Player Page

Weather | Roster

Bucky Hodges | Tight End

Team: Minnesota Vikings
Age / DOB:  (21) / 8/8/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 257
College: Virginia Tech
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Vikings selected Virginia Tech WR/TE Bucky Hodges with the No. 201 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.
Hodges (6’6/257) turned pro as a redshirt junior after starting 37 games at Virginia Tech, amassing a career 133-1,747-20 (13.1 YPR) receiving line. Recruited as a quarterback, Hodges has caught passes for only three years. He is a freaky athlete, compiling a 21-89-1 (4.2 YPC) rushing line in college and posting 95th-percentile SPARQ results at the Combine with 4.57 speed and incredible vertical (39") and broad (11’2") jumps. More wideout than traditional tight end, Hodges has a long way to go as an in-line player. Still learning the position, Hodges will struggle to earn early NFL snaps. Apr 29 - 4:38 PM
More Bucky Hodges Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Bucky Hodges's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Bucky Hodges's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Bucky Hodges's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Bucky Hodges's player profile.
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Sam Bradford
2Teddy Bridgewater
3Case Keenum
4Taylor Heinicke
RB1Dalvin Cook
2Latavius Murray
3Jerick McKinnon
4Bishop Sankey
5C.J. Ham
GLB1Dalvin Cook
2Latavius Murray
3RB1Jerick McKinnon
2Dalvin Cook
WR11Stefon Diggs
2Jarius Wright
3Isaac Fruechte
4Moritz Bohringer
5Stacy Coley
WR21Adam Thielen
2Laquon Treadwell
3Rodney Adams
4Cayleb Jones
5Mitch Mathews
WR31Jarius Wright
TE1Kyle Rudolph
2David Morgan
3Bucky Hodges
4Kyle Carter
5Nick Truesdell
LT1Riley Reiff
2T.J. Clemmings
3Rashod Hill
LG1Alex Boone
2Willie Beavers
3Danny Isidora
C1Joe Berger
2Nick Easton
RG1Pat Elflein
2Zac Kerin
3Austin Shepherd
RT1Mike Remmers
2Jeremiah Sirles
3Reid Fragel
4Marquis Lucas
K1Kai Forbath
2Marshall Koehn
 

 