Obi Melifonwu | Defensive Back | #20

Team: Oakland Raiders
Age / DOB:  (23) / 4/5/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 224
College: Connecticut
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 2 (56) / OAK
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Raiders placed S Obi Melifonwu (knee surgery) on injured reserve.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the operation was last week. It's unclear if Melifonwu will be a candidate for return. He could be activated in eight weeks. The Raiders' already-thin defense has little in the way of safety depth. Sep 5 - 4:18 PM
Source: Michael Gehlken on Twitter
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Obi Melifonwu's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
