Vince Biegel | Linebacker

Team: Green Bay Packers
Age / DOB:  (23) / 7/2/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 246
College: Wisconsin
Packers selected Wisconsin OLB Vince Biegel with the No. 108 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.
Biegel (6’3/246) made 40 starts on the Badgers’ defense, finishing seventh in school history in sacks (21.5) and tenth in tackles for loss (39.5), adding three forced fumbles. He was voted second-team All-Big Ten by the conference’s coaches as a senior. Biegel tested as a 55th-percentile athlete with 4.67 speed. Turning 24 in July, Biegel is an over-aged prospect, undersized by NFL edge-player standards, and got overpowered too frequently in college. An overachieving son of a coach, Biegel projects as a special teamer whose long-term ceiling is likely in the Erik Walden range. Apr 29 - 12:16 PM
