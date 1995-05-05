Kevin King | Defensive Back

Packers selected Washington CB Kevin King with the No. 33 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

King (6’3/200) made 36 starts in the Huskies’ secondary, opening his career at safety before developing into a shutdown corner across from Sidney Jones. Tallying 28 career pass breakups and six interceptions, King was largely overshadowed by Jones despite allowing just one touchdown pass over his final 28 games. King ripped up the Combine with an absurd 99th-percentile SPARQ score and 4.43 straight-line speed. King struggles with short-area routes as most plus-sized corners do, but his ceiling is sky high as a long boundary presence with highlight-reel ball skills. On tape, King reminds of Antonio Cromartie in his prime.