Player Page

Weather | Roster

Raekwon McMillan | Linebacker | #52

Team: Miami Dolphins
Age / DOB:  (20) / 11/17/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 248
College: Ohio State
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 2 (54) / MIA
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Dolphins MLB Raekwon McMillan has been diagnosed with a torn ACL and is out for the season.
McMillan was the 54th pick in April and has been running as the Dolphins' starting middle linebacker throughout camp. Already very thin at linebacker, Miami may have to look outside the organization for help. There really isn't an in-house option unless the Dolphins kick Kiko Alonso or Lawrence Timmons to the middle. Aug 11 - 11:46 AM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
More Raekwon McMillan Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Raekwon McMillan's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Raekwon McMillan's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Raekwon McMillan's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Raekwon McMillan's player profile.
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Jay Cutler
2Matt Moore
3Brandon Doughty
4David Fales
5Ryan Tannehill
RB1Jay Ajayi
2Damien Williams
3Kenyan Drake
4Storm Johnson
5Senorise Perry
GLB1Jay Ajayi
2Damien Williams
3RB1Jay Ajayi
2Damien Williams
WR11Jarvis Landry
2Leonte Carroo
3Jakeem Grant
4Mitch Mathews
5Malcolm Lewis
WR21DeVante Parker
2Kenny Stills
3Rashawn Scott
4Isaiah Ford
5Drew Morgan
WR31Kenny Stills
TE1Julius Thomas
2Anthony Fasano
3MarQueis Gray
4Thomas Duarte
5Chris Pantale
LT1Laremy Tunsil
2Avery Young
LG1Anthony Steen
2Ted Larsen
3Isaac Asiata
C1Mike Pouncey
2Jake Brendel
RG1Jermon Bushrod
2Kraig Urbik
RT1Ja'Wuan James
2Sam Young
3Jesse Davis
4Eric Smith
K1Andrew Franks
 

 