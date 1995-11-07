Jake Butt | Tight End

Broncos selected Michigan TE Jake Butt with the No. 145 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

Butt (6’6/246) made 37 starts for the Wolverines, recording a career 138-1,646-11 (11.9 YPR) receiving line and earning the 2016 Mackey Award as college football’s top tight end. Unfortunately, Butt tore his right ACL and meniscus in 2014 and re-tore the ACL in December’s Orange Bowl. When healthy, Butt is a traditional in-line tight end with reliable hands and adequate blocking ability. He profiles similarly to the current NFL version of Zach Ertz. Butt may be forced to "redshirt" his rookie year, but he has a chance to develop into a lower-end starter capable of staying on the field all three downs.