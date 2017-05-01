Welcome,
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Dan Bailey
(K)
Ezekiel Elliott
(RB)
Andy Jones
(WR)
Uzoma Nwachukwu
(WR)
Geoff Swaim
(TE)
Cole Beasley
(WR)
Rico Gathers
(TE)
Quincy McDuffie
(WR)
Dak Prescott
(QB)
Ryan Switzer
(WR)
Noah Brown
(WR)
Connor Hamlett
(TE)
Darren McFadden
(RB)
Cooper Rush
(QB)
Lucky Whitehead
(WR)
Dez Bryant
(WR)
James Hanna
(TE)
Kellen Moore
(QB)
Keith Smith
(RB)
Terrance Williams
(WR)
Brice Butler
(WR)
Blake Jarwin
(TE)
Alfred Morris
(RB)
Rod Smith
(RB)
Jason Witten
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Taco Charlton | Defensive Lineman | #97
Team:
Dallas Cowboys
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 11/7/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 273
College:
Michigan
Drafted:
2017 / Rd. 1 (28) / DAL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/11/2017: Signed a four-year contract. The deal includes a fifth-year team option for 2017.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Cowboys signed first-round RE Taco Charlton to a four-year contract.
Charlton made only 15 starts in four years at Michigan, but erupted for 9.5 sacks as a senior. Versatile, the Cowboys have said the 6-foot-6 rookie will begin his career at right end. The Cowboys need Charlton to help spark a pass rush that's been underwhelming for some time now.
May 11 - 7:30 PM
Source:
Brandon George on Twitter
Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said first-round pick Taco Charlton will start out at right end.
"We want to give him every chance to be a right end for us," Garrett said. "We feel like he has the traits to do that." DeMarcus Lawrence finished last season on the right side, but Dallas thinks he is a better fit at left end. Benson Mayowa should be Charlton's main competition on the right side.
May 1 - 10:40 PM
Source:
Dallas Morning News
Cowboys selected Michigan DE Taco Charlton with the No. 28 overall pick of the 2017 NFL draft.
Charlton (6’6/277) made only 15 starts in four years as a Wolverine, tallying 27.5 career tackles for loss with 18.5 sacks. He broke out as a senior for 9.5 sacks, earning first-team All-Big Ten. While his stats don’t jump off the page, Charlton improved steadily each year at Michigan and combines long arms (34 ¼") with above-par, 56th-percentile athleticism. He’s drawn comparisons to ex-Giants DT/DE Justin Tuck and Steelers DE Cameron Heyward. Toolsy and versatile, Charlton’s advanced technique and ability to function from multiple alignments should get him on the field quickly, which is important for a Cowboys' squad in desperate need of pass rushers. Charlton’s lack of twitch and explosive burst may cap his long-range ceiling, but he is in good hands with DC Rod Marinelli.
Apr 27 - 11:20 PM
First-rounder Taco Charlton signs rookie deal
May 11 - 7:30 PM
Taco Charlton will start out at right end
May 1 - 10:40 PM
Cowboys nab DE Taco Charlton at No. 28
Apr 27 - 11:20 PM
More Taco Charlton Player News
Dallas Cowboys Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Taco Charlton's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Taco Charlton's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Taco Charlton's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Taco Charlton's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Dak Prescott
2
Kellen Moore
3
Cooper Rush
RB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Alfred Morris
3
Darren McFadden
GLB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Alfred Morris
3RB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Darren McFadden
FB
1
Keith Smith
2
Rod Smith
WR1
1
Dez Bryant
2
Cole Beasley
3
Ryan Switzer
4
Andy Jones
5
Uzoma Nwachukwu
WR2
1
Terrance Williams
2
Brice Butler
3
Lucky Whitehead
4
Quincy McDuffie
5
Noah Brown
WR3
1
Cole Beasley
TE
1
Jason Witten
2
James Hanna
Sidelined
Cowboys TE James Hanna (knee, PUP) has undergone another surgery, and will not return this season.
A run-blocker extraordinaire, Hanna is signed through 2018. Provided his health cooperates, he should be welcomed back next season.
Nov 21
3
Geoff Swaim
Sidelined
Cowboys TE Geoff Swaim underwent foot surgery this week and will be sidelined until training camp.
Swaim injured his foot in informal workouts at the Cowboys' facility this week. A blocking tight end, Swaim's 2016 was cut short with a pectoral injury.
Mar 16
4
Rico Gathers
5
Connor Hamlett
LT
1
Tyron Smith
2
Chaz Green
Sidelined
Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said Chaz Green has "a great opportunity to win" the open right tackle job.
Following Doug Free's retirement, the Cowboys are likely banking on Green living up to his third-round pedigree. Unfortunately, Green has been available for just four games through two seasons because of injury and is currently recovering from back surgery. It is not a given he is able to step up. New signing Byron Bell should also get a look, but Dallas might reluctantly be forced to move La'El Collins outside.
Mar 27
3
Clay DeBord
LG
1
Joe Looney
2
Jonathan Cooper
C
1
Travis Frederick
2
Joe Looney
RG
1
Zack Martin
2
Kadeem Edwards
RT
1
La'El Collins
2
Emmett Cleary
3
Byron Bell
K
1
Dan Bailey
