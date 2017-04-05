George Kittle | Tight End | #85

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
MLB Live Chat
Jun 13
MLB Power Rankings: Week 11
Jun 13
MLB Draft Prospects: Day One
Jun 13
Daily Dose: Matt the Bat
Jun 13
Hot Hitter Rundown
Jun 12
Top 10 Prospects: June 12
Jun 12
Daily Dose: Judge Has Ruled
Jun 12
Davidson For Dingers
Jun 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Ryan Zimmerman homers twice to pace Nats
Jacob Faria fans eight in win over Blue Jays
McCutchen homers twice to lead the Pirates
Trout (thumb) aiming to return before ASG
Cozart day-to-day because of quad tightness
Zobrist bothered by nagging left wrist injury
Thames out for second half of doubleheader
MRI confirms Chris Davis has strained oblique
Kyle Hendricks (hand) ruled out for weekend
Cardinals' Martinez homers twice vs. Brewers
Aaron Sanchez (blister) nearing mound work
Cesar Hernandez (oblique) out for six weeks
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Falcons Fantasy Preview
Jun 13
Cardinals Fantasy Preview
Jun 12
Done With Decker
Jun 7
NFL's Best QB Situations 2017
May 31
Mark Your Calendar
May 31
Fantasy Breakout Candidates
May 29
Bust a Move
May 24
Podcast: Silva's Top 150
May 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Doug Martin looks 'quicker, bulkier' in 2017
Underpaid TE Olsen wants raise from Panthers
Matt Ryan talks up 2nd-year TE Austin Hooper
Jordan Reed looking 'dominant' at minicamp
Niners rookie TE Kittle getting 1st-team reps
Ravens owner says signing Decker is unlikely
Packers TE Rodgers could lose his roster spot
DeShone Kizer earns reps with Browns starters
Andre Holmes running with Bills first-team O
Quinn recovering from 'minor' hand operation
Dolphins OC: DeVante to have 'gigantic year'
Andrew Luck (arm) noncommittal on camp status
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017 Free Agent Rankings: SG’s
Jun 13
Dose: Kevin Durant Finals MVP!
Jun 13
Monday Mailbag: Cavs in 7?
Jun 11
2017 Free Agent Rankings: PG's
Jun 10
Dose: Kyrie Irv-mazing
Jun 10
Draft Center Rankings
Jun 9
Draft Power Forward Rankings
Jun 9
NBA Podcast for June 9
Jun 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
LeBron James' 41 points not enough in loss
Kevin Durant scores 39, named Finals MVP
Warriors crowned NBA champions
Rudy Gay opts out, will be a free agent
Muscle Watch: The Thon Maker Edition
LeBron James triple-doubles in Game 4 win
Kyrie Irving scores 40 points during victory
Keepin up w/ the Thompsons: Tristan steps up
Meme Mode: The Warriors have a 3-1 lead
Report: Derrick Williams could be in rotation
GSW win Game 3 behind Kevin Durant's 31/8/4
Kyrie Irving scores 38 points in Game 3 loss
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Penguins win the Stanley Cup!
Jun 12
Podcast: Pens are One Win Away
Jun 9
What Went Wrong: FLA, DAL
Jun 9
Murray, Penguins Bounce Back
Jun 9
What Went Wrong: BUF, DET
Jun 8
Predators Even It Up at 2
Jun 6
Preds Take Bite out of Pens
Jun 4
What Went Wrong: NJD, ARI
Jun 2
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Ryan Johansen set to resume skating shortly
Sabres sign Ullmark to two-year contract
J. Neal or Jarnkrok may be available for VGK
Dion Phaneuf not expected to waive NMC
Marc-Andre Fleury agrees to waive NMC for VGK
Report: Sens ask Dion Phaneuf to waive NMC
Panthers hire Bob Boughner as head coach
Nick Bonino played with broken leg in Game 2
Sidney Crosby wins Conn Smythe Trophy
Patric Hornqvist's goal wins PIT Stanley Cup
Report: Sabres want to interview Phil Housley
Nick Bonino (lower-body) only Pen not skating
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Pocono and Fort Worth
Jun 11
Update: Pocono (Spring)
Jun 10
Axalta 400 Stats
Jun 9
DFS: Dover (Spring)
Jun 8
Chasing Pocono (Spring)
Jun 7
Caps After Dover (Spring)
Jun 6
Wrapup: Dover Int'l Speedway
Jun 4
Update: Dover (Spring)
Jun 3
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Ted Christopher: Thompson 125 advance
Todd Szegedy: Thompson 125 advance
Max Zachem: Thompson 125 advance
Rowan Pennink: Thompson 125 advance
Eric Goodale: Thompson 125 advance
Bobby Santos: Thompson 125 advance
Woody Pitkat: Thompson 125 advance
Ryan Preece: Thompson 125 advance
Timmy Solomito: Thompson 125 advance
