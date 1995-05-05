Player Page

Kevin King | Defensive Back

Team: Green Bay Packers
Age / DOB:  (21) / 5/5/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 192
College: Washington
Packers selected Washington CB Kevin King with the No. 33 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.
King (6’3/200) made 36 starts in the Huskies’ secondary, opening his career at safety before developing into a shutdown corner across from Sidney Jones. Tallying 28 career pass breakups and six interceptions, King was largely overshadowed by Jones despite allowing just one touchdown pass over his final 28 games. King ripped up the Combine with an absurd 99th-percentile SPARQ score and 4.43 straight-line speed. King struggles with short-area routes as most plus-sized corners do, but his ceiling is sky high as a long boundary presence with highlight-reel ball skills. On tape, King reminds of Antonio Cromartie in his prime. Apr 28 - 7:16 PM
Career Stats
Kevin King's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
Game Log
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Aaron Rodgers
2Brett Hundley
3Joe Callahan
RB1Ty Montgomery
2Christine Michael
3Don Jackson
GLB1Ty Montgomery
2Aaron Ripkowski
3RB1Ty Montgomery
2Aaron Ripkowski
FB1Aaron Ripkowski
2Joe Kerridge
WR11Jordy Nelson
2Geronimo Allison
3Jeff Janis
4Max McCaffrey
WR21Davante Adams
2Randall Cobb
3Trevor Davis
4Antwan Goodley
WR31Randall Cobb
TE1Martellus Bennett
2Lance Kendricks
3Richard Rodgers
4Beau Sandland
LT1David Bakhtiari
2Jason Spriggs
LG1Lane Taylor
2Lucas Patrick
3Justin McCray
C1Corey Linsley
2Jacob Flores
RG1Jahri Evans
2Don Barclay
RT1Bryan Bulaga
2Kyle Murphy
K1Mason Crosby
 

 