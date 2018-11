Skill Players

Pos Role Name

DE 1 Brandon Graham

2 Michael Bennett

3 Derek Barnett I.L.

Eagles DE Derek Barnett requires season-ending shoulder surgery. He has a torn rotator cuff, which can be a lengthy rehab. Barnett missed Week 5 but returned for Weeks 6 and 7. The No. 14 overall pick of last year's draft, Barnett had been playing well, notching 2.5 sacks on 234 snaps. His loss thins the Eagles' excellent defensive line depth. Michael Bennett will be the main beneficiary of Barnett's absence.

4 Chris Long

5 Josh Sweat

DT 1 Fletcher Cox

2 Haloti Ngata

3 Treyvon Hester

4 Timmy Jernigan

MLB 1 Jordan Hicks Sidelined

Eagles coach Doug Pederson said LB Jordan Hicks is week to week with a calf injury. Hicks went down in the Eagles' blowout loss to the Saints on Sunday. A week-to-week label usually indicates a player will miss at least one game, so it is unlikely Hicks will be ready to face the Giants on Sunday. It is another blow to an already decimated defense.

WLB 1 Nigel Bradham

2 LaRoy Reynolds

SLB 1 Nate Gerry

CB 1 Ronald Darby I.L.

Eagles CB Ronald Darby suffered a torn ACL Week 10 against the Cowboys. The injury did not look good on the field Sunday night, and coach Doug Pederson confirmed the worst on Monday morning. Already struggling at corner, the Eagles will now be without their best option for the rest of the season, an especially tough pill to swallow with a trip to New Orleans on deck. As for Darby, this injury could not have come at a worse time. He is scheduled to be a free agent this spring.

2 Jalen Mills Sidelined

Eagles CBs Jalen Mills (foot), Rasul Douglas (knee, ankle), Sidney Jones (hamstring), and Avonte Maddox (knee, ankle) all remained sidelined at Thursday's practice. No. 1 CB Ronald Darby is also out after tearing his ACL in Week 10. It's a state of emergency at corner for the Eagles, missing their top five players at the position. So bad that coach Doug Pederson had to employ receivers at corner in practice this week. The Eagles' healthy corners are Chandon Sullivan, DeVante Basuby, and Cre'von LeBlanc, all former undrafted free agents.

3 Sidney Jones Sidelined

Eagles coach Doug Pederson said CB Sidney Jones is week to week with a hamstring injury. Jones was in-and-out of the blowout loss to the Saints before eventually leaving for good. That game was Jones' first since Week 6, and it is possible he tried to rush back too soon. It would be a surprise if he is ready to face the Giants on Sunday. The Eagles are comically thin at corner.

4 Rasul Douglas Questionable

Eagles CB Rasul Douglas (knee, ankle) is questionable for Week 12 against the Giants. Douglas didn't practice throughout the week. That means the Eagles could potentially be without CBs Rodney McLeod (knee, IR), Ronald Darby (knee, IR), Jalen Mills (foot), Sidney Jones (hamstring), Avonte Maddox (knee, ankle), and Douglas. Assuming the Giants can hold their own in the trenches, Eli Manning and Odell Beckham should eat against a mishmash of fill-in corners.

5 Avonte Maddox Questionable

Eagles coach Doug Pederson called CB Avonte Maddox day to day with a knee injury. It is great news after Maddox appeared to suffer a serious injury against the Saints on Sunday. He should be viewed as questionable to face the Giants this week.

FS 1 Corey Graham

3 Rodney McLeod I.L.

Eagles FS Rodney McLeod is out for the season with a torn MCL. NBC Sports Philly's Derrick Gunn reports McLeod underwent surgery on Thursday morning. The injury is a tough blow for a secondary which also has questions at corner. Corey Graham should get the first crack at replacing McLeod, but the Eagles could also look for outside help.

SS 1 Malcolm Jenkins

2 Tre Sullivan

3 Chris Maragos PUP

Eagles FS Chris Maragos (knee) could be ready for training camp. Maragos had surgery to repair a torn PCL in October. He's been setback-free in his rehab and looks on track for the start of camp. A core special teamer, Maragos is set to make $1.75 million in 2018.