Roster
Dwayne Allen
(TE)
Austin Carr
(WR)
D.J. Foster
(RB)
Chris Hogan
(WR)
K.J. Maye
(WR)
Danny Amendola
(WR)
Brandin Cooks
(WR)
Jimmy Garoppolo
(QB)
Cody Hollister
(WR)
Malcolm Mitchell
(WR)
Brandon Bolden
(RB)
Sam Cotton
(TE)
Mike Gillislee
(RB)
Jacob Hollister
(TE)
James O'Shaughnessy
(TE)
Tom Brady
(QB)
LeShun Daniels Jr.
(RB)
Stephen Gostkowski
(K)
Matt Lengel
(TE)
Matthew Slater
(WR)
Jacoby Brissett
(QB)
James Develin
(RB)
Glenn Gronkowski
(RB)
Dion Lewis
(RB)
Tony Washington
(WR)
Rex Burkhead
(RB)
Julian Edelman
(WR)
Rob Gronkowski
(TE)
Devin Lucien
(WR)
James White
(RB)
Full Depth Charts
Derek Rivers | Defensive Lineman | #95
Team:
New England Patriots
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 5/9/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 250
College:
Youngstown State
Drafted:
2017 / Rd. 3 (83) / NE
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
6/8/2017: Signed a four-year, $3.3 million contract. The deal included an $802,896 signing bonus. 2017: $465,000, 2018: $555,000 (+ $28,000 workout bonus), 2019: $645,000 (+ $35,000 workout bonus), 2020: $735,000 (+ $39,000 workout bonus), 2021: Free Agent
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
ESPN's Field Yates reports Patriots third-round DE Derek Rivers has suffered a season-ending knee injury.
Rivers was the Patriots' top pick in this year's draft after they traded out of the first and second rounds. A favorite of the draft community, Rivers had been making big strides in camp and was pushing for playing time in a thinned-out defensive end spot following Rob Ninkovich's retirement. Trey Flowers tops the depth chart while Kony Ealy has been a big disappointment.
Aug 18 - 9:39 AM
Source:
Field Yates on Twitter
Patriots third-round DE Derek Rivers was sent back to Boston for further tests on his injured leg.
Rivers injured his left leg or knee during a joint practice with the Texans this week. The fact the Patriots are sending him home for tests suggests the injury could be serious, although the team may just be being careful with a player who was not going to play in the second preseason game anyway. With Rob Ninkovich retired, the Patriots have questions at defensive end.
Aug 17 - 10:24 AM
Source:
ESPN
Patriots signed third-round DE Derek Rivers to a four-year contract.
A four-year starter for small-school Youngstown State, Rivers lit up the Missouri Valley Conference. An exceptional athlete, Rivers is someone who explodes off the ball and can drop back in coverage. His biggest concern is the huge leap in competition.
Jun 8 - 2:15 PM
Patriots selected Youngstown State DE Derek Rivers with the No. 83 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.
Rivers (6'4/248) was a three-year starter and four-year contributor on the Penguins' D-Line, setting school records in sacks (41) and tackles for loss (56.5) and earning first-team All-Missouri Valley Conference three times. A tight end and linebacker in high school, Rivers' athleticism showed up in Indy with 80th-percentile SPARQ results and 4.61 speed. It shows up on Rivers' tape with a freakishly quick get-off and ability to drop into zone coverage. Rivers is making a huge jump in competition and has limited versatility as a left end only out of the FCS, but his motor never stops. Rivers has a chance to develop into a rich man's Jabaal Sheard.
Apr 28 - 10:28 PM
Pats lose top pick DE Rivers (knee) for year
Aug 18 - 9:39 AM
Derek Rivers (leg) heading home for tests
Aug 17 - 10:24 AM
Derek Rivers gets four-year contract
Jun 8 - 2:15 PM
Patriots take DE Derek Rivers at No. 83
Apr 28 - 10:28 PM
More Derek Rivers Player News
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Tom Brady
2
Jimmy Garoppolo
3
Jacoby Brissett
RB
1
Mike Gillislee
2
James White
3
Dion Lewis
4
Rex Burkhead
5
Brandon Bolden
GLB
1
Mike Gillislee
2
Rex Burkhead
3RB
1
James White
2
Dion Lewis
FB
1
James Develin
2
Glenn Gronkowski
WR1
1
Julian Edelman
2
Chris Hogan
3
Devin Lucien
4
Matthew Slater
5
Cody Hollister
WR2
1
Brandin Cooks
2
Malcolm Mitchell
3
Danny Amendola
4
Austin Carr
5
K.J. Maye
WR3
1
Chris Hogan
TE
1
Rob Gronkowski
2
Dwayne Allen
3
James O'Shaughnessy
4
Matt Lengel
5
Jacob Hollister
LT
1
Nate Solder
2
Antonio Garcia
3
LaAdrian Waddle
4
Andrew Jelks
5
Max Rich
LG
1
Joe Thuney
2
Jamil Douglas
C
1
David Andrews
2
Ted Karras
3
James Ferentz
RG
1
Shaq Mason
2
Jason King
RT
1
Marcus Cannon
2
Cameron Fleming
3
Conor McDermott
4
Cole Croston
K
1
Stephen Gostkowski