Justin Bonsignore: Thompson 125 advance
Doug Coby: Thompson 125 advance
Gilliland keeps lead after NAPA/Toyota 150
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: U.S. Open
Jun 13
U.S. Open: Preview and Ranks
Jun 12
Berger doubles up in Memphis
Jun 12
US Open European Sleepers
Jun 12
U.S. Open Preview
Jun 12
FedEx St. Jude: Power Ranking
Jun 6
Expert Picks: St. Jude Classic
Jun 6
Dufner wins the Memorial by 3
Jun 5
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Dustin Johnson preps for U.S. Open defense
Whee Kim nets career-best T2 in Memphis
Berger goes back to back at FedEx St. Jude
Schwartzel moves target to -9 w/ closing 66
Amateur Thornberry in on -8; bogey-free 65
Horschel posts 8-under w/ week-tying-low 64
Frittelli wins the Lyoness Open at Diamond CC
MDF jettisons 15 @ FESJC, including R. Palmer
Past champ Crane makes it 3-ball on 9-under
Cink joins top spot in Memphis w/ 69 on Day 3
Cabrera Bello posts 9-under after 65 in R3
Aguilar still 2 clear after 3 laps at Lyoness
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
2018 NFL Mock Draft
Jun 2
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Kent State OL Tyler Heintz dies after workout
Miami QB Jack Allison heads to West Virginia
Michigan's Rome trip cost upwards of $800,000
Oklahoma flips DE Tatum from Longhorns
Spartans CB Copeland no longer on team
Vols grab pledge from four-star DT Litaker
Former Clemson DB Wiggins reveals final 4
ASU declines to extend Graham for 1st time
Houston adds dismissed Canes DT Jenkins
Top recruit suffers minor injuries in crash
Gundy signs new 5-year deal with Oklahoma St.
Brooks comps QB Mayfield to Tyrod Taylor
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 2
Jun 12
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 1
Jun 2
Impact of Atletico Ban
Jun 1
Overreaction Monday - The Cups
May 28
Fuzzy's FPL Season Review
May 27
Overreaction Monday - Finale
May 22
Late Fitness Check GW38
May 19
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW38
May 19
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Sunderland eye Pickford replacement
Pickford deal will kick off summer spending
Chelsea close to signing ex-City keeper
Mourinho keen to bring in new defensive mid
Southampton line up replacement for VVD
LCFC in the hunt for in-demand defender
Abraham undecided on future for now
United deal for Perisic nearing a conclusion
Costa in limbo over summer transfer plans
Sunderland accepts Everton bid for Pickford
Manchester City to start Walker talks
Joe Hart yet to receive offers
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Matt Barkley
(QB)
Aaron Burbridge
(WR)
Tim Hightower
(RB)
George Kittle
(TE)
Logan Paulsen
(TE)
C.J. Beathard
(QB)
DeAndre Carter
(WR)
Cole Hikutini
(TE)
Tyler McCloskey
(TE)
Aldrick Robinson
(WR)
Blake Bell
(TE)
Garrett Celek
(TE)
Brian Hoyer
(QB)
Vance McDonald
(TE)
Nick Rose
(K)
Kapri Bibbs
(RB)
Bruce Ellington
(WR)
Carlos Hyde
(RB)
Raheem Mostert
(RB)
DeAndre Smelter
(WR)
Victor Bolden
(WR)
Pierre Garcon
(WR)
BJ Johnson III
(WR)
Nick Mullens
(QB)
Trent Taylor
(WR)
Kendrick Bourne
(WR)
Marquise Goodwin
(WR)
Kyle Juszczyk
(RB)
Kyle Nelson
(TE)
Joe Williams
(RB)
Matt Breida
(RB)
Robbie Gould
(K)
Jeremy Kerley
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
George Kittle | Tight End | #85
Team:
San Francisco 49ers
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 10/9/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 247
College:
Iowa
Drafted:
2017 / Rd. 5 (146) / SF
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/4/2017: Signed a four-year contract.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
49ers fifth-round TE George Kittle is getting first-team reps at minicamp.
Vance McDonald appears to be on the outs in San Francisco, while Garrett Celek and Logan Paulsen are mostly blockers. Kittle played "exclusively" with the starters on the first day of minicamp and "for long stretches was (Brian) Hoyer's go-to guy." A superb athlete with 4.52 speed at 6-foot-4, 247, Kittle has a realistic chance to earn a significant rookie-year role.
Jun 13 - 9:46 PM
Source:
Santa Rosa Press Democrat
49ers signed fifth-round TE George Kittle, fifth-round WR Trent Taylor, sixth-round DT D.J. Jones, sixth-round DE Pita Taumoepenu and seventh-round S Adrian Colbert to four-year contracts.
