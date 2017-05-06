Player Page

Antonio Garcia | Tackle | #63

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (24) / 12/10/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 302
College: Troy
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 3 (85) / NE
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Patriots released OT Antonio Garcia.
He was cut with a non-football injury designation. It's a stunner as Garcia was under consideration to replace Nate Solder at left tackle. The Patriots traded up to snag Garcia in the third round of last year's draft but he never saw the field in New England, missing his entire rookie season while battling blood clots in his lungs. The 24-year-old is finally healthy but needs to gain back weight after losing 40 pounds during his illness. Despite his health issues, it shouldn't take Garcia long to resurface. May 11 - 1:24 PM
Source: Mike Reiss on Twitter
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

