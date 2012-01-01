T.J. Watt | Linebacker

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Youth is Served
Apr 27
Waiver Wired: You Need Yuli
Apr 27
Daily Dose: Cup of Joe
Apr 27
Bedrosian Bedridden
Apr 26
Notes: Mariners Get Desperate
Apr 26
Dose: Bet On Bellinger
Apr 26
Roundtable: Up Comes Urias
Apr 25
MLB Power Rankings: Week 4
Apr 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Tanaka fires three-hit shutout versus Red Sox
Kluber punches out 10 in win over Astros
Luis Robert working out for Padres on Friday
Shelby Miller diagnosed with torn UCL
Gary Sanchez to begin rehab on Tuesday
Carpenter hits walkoff grand slam vs. Toronto
Gregorius expected to be activated Friday
Jays closer Roberto Osuna blows third save
Yoenis Cespedes (hamstring) headed for MRI
Harvey loses command, velocity in loss
Braves' Dickey leaves start with quad spasm
Pedroia (knee, ankle) returns to lineup Thurs
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Live 2017 NFL Draft Tracker
Apr 27
Silva's Final 2017 Mock Draft
Apr 27
Saint Peterson
Apr 26
Best Draft Destinations
Apr 26
An Early Dive Into SOS
Apr 24
Silva's 2017 NFL Mock Draft
Apr 24
NFL Draft Needs: Bucs
Apr 20
NFL Draft Needs: Saints
Apr 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
49ers end ILB Reuben Foster's slide at No. 31
Steelers select Wisconsin OLB T.J. Watt
Browns trade up to end Njoku's slide at 29
Falcons trade up for pass rusher McKinley
Browns draft versatile Jabrill Peppers at 25
Shocker: Raiders draft Gareon Conley at 24
Giants get much-needed TE Evan Engram at 23
Bucs add TE O.J. Howard to revamped offense
Cardinals settle for LB Reddick at 13th pick
Texans trade up to No. 12 for Deshaun Watson
Saints get CB help in Marshon Lattimore at 11
Tired of Smith era, K.C. moves up for Mahomes
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Wizards, Celtics win
Apr 27
Buyer Beware: Free Throw Woes
Apr 26
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 26
Apr 26
Dose: Westbrook, Out!
Apr 26
Stats: Green With Envy
Apr 25
Dose: The Norman Powell Effect
Apr 25
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 24
Apr 24
Dose: The King Advances
Apr 24
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
DeMar DeRozan scores 32 points to win series
Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 34 in loss
Jamal Murray has core muscle-related surgery
Joakim Noah undergoes successful surgery
Celtics win Game 5, Avery Bradley scores 24
Kelly Olynyk w/ playoff career-high 14 points
Dwyane Wade's 26/11/8 not enough in Game 5
Markieff Morris struggles with fouls...again
Bradley Beal posts 27 pts in Wizards win
Otto Porter scores 17 pts on four FG attempts
Dennis Schroder double-doubles in Game 5 loss
Jason Smith (bruised calf) exits Wednesday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Fiddler on the Roof
Apr 27
Podcast: Second-Round Preview
Apr 26
Dose: On to Round Two
Apr 26
East Second Round Preview
Apr 25
West Second Round Preview
Apr 24
Dose: MacArthur Parks One
Apr 24
Dose: Great to Still be King
Apr 23
Bruins, Caps win in overtime
Apr 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Alex Ovechkin scores in GM 1 loss to Pens
Sidney Crosby scores twice in GM 1 win vs WSH
Erik Karlsson scores GWG in Game 1 vs NYR
Fiala has fractured femur, done for playoffs
Leon Draisaitl nets 1G, 3A in Game 1 win
Kevin Bieksa doesn't finish GM 1 vs. Oilers
Ryan Getzlaf picks up 2 pts in GM 1 loss
P.K. Subban has huge night in GM 1 win vs STL
Blues-Preds GM 1 delayed during second period
Kevin Fiala stretchered off after ugly injury
Report: BUF interviews Bill Guerin for GM job
John Tortorella chosen as Jack Adams finalist
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Bristol (Spring)
Apr 26
Wrapup: Bristol Motor Speedway
Apr 24
Update: Texas (Spring)
Apr 22
Food City 500 Stats
Apr 20
DFS: Bristol (Spring)
Apr 19
Chasing Easter
Apr 14
Caps After Texas (Spring)
Apr 11
Wrapup: Texas Motor Speedway
Apr 9
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Cole Custer: ToyotaCare 250 advance
Harvick adds K&N West, XFINITY road courses
Truex Jr. team penalized post-Bristol
Dylan Lupton: ToyotaCare 250 advance
Pennink: NAPA Spring Sizzler 200 advance
Eric Goodale: NAPA Spring Sizzler 200 advance
Todd Szegedy: NAPA Spring Sizzler 200 advance
Max Zachem: NAPA Spring Sizzler 200 advance
