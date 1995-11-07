Player Page

Jake Butt | Tight End

Team: Denver Broncos
Age / DOB:  (21) / 7/11/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 250
College: Michigan
Broncos selected Michigan TE Jake Butt with the No. 145 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.
Butt (6’6/246) made 37 starts for the Wolverines, recording a career 138-1,646-11 (11.9 YPR) receiving line and earning the 2016 Mackey Award as college football’s top tight end. Unfortunately, Butt tore his right ACL and meniscus in 2014 and re-tore the ACL in December’s Orange Bowl. When healthy, Butt is a traditional in-line tight end with reliable hands and adequate blocking ability. He profiles similarly to the current NFL version of Zach Ertz. Butt may be forced to "redshirt" his rookie year, but he has a chance to develop into a lower-end starter capable of staying on the field all three downs. Apr 29 - 2:05 PM
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
Jake Butt's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Trevor Siemian
2Paxton Lynch
RB1C.J. Anderson
2Devontae Booker
3Bernard Pierce
GLB1C.J. Anderson
2Devontae Booker
3RB1C.J. Anderson
2Devontae Booker
FB1Andy Janovich
2Juwan Thompson
WR11Demaryius Thomas
2Jordan Taylor
3Cody Latimer
4Marlon Brown
5Mekale McKay
WR21Emmanuel Sanders
2Bennie Fowler
3Carlos Henderson
4Hunter Sharp
5Kalif Raymond
WR31Bennie Fowler
TE1Virgil Green
2AJ Derby
3Jeff Heuerman
4Henry Krieger-Coble
5Jake Butt
LT1Garett Bolles
2Ty Sambrailo
LG1Ronald Leary
2Connor McGovern
C1Matt Paradis
2James Ferentz
3Dillon Day
RG1Max Garcia
2Billy Turner
3Justin Murray
RT1Donald Stephenson
2Menelik Watson
3Michael Schofield
K1Brandon McManus
 

 