Zay Jones | Wide Receiver

Bills traded up with the Rams to select East Carolina WR Zay Jones with the No. 37 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

The Bills surrendered picks No. 44 and 91 in exchange for Nos. 37 and 149 so they could address their crater behind Sammy Watkins. Jones (6’2/201) made 41 starts for the Pirates, setting a school record for career catches (399) and finishing second in ECU history in both receiving yards (4,279) and touchdown grabs (23). Jones broke the FBS single-season receptions record (158) as a senior, dropping just 6-of-164 catchable targets. While Jones lived on bubble screens and quick hitters and averaged only 10.7 yards per catch, he showed elite athleticism with a 94th-percentile SPARQ score and 4.45 speed at the Combine. Albeit not quite as big, Jones profiles similarly to Eagles WR Jordan Matthews as a slot-Z chain mover with more reliable hands.