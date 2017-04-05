George Kittle | Tight End | #85

Vance McDonald appears to be on the outs in San Francisco, while Garrett Celek and Logan Paulsen are mostly blockers. Kittle played "exclusively" with the starters on the first day of minicamp and "for long stretches was (Brian) Hoyer's go-to guy." A superb athlete with 4.52 speed at 6-foot-4, 247, Kittle has a realistic chance to earn a significant rookie-year role.

The rebuilding 49ers now have six of their 10 draft picks under contract. A strong blocker at Iowa, Kittle didn't catch many passes, but tested as an elite athlete at the Combine. He's worth a late-round flier in Dynasty rookie drafts.

49ers selected Iowa TE George Kittle with the No. 146 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

Kittle (6’4/247) was a two-year starter for the Hawkeyes, graduating with a career 48-737-10 (15.4 YPR) receiving line while blocking on most of his snaps. He only earned honorable mention All-Big Ten from the conference’s coaches as a senior. As a blocker, PFF College charted Kittle with just one QB pressure allowed over his final two seasons and gave him the second-highest run-blocking grade among tight ends in 2016, behind O.J. Howard. A wideout and safety in high school, Kittle may offer more upside than his college stats suggest as an exceptional athlete with 4.52 speed and incredible vertical (35") and broad (11’) jump numbers. Kittle's addition further hints at Vance McDonald's shaky roster security despite last year's pricey contract extension.