T.J. Watt | Linebacker

Steelers selected Wisconsin OLB T.J. Watt with the No. 30 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

J.J.'s brother, Watt (6’5/252) arrived in Madison as a tight end recruit, only to convert to outside linebacker as a redshirt sophomore and break out as a junior for 15.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks, earning second-team All-America. As a former pass catcher, Watt is a legitimate interception and pick-six threat with huge hands (11"). Watt ripped up the Combine with 94th-percentile athleticism. Although he carries one-year wonder concerns, Watt has drawn comparisons to Clay Matthews from NFL scouts and has significant growth potential at his new-ish position. At worst, Watt should become a dangerous sub-package rusher. He's an upside pick for the Steelers.