The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the operation was last week. It's unclear if Melifonwu will be a candidate for return. He could be activated in eight weeks. The Raiders' already-thin defense has little in the way of safety depth.

The deal comes in just before the start of training camp. A four-year starter at UConn, Melifonwu blew up the Combine with a 4.4-flat forty and elite vertical (44") and broad (11’9") jumps. He'll open his career a backup, but projects to replace contract-year S Reggie Nelson in 2018.

Raiders selected UConn DB Obi Melifonwu with the No. 56 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

Melifonwu (6’4/224) started a whopping 47 games at UConn, compiling 11 career tackles for loss with eight interceptions and two forced fumbles. Like fellow ex-Huskies SS Byron Jones, Obi completely murdered the Combine with a 4.4-flat forty and off-the-charts vertical (44") and broad (11’9") jumps. While Obi obviously checks boxes for size and athleticism, PFF College charted him with 12 touchdown passes allowed over his final three years, and NFL scouts reportedly question Melifonwu’s on-field toughness. Ideally, he would become a combination safety in the mold of Bengals FS George Iloka. Melifonwu will likely back up aging Reggie Nelson at free safety initially, then take over as a starter opposite Karl Joseph in 2018.