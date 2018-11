Josh Reynolds | Wide Receiver | #83 Team: Los Angeles Rams Age / DOB: (23) / 2/16/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 196 College: Texas A&M Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 4 (117) / LAR Contract: view contract details [x] 6/20/2017: Signed a four-year, $3.04 million contract. The deal included a $648,024 signing bonus. 2018: $555,000, 2019: $645,000, 2020: $735,000, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Josh Reynolds caught 6-of-8 targets for 80 yards and one touchdown in the Rams' 54-51, Week 11 win over the Chiefs. Starting in place of Cooper Kupp (torn ACL), Reynolds was third on the team in targets and nearly had a second touchdown but was unable to keep his big toe in bounds in the end zone. His first score came from four yards out, and he, Tyler Higbee, and Gerald Everett all had big games to make up for the loss of Kupp. Reynolds will be hit or miss down the stretch but obviously needs to be added everywhere he's available playing in this high-octane offense.

Josh Reynolds caught 3-of-5 targets for 42 yards and two touchdowns in the Rams' Week 8 win over the Packers. With the Packers doing an excellent job on Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods, Reynolds was open at critical moments. The scores were just the second and third of Reynolds' career, and first of 2018. Even if Cooper Kupp (knee) remains sidelined for Week 9, Reynolds won't be a recommended fill-in option against the Saints.

Josh Reynolds caught his only target for 19 yards in the Rams' Week 7 win over the 49ers. Even with Cooper Kupp sidelined, Reynolds did not see a big boost. He did set up a touchdown with a 19-yard catch down to the one-yard line in the third quarter, but that was his only involvement. Even with uncertainty about Kupp’s availability, Reynolds can be sent back to the wire.