Andy Seuss: NAPA Spring Sizzler 200 advance
Solomito: NAPA Spring Sizzler 200 advance
Bonsignore: NAPA Spring Sizzler 200 advance
Christopher: NAPA Spring Sizzler 200 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: Volvo China Open
Apr 25
Zurich Classic: NOLA Preview
Apr 24
Chappell bags first win at VTO
Apr 24
Volvo China Open Preview
Apr 24
FanDuel Focus: Texas Open
Apr 19
Expert Picks: Texas Open
Apr 18
Valero Texas Open: Preview
Apr 17
Bryan wins; Donald 2nd; again
Apr 17
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Spieth and Palmer co-lead after R1 in NOLA
Stanley & Ruffels lead the way in NOLA
Choi & Wi start strong at the Zurich Classic
Levy the man to catch in Volvo China Open
Stenson (with Rose) headline Zurich Classic
Wiesberger chasing Volvo China Open triumph
Chase Koepka makes TOUR debut at the Zurich
Hao Tong Li defending the Volvo China Open
Tway bags career-best T3 at TPC San Antonio
Koepka runner-up at VTO w/ week-tying-low 65
Chappell wins Texas Open for first TOUR title
Wiesberger wins the Shenzhen International
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
Norris: Final 2017 Mock Draft
Apr 26
Mock Draft: Trubisky goes #1
Apr 26
NFL Draft prop bets
Apr 25
Mock Draft VI
Apr 25
Podcast: Dueling Mock Drafts
Apr 24
Norris: Top 150 Draft Board
Apr 23
Weekly News Rundown
Apr 21
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Redskins end Allen's slide with 17th pick
Texans get their quarterback, draft Watson
Mahomes, Trubisky drafted ahead of Watson
Panthers get RB McCaffrey with No. 8 pick
Jaguars take Leonard Fournette No. 4 overall
Chicago trades up, lands Mitchell Trubisky
Myles Garrett first overall pick of 2017
Report: Pat Mahomes could go in top-10
Report: McKinley may have to start on NFI
Report: Browns will take DE Garrett No. 1
Rap Sheet: Ross could possibly slip to Day 2
GM: McCaffrey had best Combine I've ever seen
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 35
Apr 27
AM's Perfect XI - Week 35
Apr 26
The Bargain Hunter-Week 35
Apr 26
Overreaction Monday - Week 34
Apr 24
Team News - Week 34
Apr 22
DFS Soccer: Week 34
Apr 21
Sean's Super Subs - GW34
Apr 21
Late Fitness Check GW34
Apr 21
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
United hold City as Fellaini sees derby red
City dominate a goalless Manchester derby
Other shoe drops, Barton banned for 18 months
Barton could be forced into early retirement
No return for Hull's Norwegian full-back
Eriksen's magic keeps title hopes alive
Relegation looms after Tees-Wear derby defeat
Monreal inspires late Arsenal winner
Huth's blunder gives the Gunners the win
Injury rule Pogba out of the Manchester derby
City fitness boost but no Silva, lining up
What does the future hold for Hector Bellerin
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
DeMarcus Ayers
(WR)
Sammie Coates
(WR)
Justin Hunter
(WR)
Zach Mettenberger
(QB)
Dreamius Smith
(RB)
Le'Veon Bell
(RB)
Knile Davis
(RB)
Jesse James
(TE)
Roosevelt Nix
(RB)
Dez Stewart
(WR)
Chris Boswell
(K)
Ladarius Green
(TE)
David Johnson
(TE)
Ben Roethlisberger
(QB)
Fitzgerald Toussaint
(RB)
Antonio Brown
(WR)
Xavier Grimble
(TE)
Gus Johnson
(RB)
Eli Rogers
(WR)
Marcus Tucker
(WR)
Brandon Brown-Dukes
(RB)
Cobi Hamilton
(WR)
Landry Jones
(QB)
Canaan Severin
(WR)
Trey Williams
(RB)
Martavis Bryant
(WR)
Darrius Heyward-Bey
(WR)
Ryan Malleck
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
T.J. Watt | Linebacker
Team:
Pittsburgh Steelers
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 10/11/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 252
College:
Wisconsin
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Steelers selected Wisconsin OLB T.J. Watt with the No. 30 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.
J.J.'s brother, Watt (6’5/252) arrived in Madison as a tight end recruit, only to convert to outside linebacker as a redshirt sophomore and break out as a junior for 15.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks, earning second-team All-America. As a former pass catcher, Watt is a legitimate interception and pick-six threat with huge hands (11"). Watt ripped up the Combine with 94th-percentile athleticism. Although he carries one-year wonder concerns, Watt has drawn comparisons to Clay Matthews from NFL scouts and has significant growth potential at his new-ish position. At worst, Watt should become a dangerous sub-package rusher. He's an upside pick for the Steelers.
