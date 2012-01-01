ArDarius Stewart | Wide Receiver | #18

Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Brewers cut Opening Day closer Neftali Feliz
HOU officially adds OF prospect Derek Fisher
Josh Reddick placed on 7-day concussion DL
Cespedes (heel) out of Mets lineup Wednesday
Bumgarner (shoulder) threw all pitches Wed.
Zobrist (wrist) remains sidelined Wednesday
Rendon gets day off Wednesday vs. Braves
Billy Hamilton sidelined with thumb problem
Cozart (quad) remains out Wednesday vs SD
Taijuan Walker (blister) activated Wednesday
Adonis Garcia has finger surgery, out 2 mos.
Braxton Garrett to visit Dr. James Andrews
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
DEN columnist predicts Paxton Lynch to start
Colts RB Turbin will play bigger role in 2017
Jordan Howard's passing-game role to grow?
Vikings RB McKinnon adds 12 lbs from last yr
FA Eric Decker visiting Titans on Wednesday
Matt Jones asks for his release from Redskins
Eagles give LT Peters extension through 2019
Giants RB Darkwa gets 'extensive' 1st-tm work
Matt Forte expected to be safe in Jets' purge
Doug Martin looks 'quicker, bulkier' in 2017
Underpaid TE Olsen wants raise from Panthers
Matt Ryan talks up 2nd-year TE Austin Hooper
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
76ers pick up team option on Robert Covington
LeBron James' 41 points not enough in loss
Kevin Durant scores 39, named Finals MVP
Warriors crowned NBA champions
Rudy Gay opts out, will be a free agent
Muscle Watch: The Thon Maker Edition
LeBron James triple-doubles in Game 4 win
Kyrie Irving scores 40 points during victory
Keepin up w/ the Thompsons: Tristan steps up
Meme Mode: The Warriors have a 3-1 lead
Report: Derrick Williams could be in rotation
GSW win Game 3 behind Kevin Durant's 31/8/4
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Rangers will use a buyout on Dan Girardi
Predators want pending UFA Fisher to return
Ryan Johansen set to resume skating soon
Sabres sign Ullmark to two-year contract
J. Neal or Jarnkrok may be available for VGK
Dion Phaneuf not expected to waive NMC
Marc-Andre Fleury agrees to waive NMC for VGK
Report: Sens ask Dion Phaneuf to waive NMC
Panthers hire Bob Boughner as head coach
Nick Bonino played with broken leg in Game 2
Sidney Crosby wins Conn Smythe Trophy
Patric Hornqvist's goal wins PIT Stanley Cup
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
T.J. Bell: Drivin' for Linemen advance
Gus Dean: Corrigan Oil 200 advance
Grant Enfinger: Drivin' for Linemen advance
Vinnie Miller: Corrigan Oil 200 advance
Ryan Reed: Irish Hills 250 advance
Ted Christopher: Thompson 125 advance
Todd Szegedy: Thompson 125 advance
Max Zachem: Thompson 125 advance
Rowan Pennink: Thompson 125 advance
Eric Goodale: Thompson 125 advance
Bobby Santos: Thompson 125 advance
Woody Pitkat: Thompson 125 advance
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
No. 1 amateur Niemann preps for TOUR debut
McIlroy looks to win second U.S. Open crown
Dustin Johnson preps for U.S. Open defense
Whee Kim nets career-best T2 in Memphis
Berger goes back to back at FedEx St. Jude
Schwartzel moves target to -9 w/ closing 66
Amateur Thornberry in on -8; bogey-free 65
Horschel posts 8-under w/ week-tying-low 64
Frittelli wins the Lyoness Open at Diamond CC
MDF jettisons 15 @ FESJC, including R. Palmer
Past champ Crane makes it 3-ball on 9-under
Cink joins top spot in Memphis w/ 69 on Day 3
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
DJ: Allen a rich man's mashup of Flacco/Wentz
MSU confirms that Peat won't return to team
Auburn blocking DT Jackson's transfer to OSU
Kent State OL Tyler Heintz dies after workout
Miami QB Jack Allison heads to West Virginia
Michigan's Rome trip cost upwards of $800,000
Oklahoma flips DE Tatum from Longhorns
Spartans CB Copeland no longer on team
Vols grab pledge from four-star DT Litaker
Former Clemson DB Wiggins reveals final 4
ASU declines to extend Graham for 1st time
Houston adds dismissed Canes DT Jenkins
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Sunderland face a fight for McInnes
Son suspected of suffering a broken arm
Sunderland eye Pickford replacement
Pickford deal will kick off summer spending
Chelsea close to signing ex-City keeper
Mourinho keen to bring in new defensive mid
Southampton line up replacement for VVD
LCFC in the hunt for in-demand defender
Abraham undecided on future for now
United deal for Perisic nearing a conclusion
Costa in limbo over summer transfer plans
Sunderland accepts Everton bid for Pickford
Robby Anderson
(WR)
Matt Forte
(RB)
Jordan Leggett
(TE)
Brian Parker
(TE)
Devin Street
(WR)
KD Cannon
(WR)
Deshon Foxx
(WR)
Gabe Marks
(WR)
Charone Peake
(WR)
Jordan Todman
(RB)
Chandler Catanzaro
(K)
Christian Hackenberg
(QB)
Jalin Marshall
(WR)
Bryce Petty
(QB)
Eric Tomlinson
(TE)
Quincy Enunwa
(WR)
Frankie Hammond
(WR)
Ross Martin
(K)
Bilal Powell
(RB)
Jason Vander Laan
(TE)
Brisly Estime
(WR)
Chad Hansen
(WR)
Josh McCown
(QB)
Austin Seferian-Jenkins
(TE)
Myles White
(WR)
Dane Evans
(QB)
Chris Harper
(WR)
Elijah McGuire
(RB)
Devin Smith
(WR)
Brandon Wilds
(RB)
Anthony Firkser
(TE)
Julian Howsare
(RB)
Romar Morris
(RB)
ArDarius Stewart
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
ArDarius Stewart | Wide Receiver | #18
Team:
New York Jets
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 12/8/1993
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 204
College:
Alabama
Drafted:
2017 / Rd. 3 (79) / NYJ
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/25/2017: Signed a four-year, $3.25 million contract. The deal included an $846,324 signing bonus. 2017: $465,000, 2018: $592,500, 2019: $688,750, 2020: $784,000, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jets third-round WR ArDarius Stewart recently underwent surgeries on both his thumb and groin but is expected back for training camp.
