Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Roster
Jay Ajayi
(RB)
David Fales
(QB)
Storm Johnson
(RB)
Francis Owusu
(WR)
Kenny Stills
(WR)
Leonte Carroo
(WR)
Anthony Fasano
(TE)
Jarvis Landry
(WR)
Chris Pantale
(TE)
Damore'ea Stringfellow
(WR)
Jay Cutler
(QB)
Isaiah Ford
(WR)
Malcolm Lewis
(WR)
DeVante Parker
(WR)
Ryan Tannehill
(QB)
Brandon Doughty
(QB)
Andrew Franks
(K)
Mitch Mathews
(WR)
Senorise Perry
(RB)
Julius Thomas
(TE)
Kenyan Drake
(RB)
Jakeem Grant
(WR)
Matt Moore
(QB)
Rashawn Scott
(WR)
Jordan Westerkamp
(WR)
Thomas Duarte
(TE)
MarQueis Gray
(TE)
Drew Morgan
(WR)
De'Veon Smith
(RB)
Damien Williams
(RB)
Raekwon McMillan | Linebacker | #52
Team:
Miami Dolphins
Age / DOB:
(
20
) / 11/17/1996
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 248
College:
Ohio State
Drafted:
2017 / Rd. 2 (54) / MIA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/5/2017: Signed a four-year, $4.69 million contract. The deal contains $2.69 million guaranteed, including a $1.55 million signing bonus. 2017: $465,000, 2018: $678,524, 2019: $892,049, 2020: $1.10 million, 2021: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Dolphins MLB Raekwon McMillan has been diagnosed with a torn ACL and is out for the season.
McMillan was the 54th pick in April and has been running as the Dolphins' starting middle linebacker throughout camp. Already very thin at linebacker, Miami may have to look outside the organization for help. There really isn't an in-house option unless the Dolphins kick Kiko Alonso or Lawrence Timmons to the middle.
Aug 11 - 11:46 AM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Dolphins MLB Raekwon McMillan left Thursday night's preseason opener with a knee injury and will not return.
The Dolphins' projected starter at middle linebacker, McMillan got hurt in special teams coverage early in the game. The injury's severity is uncertain.
Aug 10 - 8:48 PM
Dolphins second-round pick Raekwon McMillan has been working at middle linebacker during camp.
The Miami Herald's Barry Jackson reports that has been the case for four practices in a row. Miami signed veteran Lawrence Timmons this offseason, but it looks like they will give the rookie the first crack at the middle linebacker job. If McMillan is able to keep his spot, Timmons will likely work on the strong side with Kiko Alonso on the weak side.
Jul 31 - 10:37 AM
Source:
Barry Jackson on Twitter
Dolphins signed second round LB Raekwon McMillan to a four-year contract.
Third round CB Cordrea Tankersley, fifth round OG Isaac Asiata, sixth round DT Vincent Taylor, and seventh round WR Isaiah Ford were also signed. McMillan fills a huge need for linebacker depth on a Miami defense that struggles against the run. First rounder Charles Harris and fifth round DL Davon Godchaux are the Dolphins' only remaining unsigned picks.
May 5 - 7:17 PM
Fins lose 2nd-round MLB McMillan to torn ACL
Aug 11 - 11:46 AM
Aug 11 - 11:46 AM
Raekwon McMillan leaves with knee injury
Aug 10 - 8:48 PM
Aug 10 - 8:48 PM
Raekwon McMillan working at middle linebacker
Jul 31 - 10:37 AM
Jul 31 - 10:37 AM
Dolphins signs five-of-seven picks
May 5 - 7:17 PM
May 5 - 7:17 PM
More Raekwon McMillan Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Jay Cutler
2
Matt Moore
3
Brandon Doughty
4
David Fales
5
Ryan Tannehill
Sidelined
The Miami Herald reports Ryan Tannehill's left ACL is again partially torn.
A source told the Herald that a pre-training camp exam on both of Tannehill's knees showed his left knee was "stronger and in better shape" than his right knee, despite last year's partial ACL tear. Unfortunately, the joint simply wasn't stable enough, and Tannehill re-tore the ACL (partially) in Thursday's practice. The Dolphins have not yet determined whether Tannehill will undergo ACL surgery, but we would be surprised if he didn't.
Aug 6
RB
1
Jay Ajayi
Sidelined
Jay Ajayi (concussion) practiced on a limited basis Tuesday.
He remains in the concussion protocol, but getting in any work means he is progressing toward being cleared. There is no chance he plays in the preseason opener Thursday night, but it looks like he will return to practice sometime in the next week. Ajayi is currently being drafted at the top of the second round.
Aug 8
2
Damien Williams
3
Kenyan Drake
4
Storm Johnson
5
Senorise Perry
GLB
1
Jay Ajayi
2
Damien Williams
3RB
1
Jay Ajayi
2
Damien Williams
WR1
1
Jarvis Landry
2
Leonte Carroo
3
Jakeem Grant
4
Mitch Mathews
5
Malcolm Lewis
WR2
1
DeVante Parker
2
Kenny Stills
3
Rashawn Scott
Sidelined
Dolphins WR Rashawn Scott is sidelined indefinitely with a foot injury.
Like most Dolphins, Scott was the subject of numerous offseason puff pieces. He's competing for the Dolphins' No. 6 receiver job, but that's obviously in jeopardy now. A 2016 UDFA, Scott appeared in two games last season.
Jul 31
4
Isaiah Ford
Sidelined
Dolphins seventh-round WR Isaiah Ford underwent a knee scope Wednesday.
He'll be sidelined multiple weeks and could be sent to season-ending I.R. Ford was a long shot to make the team. He was likely headed for the taxi squad.
Aug 2
5
Drew Morgan
WR3
1
Kenny Stills
TE
1
Julius Thomas
2
Anthony Fasano
3
MarQueis Gray
4
Thomas Duarte
5
Chris Pantale
LT
1
Laremy Tunsil
2
Avery Young
LG
1
Anthony Steen
2
Ted Larsen
I.L.
Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports Dolphins LG Ted Larsen (torn biceps) is headed to injured reserve.
Larsen suffered a torn biceps last week. Salguero reports the Dolphins hope Larsen will be one of their return players, but he will at least be sidelined the first eight games of the season. Already thin at guard, the Dolphins are running out of options.
Aug 7
3
Isaac Asiata
C
1
Mike Pouncey
2
Jake Brendel
RG
1
Jermon Bushrod
2
Kraig Urbik
RT
1
Ja'Wuan James
2
Sam Young
3
Jesse Davis
4
Eric Smith
K
1
Andrew Franks
