It sounds like a severe strain. Woods was one of Dallas' bright spots in the secondary last season, earning significant snaps at safety and sometimes slot corner. He was a sixth-round pick out of Louisiana Tech in the 2017 draft.

Woods (5’11/197) was a four-year starter in the Bulldogs’ secondary, tallying 14 career interceptions and earning first-team All-Conference USA twice. Woods generated buzz at January’s East-West Shrine game, then showed above-par athleticism at the Combine with 51st-percentile SPARQ results, passable 4.54 speed, and an especially impressive 6.72 three-cone time. Woods is on the smaller side for an NFL safety and needs to improve his tackling efficiency, but he possesses big-league movement skills and field-flipping playmaking ability. He’s a sleeper to severely outperform his draft slot.