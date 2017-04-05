Player Page

George Kittle | Tight End | #85

Team: San Francisco 49ers
Age / DOB:  (23) / 10/9/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 247
College: Iowa
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 5 (146) / SF
49ers fifth-round TE George Kittle is getting first-team reps at minicamp.
Vance McDonald appears to be on the outs in San Francisco, while Garrett Celek and Logan Paulsen are mostly blockers. Kittle played "exclusively" with the starters on the first day of minicamp and "for long stretches was (Brian) Hoyer's go-to guy." A superb athlete with 4.52 speed at 6-foot-4, 247, Kittle has a realistic chance to earn a significant rookie-year role. Jun 13 - 9:46 PM
Source: Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Brian Hoyer
2Matt Barkley
3C.J. Beathard
RB1Carlos Hyde
2Tim Hightower
3Joe Williams
4Kapri Bibbs
5Raheem Mostert
GLB1Carlos Hyde
2Tim Hightower
3RB1Carlos Hyde
2Tim Hightower
FB1Kyle Juszczyk
WR11Pierre Garcon
2Jeremy Kerley
3Aaron Burbridge
WR21Marquise Goodwin
2Aldrick Robinson
3DeAndre Smelter
4Trent Taylor
5Victor Bolden
WR31Jeremy Kerley
TE1Vance McDonald
2Garrett Celek
3Blake Bell
4Logan Paulsen
5George Kittle
LT1Joe Staley
2John Theus
3Erik Magnuson
LG1Zane Beadles
2Norman Price
C1Jeremy Zuttah
2Daniel Kilgore
3Tim Barnes
RG1Josh Garnett
2Brandon Fusco
RT1Trent Brown
2Garry Gilliam
K1Robbie Gould
2Nick Rose
 

 