Jun 14 - 3:37 PM
Source:
Manish Mehta on Twitter
Jets third-round WR ArDarius Stewart (groin) is missing mandatory minicamp.
It's not a major injury, but Stewart previously missed OTAs with a thumb issue. Stewart did not have a reputation as an injury-prone player at Alabama, but seems to be having trouble adjusting to the NFL grind. With Eric Decker no longer a Jet, Stewart is locked into a top-three job.
Jun 13 - 4:21 PM
Source:
Manish Mehta on Twitter
Jets third-round WR ArDarius Stewart has been sidelined at OTAs with a thumb injury.
It doesn't sound overly serious, but ESPN Jets reporter Rich Cimini says Stewart "hasn't practiced much." Following news that Eric Decker will be cut or traded, the Jets are relying on their young players to play early, and Stewart is currently penciled in as the No. 3 receiver behind Quincy Enunwa and Robby Anderson. Stewart could threaten 60-70 targets as a rookie.
Jun 7 - 10:11 AM
Source:
ESPN.com
Jets signed third-round ArDarius Stewart to a four-year, $3.25 million contract.
A run-after-the-catch specialist, Stewart is a top-notch athlete with toughness that shows up on film. He was a physical blocker who also played special teams in the SEC. Per ESPN New York, Jets coaches have already come away impressed with Stewart's toughness. He's competing with Robby Anderson for No. 3 receiver duties.
May 25 - 2:46 PM
ArDarius Stewart gets thumb, groin surgeries
Jun 14 - 3:37 PM
ArDarius Stewart (groin) missing minicamp
Jun 13 - 4:21 PM
ArDarius Stewart sidelined with thumb injury
Jun 7 - 10:11 AM
ArDarius Stewart signs rookie contract
May 25 - 2:46 PM
More ArDarius Stewart Player News
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
ArDarius Stewart's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
ArDarius Stewart's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View ArDarius Stewart's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
ArDarius Stewart's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Josh McCown
2
Bryce Petty
3
Christian Hackenberg
4
Dane Evans
RB
1
Matt Forte
2
Bilal Powell
3
Elijah McGuire
4
Jordan Todman
5
Brandon Wilds
GLB
1
Matt Forte
2
Bilal Powell
3RB
1
Bilal Powell
2
Matt Forte
FB
1
Julian Howsare
WR1
1
Quincy Enunwa
2
ArDarius Stewart
Sidelined
Jets third-round WR ArDarius Stewart recently underwent surgeries on both his thumb and groin but is expected back for training camp.
Jun 14
3
Charone Peake
4
KD Cannon
5
Myles White
WR2
1
Robby Anderson
2
Jalin Marshall
Suspended
Coach Todd Bowles said suspended WR Jalin Marshall's roster spot is now up in the air.
"He'll get the reps early on, but obviously as a coach you understand that he's not going to be around the first four games and (other) guys are going to get more of the reps," Bowles said. "And you open a door and give a guy a chance to play, if he takes his spot he takes his spot." Marshall opened last season as the No. 4 receiver but gut hurt and fell behind Robby Anderson and Charone Peake. Now that he's banned because of PEDs, Marshall may not make the team.
Mar 31
3
Chad Hansen
4
Chris Harper
5
Frankie Hammond
WR3
1
ArDarius Stewart
TE
1
Austin Seferian-Jenkins
Suspended
ESPN's Rich Cimini reports the Jets "like what they've seen" out of Austin Seferian-Jenkins this offseason.
The tight end also received praise from NJ Advance Media's Connor Hughes, who said ASJ was the "most impressive player on the field" at OTAs. Cimini notes the Jets plan to lean on tight ends more under new OC John Morton, especially following the release of Eric Decker, and Seferian-Jenkins is the best bet to earn those targets once he returns from his two-game suspension. Undrafted in most leagues, Seferian-Jenkins is not a terrible late-round dart throw in best ball formats.
Jun 13
2
Jordan Leggett
3
Eric Tomlinson
4
Brian Parker
LT
1
Kelvin Beachum
2
Brandon Shell
LG
1
James Carpenter
2
Dakota Dozier
C
1
Wesley Johnson
2
Jonotthan Harrison
3
Alex Balducci
RG
1
Brian Winters
2
Craig Watts
RT
1
Ben Ijalana
Sidelined
Jets RT Ben Ijalana is recovering from a knee scope, but is expected to be ready for training camp.
The operation was "not considered serious." Those can be famous last words for knee operations, but barring a setback, six weeks should be enough time for Ijalana to get healthy. Ijalana is penciled in at right tackle, with Kelvin Beachum at left. The Jets are headed into 2017 with a wretched offensive line situation.
Jun 13
2
Brent Qvale
3
Jeff Adams
K
1
Chandler Catanzaro
2
Ross Martin
