Carl Lawson | Defensive Lineman

Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Age / DOB:  (21) / 6/29/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 253
College: Auburn
Bengals selected Auburn DE Carl Lawson with the No. 116 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.
Lawson (6’2/261) turned pro as a redshirt junior after making 20 starts for the Tigers, tallying 14 sacks with 24 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles. Lawson rebounded from an injury-plagued start to his career to earn first-team All-SEC from the conference’s coaches in 2016. Lawson showed above-average athleticism in Indy, testing with 65th-percentile SPARQ and 4.67 speed. On tape, Lawson demonstrates a diverse pass-rush repertoire with an outside rip, power, speed, and spins. He also popped an inside rusher. Lawson has all the tools to develop into a high-end No. 2 pass rusher or low-end No. 1 with first-year-impact potential. It's believed Lawson slipped much further than expected in the draft due to concerns about his shoulders. Apr 29 - 12:41 PM
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Andy Dalton
2A.J. McCarron
3Jeff Driskel
RB1Joe Mixon
2Giovani Bernard
3Jeremy Hill
4Cedric Peerman
5Tra Carson
GLB1Joe Mixon
2Jeremy Hill
3RB1Giovani Bernard
2Joe Mixon
FB1Ryan Hewitt
WR11A.J. Green
2Brandon LaFell
3Cody Core
4Josh Malone
5Alonzo Russell
WR21John Ross
2Tyler Boyd
3Alex Erickson
4Jake Kumerow
5Chris Brown
WR31Tyler Boyd
TE1Tyler Eifert
2C.J. Uzomah
3Tyler Kroft
LT1Cedric Ogbuehi
LG1Clint Boling
2Alex Redmond
C1Russell Bodine
2T.J. Johnson
RG1Andre Smith
2Christian Westerman
3Trey Hopkins
RT1Jake Fisher
2Eric Winston
3Andre Smith
K1Randy Bullock
2Jonathan Brown
 

 