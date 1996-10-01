Player Page

Weather | Roster

Budda Baker | Defensive Back

Team: Arizona Cardinals
Age / DOB:  (21) / 1/10/1996
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 195
College: Washington
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Cardinals traded up with the Bears to select Washington CB Budda Baker with the No. 36 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.
Baker (5’10/195) started 41-of-41 games at Washington before turning pro, tallying 13.5 career tackles for loss, five interceptions, four sacks, and three forced fumbles and earning first-team All-America as a 2016 junior. Baker terrorized Pac 12 offenses as a blitzer and erased the slot on passing downs. Often compared to Tyrann Mathieu, Baker compensates for his size with instincts, dynamic play speed, and efficient tackling. He blazed 4.45 at the Combine. Baker projects as a slot corner-free safety hybrid in a playmaking movable-chess-piece role. Arizona has a rich man's version of Baker in Tyrann Mathieu, although that is the Cardinals' "type," and Mathieu has battled persistent injuries. Apr 28 - 7:35 PM
More Budda Baker Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Budda Baker's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Budda Baker's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Budda Baker's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Budda Baker's player profile.
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Carson Palmer
2Drew Stanton
3Zac Dysert
RB1David Johnson
2Kerwynn Williams
3Elijhaa Penny
GLB1David Johnson
2Kerwynn Williams
3RB1David Johnson
2Kerwynn Williams
WR11Larry Fitzgerald
2Jaron Brown
3Andre Ellington
4Brittan Golden
5Chris Hubert
WR21J.J. Nelson
2John Brown
3Jeremy Ross
4Marquis Bundy
5Aaron Dobson
WR31John Brown
TE1Jermaine Gresham
2Troy Niklas
3Ifeanyi Momah
4Hakeem Valles
LT1D.J. Humphries
2Givens Price
LG1Mike Iupati
2Cole Toner
C1A.Q. Shipley
2Daniel Munyer
RG1Evan Boehm
2John Wetzel
3Kaleb Johnson
RT1Jared Veldheer
2Ulrick John
K1Phil Dawson
 

 