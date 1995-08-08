Bucky Hodges | Tight End

Vikings selected Virginia Tech WR/TE Bucky Hodges with the No. 201 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

Hodges (6’6/257) turned pro as a redshirt junior after starting 37 games at Virginia Tech, amassing a career 133-1,747-20 (13.1 YPR) receiving line. Recruited as a quarterback, Hodges has caught passes for only three years. He is a freaky athlete, compiling a 21-89-1 (4.2 YPC) rushing line in college and posting 95th-percentile SPARQ results at the Combine with 4.57 speed and incredible vertical (39") and broad (11’2") jumps. More wideout than traditional tight end, Hodges has a long way to go as an in-line player. Still learning the position, Hodges will struggle to earn early NFL snaps.