ArDarius Stewart | Wide Receiver | #18

Team: New York Jets
Age / DOB:  (23) / 12/8/1993
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 204
College: Alabama
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 3 (79) / NYJ
Contract: view contract details
Jets third-round WR ArDarius Stewart recently underwent surgeries on both his thumb and groin but is expected back for training camp.
Jun 14 - 3:37 PM
Source: Manish Mehta on Twitter
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
ArDarius Stewart's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Josh McCown
2Bryce Petty
3Christian Hackenberg
4Dane Evans
RB1Matt Forte
2Bilal Powell
3Elijah McGuire
4Jordan Todman
5Brandon Wilds
GLB1Matt Forte
2Bilal Powell
3RB1Bilal Powell
2Matt Forte
FB1Julian Howsare
WR11Quincy Enunwa
2ArDarius Stewart
3Charone Peake
4KD Cannon
5Myles White
WR21Robby Anderson
2Jalin Marshall
3Chad Hansen
4Chris Harper
5Frankie Hammond
WR31ArDarius Stewart
TE1Austin Seferian-Jenkins
2Jordan Leggett
3Eric Tomlinson
4Brian Parker
LT1Kelvin Beachum
2Brandon Shell
LG1James Carpenter
2Dakota Dozier
C1Wesley Johnson
2Jonotthan Harrison
3Alex Balducci
RG1Brian Winters
2Craig Watts
RT1Ben Ijalana
2Brent Qvale
3Jeff Adams
K1Chandler Catanzaro
2Ross Martin
 

 