Taco Charlton | Defensive Lineman | #97

Charlton made only 15 starts in four years at Michigan, but erupted for 9.5 sacks as a senior. Versatile, the Cowboys have said the 6-foot-6 rookie will begin his career at right end. The Cowboys need Charlton to help spark a pass rush that's been underwhelming for some time now.

"We want to give him every chance to be a right end for us," Garrett said. "We feel like he has the traits to do that." DeMarcus Lawrence finished last season on the right side, but Dallas thinks he is a better fit at left end. Benson Mayowa should be Charlton's main competition on the right side.

Charlton (6’6/277) made only 15 starts in four years as a Wolverine, tallying 27.5 career tackles for loss with 18.5 sacks. He broke out as a senior for 9.5 sacks, earning first-team All-Big Ten. While his stats don’t jump off the page, Charlton improved steadily each year at Michigan and combines long arms (34 ¼") with above-par, 56th-percentile athleticism. He’s drawn comparisons to ex-Giants DT/DE Justin Tuck and Steelers DE Cameron Heyward. Toolsy and versatile, Charlton’s advanced technique and ability to function from multiple alignments should get him on the field quickly, which is important for a Cowboys' squad in desperate need of pass rushers. Charlton’s lack of twitch and explosive burst may cap his long-range ceiling, but he is in good hands with DC Rod Marinelli.