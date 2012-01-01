ArDarius Stewart | Wide Receiver | #18

Suspended

Coach Todd Bowles said suspended WR Jalin Marshall's roster spot is now up in the air.

"He'll get the reps early on, but obviously as a coach you understand that he's not going to be around the first four games and (other) guys are going to get more of the reps," Bowles said. "And you open a door and give a guy a chance to play, if he takes his spot he takes his spot." Marshall opened last season as the No. 4 receiver but gut hurt and fell behind Robby Anderson and Charone Peake. Now that he's banned because of PEDs, Marshall may not make the team.