[X]
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Obi Melifonwu
Roster
Derek Carr
(QB)
Michael Crabtree
(WR)
Marshawn Lynch
(RB)
Cordarrelle Patterson
(WR)
Lee Smith
(TE)
Connor Cook
(QB)
Johnny Holton
(WR)
E.J. Manuel
(QB)
Jalen Richard
(RB)
Clive Walford
(TE)
Jared Cook
(TE)
Sebastian Janikowski
(K)
Jamize Olawale
(RB)
Seth Roberts
(WR)
DeAndre Washington
(RB)
Amari Cooper
(WR)
Obi Melifonwu | Defensive Back | #20
Team:
Oakland Raiders
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 4/5/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 224
College:
Connecticut
Drafted:
2017 / Rd. 2 (56) / OAK
Contract:
view contract details
7/26/2017: Signed a four-year, $4.5 million contract. The deal contains $2.55 million guaranteed, including a $1.41 signing bonus. 2017: $465,000, 2018: $669,972, 2019: $824,944, 2020: $1.02 million, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Raiders placed S Obi Melifonwu (knee surgery) on injured reserve.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the operation was last week. It's unclear if Melifonwu will be a candidate for return. He could be activated in eight weeks. The Raiders' already-thin defense has little in the way of safety depth.
Sep 5 - 4:18 PM
Source:
Michael Gehlken on Twitter
Raiders signed second round DB Obi Melifonwu to a four-year contract.
The deal comes in just before the start of training camp. A four-year starter at UConn, Melifonwu blew up the Combine with a 4.4-flat forty and elite vertical (44") and broad (11’9") jumps. He'll open his career a backup, but projects to replace contract-year S Reggie Nelson in 2018.
Jul 26 - 5:09 PM
Raiders selected UConn DB Obi Melifonwu with the No. 56 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.
Melifonwu (6’4/224) started a whopping 47 games at UConn, compiling 11 career tackles for loss with eight interceptions and two forced fumbles. Like fellow ex-Huskies SS Byron Jones, Obi completely murdered the Combine with a 4.4-flat forty and off-the-charts vertical (44") and broad (11’9") jumps. While Obi obviously checks boxes for size and athleticism, PFF College charted him with 12 touchdown passes allowed over his final three years, and NFL scouts reportedly question Melifonwu’s on-field toughness. Ideally, he would become a combination safety in the mold of Bengals FS George Iloka. Melifonwu will likely back up aging Reggie Nelson at free safety initially, then take over as a starter opposite Karl Joseph in 2018.
Apr 28 - 9:01 PM
Raiders send second-rounder Melifonwu to IR
Sep 5 - 4:18 PM
Raiders sign DB Obi Melifonwu to 4-year deal
Jul 26 - 5:09 PM
Raiders draft Melifonwu at No. 56
Apr 28 - 9:01 PM
More Obi Melifonwu Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Oakland Raiders Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Obi Melifonwu's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Obi Melifonwu's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Obi Melifonwu's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Obi Melifonwu's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Derek Carr
2
E.J. Manuel
3
Connor Cook
RB
1
Marshawn Lynch
2
DeAndre Washington
3
Jalen Richard
GLB
1
Marshawn Lynch
2
Jamize Olawale
3RB
1
DeAndre Washington
2
Jalen Richard
FB
1
Jamize Olawale
WR1
1
Amari Cooper
2
Cordarrelle Patterson
3
Johnny Holton
WR2
1
Michael Crabtree
2
Seth Roberts
WR3
1
Seth Roberts
TE
1
Jared Cook
2
Lee Smith
3
Clive Walford
LT
1
Donald Penn
2
Jylan Ware
LG
1
Kelechi Osemele
2
Denver Kirkland
I.L.
Jan 1
C
1
Rodney Hudson
2
Jon Feliciano
RG
1
Gabe Jackson
2
Vadal Alexander
RT
1
Marshall Newhouse
2
David Sharpe
K
1
Sebastian Janikowski