Apr 27 - 11:32 PM
Steelers select Wisconsin OLB T.J. Watt
Apr 27 - 11:32 PM
More T.J. Watt Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
M. Lynch
OAK
(3358)
2
A. Peterson
NO
(2975)
3
M. Gillislee
NE
(2872)
4
M. Trubisky
CHI
(2085)
5
M. Garrett
CLE
(2068)
6
M. Bryant
PIT
(1883)
7
C. Kaepernick
FA
(1871)
8
J. Charles
FA
(1719)
9
L. Blount
FA
(1608)
10
R. Griffin III
FA
(1600)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Pittsburgh Steelers Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
T.J. Watt's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
T.J. Watt's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View T.J. Watt's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
T.J. Watt's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Ben Roethlisberger
2
Landry Jones
3
Zach Mettenberger
RB
1
Le'Veon Bell
Sidelined
Steelers GM Kevin Colbert declined to provide a timetable on Le'Veon Bell's (groin surgery) recovery.
"Our goal is to have him 100 percent for the 2017 season," is all Colbert would offer. Bell underwent surgery to repair a "core muscle injury" on March 13. Bell's recovery will almost certainly sideline him for all of OTAs, but he should be ready by or early in training camp. 25-year-old Bell has dealt with foot, groin, and multiple knee injuries entering his fifth NFL season.
Mar 26
2
Fitzgerald Toussaint
3
Knile Davis
4
Brandon Brown-Dukes
5
Gus Johnson
GLB
1
Le'Veon Bell
2
Knile Davis
3RB
1
Le'Veon Bell
2
Fitzgerald Toussaint
FB
1
Roosevelt Nix
WR1
1
Antonio Brown
2
Cobi Hamilton
3
DeMarcus Ayers
Sidelined
Steelers WR DeMarcus Ayers underwent core-muscle surgery on Tuesday.
It's also known as sports-hernia surgery. Ayers was a seventh-round pick out of Houston last year and was promoted from the practice squad in December. He's looking at a recovery of about two months.
Feb 8
4
Dez Stewart
5
Marcus Tucker
WR2
1
Eli Rogers
2
Darrius Heyward-Bey
3
Sammie Coates
Sidelined
Following the reinstatement of Martavis Bryant, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports Sammie Coates is "on notice" and competing for a job with Justin Hunter.
Antonio Brown, Bryant, Eli Rogers, and (likely) Darrius Heyward-Bey are locks to make the team. That leaves Coates, Hunter, Cobi Hamilton, and Demarcus Ayers as the current Nos. 5-8 wideouts in no particular order. Coates had a horrific 2016 season filled with drops, but he did suffer a mangled hand that severely limited him much of the second half of the year. Hunter is a similar player with big talent who hasn't been able to put it together, but Big Ben is best QB he's ever had.
Apr 26
4
Justin Hunter
5
Martavis Bryant
WR3
1
Cobi Hamilton
TE
1
Jesse James
2
Ladarius Green
Sidelined
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ed Bouchette is "not sure the (Steelers') staff has any hopes" for Ladarius Green (concussions).
Along the same lines as conditionally-reinstated WR Martavis Bryant, the Steelers will likely view anything they get from Green this year as a bonus. Jesse James returns as Pittsburgh's primary in-line tight end, and Ben Roethlisberger has lobbied for a receiving option at the position. Bouchette indicated he expects the Steelers to draft a tight end, possibly on day two.
Apr 26
3
Xavier Grimble
4
David Johnson
5
Ryan Malleck
LT
1
Ali Villanueva
2
Jerald Hawkins
3
Keavon Milton
LG
1
Ramon Foster
2
Matt Feiler
C
1
Maurkice Pouncey
2
Mike Matthews
3
Kyle Friend
RG
1
David DeCastro
2
B.J. Finney
RT
1
Marcus Gilbert
2
Chris Hubbard
3
Brian Mihalik
K
1
Chris Boswell
Headlines
Live 2017 NFL Draft Tracker
Apr 27
Live NFL Draft results, beginning with Thursday's Rd. 1 and running through Friday's Rds. 2-3 and Saturday's Rds. 4-7.
More NFL Columns
»
Live 2017 NFL Draft Tracker
Apr 27
»
Silva's Final 2017 Mock Draft
Apr 27
»
Saint Peterson
Apr 26
»
Best Draft Destinations
Apr 26
»
An Early Dive Into SOS
Apr 24
»
Silva's 2017 NFL Mock Draft
Apr 24
»
NFL Draft Needs: Bucs
Apr 20
»
NFL Draft Needs: Saints
Apr 20
NFL Headlines
»
49ers end ILB Reuben Foster's slide at No. 31
»
Steelers select Wisconsin OLB T.J. Watt
»
Browns trade up to end Njoku's slide at 29
»
Falcons trade up for pass rusher McKinley
»
Browns draft versatile Jabrill Peppers at 25
»
Shocker: Raiders draft Gareon Conley at 24
»
Giants get much-needed TE Evan Engram at 23
»
Bucs add TE O.J. Howard to revamped offense
»
Cardinals settle for LB Reddick at 13th pick
»
Texans trade up to No. 12 for Deshaun Watson
»
Saints get CB help in Marshon Lattimore at 11
»
Tired of Smith era, K.C. moves up for Mahomes
NFL Links
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Free MLB Draft Guide w/ your 1st FanDuel deposit
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved