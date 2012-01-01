Player Page

Weather | Roster

T.J. Watt | Linebacker

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Age / DOB:  (22) / 10/11/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 252
College: Wisconsin
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Steelers selected Wisconsin OLB T.J. Watt with the No. 30 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.
J.J.'s brother, Watt (6’5/252) arrived in Madison as a tight end recruit, only to convert to outside linebacker as a redshirt sophomore and break out as a junior for 15.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks, earning second-team All-America. As a former pass catcher, Watt is a legitimate interception and pick-six threat with huge hands (11"). Watt ripped up the Combine with 94th-percentile athleticism. Although he carries one-year wonder concerns, Watt has drawn comparisons to Clay Matthews from NFL scouts and has significant growth potential at his new-ish position. At worst, Watt should become a dangerous sub-package rusher. He's an upside pick for the Steelers. Apr 27 - 11:32 PM
More T.J. Watt Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
T.J. Watt's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View T.J. Watt's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View T.J. Watt's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to T.J. Watt's player profile.
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Ben Roethlisberger
2Landry Jones
3Zach Mettenberger
RB1Le'Veon Bell
2Fitzgerald Toussaint
3Knile Davis
4Brandon Brown-Dukes
5Gus Johnson
GLB1Le'Veon Bell
2Knile Davis
3RB1Le'Veon Bell
2Fitzgerald Toussaint
FB1Roosevelt Nix
WR11Antonio Brown
2Cobi Hamilton
3DeMarcus Ayers
4Dez Stewart
5Marcus Tucker
WR21Eli Rogers
2Darrius Heyward-Bey
3Sammie Coates
4Justin Hunter
5Martavis Bryant
WR31Cobi Hamilton
TE1Jesse James
2Ladarius Green
3Xavier Grimble
4David Johnson
5Ryan Malleck
LT1Ali Villanueva
2Jerald Hawkins
3Keavon Milton
LG1Ramon Foster
2Matt Feiler
C1Maurkice Pouncey
2Mike Matthews
3Kyle Friend
RG1David DeCastro
2B.J. Finney
RT1Marcus Gilbert
2Chris Hubbard
3Brian Mihalik
K1Chris Boswell
 

 