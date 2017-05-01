Player Page

Taco Charlton | Defensive Lineman | #97

Team: Dallas Cowboys
Age / DOB:  (22) / 11/7/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 273
College: Michigan
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 1 (28) / DAL
Contract: view contract details
Cowboys signed first-round RE Taco Charlton to a four-year contract.
Charlton made only 15 starts in four years at Michigan, but erupted for 9.5 sacks as a senior. Versatile, the Cowboys have said the 6-foot-6 rookie will begin his career at right end. The Cowboys need Charlton to help spark a pass rush that's been underwhelming for some time now. May 11 - 7:30 PM
Source: Brandon George on Twitter
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

