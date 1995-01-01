Player Page

Zay Jones | Wide Receiver

Team: Buffalo Bills
Age / DOB:  (22) / 3/30/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 201
College: East Carolina
Bills traded up with the Rams to select East Carolina WR Zay Jones with the No. 37 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.
The Bills surrendered picks No. 44 and 91 in exchange for Nos. 37 and 149 so they could address their crater behind Sammy Watkins. Jones (6’2/201) made 41 starts for the Pirates, setting a school record for career catches (399) and finishing second in ECU history in both receiving yards (4,279) and touchdown grabs (23). Jones broke the FBS single-season receptions record (158) as a senior, dropping just 6-of-164 catchable targets. While Jones lived on bubble screens and quick hitters and averaged only 10.7 yards per catch, he showed elite athleticism with a 94th-percentile SPARQ score and 4.45 speed at the Combine. Albeit not quite as big, Jones profiles similarly to Eagles WR Jordan Matthews as a slot-Z chain mover with more reliable hands. Apr 28 - 7:37 PM
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Tyrod Taylor
2Cardale Jones
3T.J. Yates
4Josh Woodrum
RB1LeSean McCoy
2Jonathan Williams
3Joe Banyard
4Cedric O'Neal
GLB1LeSean McCoy
2Jonathan Williams
3RB1LeSean McCoy
2Jonathan Williams
FB1Patrick DiMarco
2Mike Tolbert
WR11Sammy Watkins
2Corey Brown
3Walter Powell
4Dezmin Lewis
5Corey Washington
WR21Zay Jones
2Andre Holmes
3Brandon Tate
4Kolby Listenbee
5Jeremy Butler
WR31Corey Brown
TE1Charles Clay
2Nick O'Leary
3Blake Annen
4Logan Thomas
LT1Cordy Glenn
2Michael Ola
3Cameron Jefferson
LG1Richie Incognito
2Patrick Lewis
C1Eric Wood
2Ryan Groy
3Jordan Mudge
RG1John Miller
2Vlad Ducasse
RT1Jordan Mills
2Cyrus Kouandjio
3Seantrel Henderson
K1Stephen Hauschka
 

 