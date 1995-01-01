Player Page

Samaje Perine | Running Back

Team: Washington Redskins
Age / DOB:  (21) / 9/16/1995
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 233
College: Oklahoma
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 4 (114) / WAS
Redskins selected Oklahoma RB Samaje Perine with the No. 114 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.
Perine (5’11/233) made 30 starts in three years at OU, operating as the Thunder to Joe Mixon’s Lightning and leaving college with a career 685-4,122-49 (6.0 YPC) rushing line and 40-321-2 (8.0) receiving. Perine broke Billy Sims’ all-time rushing record at Oklahoma. A powerful tackle breaker, Perine’s athleticism was unsurprisingly sub-par at the Combine with 4.65 speed and 25th-percentile SPARQ results. Perine looks like a plodder at times on tape, but his skill set translates well to a short-yardage and clock-killing role, and his receiving ability is better than advertised. His addition likely spells the end of Matt Jones' time in Washington. Apr 29 - 12:33 PM
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
Samaje Perine's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Kirk Cousins
2Colt McCoy
3Nate Sudfeld
RB1Rob Kelley
2Chris Thompson
3Samaje Perine
4Matt Jones
5Mack Brown
GLB1Rob Kelley
2Samaje Perine
3RB1Chris Thompson
2Rob Kelley
WR11Terrelle Pryor
2Josh Doctson
3Maurice Harris
4Kendal Thompson
WR21Jamison Crowder
2Brian Quick
3Ryan Grant
4Matt Hazel
5Reggie Diggs
WR31Josh Doctson
TE1Jordan Reed
2Vernon Davis
3Niles Paul
4Derek Carrier
5Wes Saxton
LT1Trent Williams
2Ty Nsekhe
3John Kling
LG1Shawn Lauvao
2Isaiah Williams
C1Spencer Long
2Ronald Patrick
3Quinton Schooley
RG1Brandon Scherff
2Arie Kouandjio
RT1Morgan Moses
2Vinston Painter
3Kevin Bowen
K1Dustin Hopkins
 

 