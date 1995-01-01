Carl Lawson | Defensive Lineman

Bengals selected Auburn DE Carl Lawson with the No. 116 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

Lawson (6’2/261) turned pro as a redshirt junior after making 20 starts for the Tigers, tallying 14 sacks with 24 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles. Lawson rebounded from an injury-plagued start to his career to earn first-team All-SEC from the conference’s coaches in 2016. Lawson showed above-average athleticism in Indy, testing with 65th-percentile SPARQ and 4.67 speed. On tape, Lawson demonstrates a diverse pass-rush repertoire with an outside rip, power, speed, and spins. He also popped an inside rusher. Lawson has all the tools to develop into a high-end No. 2 pass rusher or low-end No. 1 with first-year-impact potential. It's believed Lawson slipped much further than expected in the draft due to concerns about his shoulders.