Samaje Perine | Running Back

Redskins selected Oklahoma RB Samaje Perine with the No. 114 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

Perine (5’11/233) made 30 starts in three years at OU, operating as the Thunder to Joe Mixon’s Lightning and leaving college with a career 685-4,122-49 (6.0 YPC) rushing line and 40-321-2 (8.0) receiving. Perine broke Billy Sims’ all-time rushing record at Oklahoma. A powerful tackle breaker, Perine’s athleticism was unsurprisingly sub-par at the Combine with 4.65 speed and 25th-percentile SPARQ results. Perine looks like a plodder at times on tape, but his skill set translates well to a short-yardage and clock-killing role, and his receiving ability is better than advertised. His addition likely spells the end of Matt Jones' time in Washington.