The rebuilding 49ers now have six of their 10 draft picks under contract. A strong blocker at Iowa, Kittle didn't catch many passes, but tested as an elite athlete at the Combine. He's worth a late-round flier in Dynasty rookie drafts.
May 4 - 6:57 PM
49ers selected Iowa TE George Kittle with the No. 146 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.
Kittle (6’4/247) was a two-year starter for the Hawkeyes, graduating with a career 48-737-10 (15.4 YPR) receiving line while blocking on most of his snaps. He only earned honorable mention All-Big Ten from the conference’s coaches as a senior. As a blocker, PFF College charted Kittle with just one QB pressure allowed over his final two seasons and gave him the second-highest run-blocking grade among tight ends in 2016, behind O.J. Howard. A wideout and safety in high school, Kittle may offer more upside than his college stats suggest as an exceptional athlete with 4.52 speed and incredible vertical (35") and broad (11’) jump numbers. Kittle's addition further hints at Vance McDonald's shaky roster security despite last year's pricey contract extension.
Apr 29 - 2:10 PM
Niners rookie TE Kittle getting 1st-team reps
Jun 13 - 9:46 PM
49ers lock up five more draft picks
May 4 - 6:57 PM
49ers draft George Kittle at No. 146
Apr 29 - 2:10 PM
More George Kittle Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Maclin
BAL
(5003)
2
E. Decker
FA
(4783)
3
E. Lacy
SEA
(2555)
4
O. Beckham
NYG
(2292)
5
A. Luck
IND
(2127)
6
J. Crowder
WAS
(2030)
7
L. Bell
PIT
(1969)
8
T. Hill
KC
(1964)
9
A. Peterson
NO
(1889)
10
J. Edelman
NE
(1840)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
San Francisco 49ers Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
George Kittle's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
George Kittle's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View George Kittle's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
George Kittle's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Brian Hoyer
2
Matt Barkley
3
C.J. Beathard
RB
1
Carlos Hyde
2
Tim Hightower
3
Joe Williams
4
Kapri Bibbs
5
Raheem Mostert
GLB
1
Carlos Hyde
2
Tim Hightower
3RB
1
Carlos Hyde
2
Tim Hightower
FB
1
Kyle Juszczyk
WR1
1
Pierre Garcon
2
Jeremy Kerley
3
Aaron Burbridge
WR2
1
Marquise Goodwin
2
Aldrick Robinson
3
DeAndre Smelter
4
Trent Taylor
5
Victor Bolden
WR3
1
Jeremy Kerley
TE
1
Vance McDonald
Sidelined
The San Francisco Chronicle's Eric Branch writes "it wouldn’t be a surprise" if 49ers TE Vance McDonald does not make the final roster.
The 49ers openly attempted to trade McDonald during the draft, but cutting him for nothing is another story, one which would cost the 49ers cap space this year or leave dead money in 2018 depending on how the move is designated. It is still unclear why outgoing-GM Trent Baalke was allowed to give McDonald a five-year, $35-million extension last December, and it looks like the 49ers will have to eat some money to reverse that poor decision.
May 22
2
Garrett Celek
3
Blake Bell
4
Logan Paulsen
5
George Kittle
LT
1
Joe Staley
2
John Theus
3
Erik Magnuson
LG
1
Zane Beadles
2
Norman Price
C
1
Jeremy Zuttah
2
Daniel Kilgore
3
Tim Barnes
RG
1
Josh Garnett
2
Brandon Fusco
RT
1
Trent Brown
2
Garry Gilliam
K
1
Robbie Gould
2
Nick Rose
Headlines
Falcons Fantasy Preview
Jun 13
Evan Silva breaks down the 2017 Atlanta Falcons from a fantasy perspective.
More NFL Columns
»
Falcons Fantasy Preview
Jun 13
»
Cardinals Fantasy Preview
Jun 12
»
Done With Decker
Jun 7
»
NFL's Best QB Situations 2017
May 31
»
Mark Your Calendar
May 31
»
Fantasy Breakout Candidates
May 29
»
Bust a Move
May 24
»
Podcast: Silva's Top 150
May 22
NFL Headlines
»
Doug Martin looks 'quicker, bulkier' in 2017
»
Underpaid TE Olsen wants raise from Panthers
»
Matt Ryan talks up 2nd-year TE Austin Hooper
»
Jordan Reed looking 'dominant' at minicamp
»
Niners rookie TE Kittle getting 1st-team reps
»
Ravens owner says signing Decker is unlikely
»
Packers TE Rodgers could lose his roster spot
»
DeShone Kizer earns reps with Browns starters
»
Andre Holmes running with Bills first-team O
»
Quinn recovering from 'minor' hand operation
»
Dolphins OC: DeVante to have 'gigantic year'
»
Andrew Luck (arm) noncommittal on camp status
NFL Links
»
Play FanDuel Golf for $4, win up to $50,000!
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved