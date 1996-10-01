Budda Baker | Defensive Back

Cardinals traded up with the Bears to select Washington CB Budda Baker with the No. 36 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

Baker (5’10/195) started 41-of-41 games at Washington before turning pro, tallying 13.5 career tackles for loss, five interceptions, four sacks, and three forced fumbles and earning first-team All-America as a 2016 junior. Baker terrorized Pac 12 offenses as a blitzer and erased the slot on passing downs. Often compared to Tyrann Mathieu, Baker compensates for his size with instincts, dynamic play speed, and efficient tackling. He blazed 4.45 at the Combine. Baker projects as a slot corner-free safety hybrid in a playmaking movable-chess-piece role. Arizona has a rich man's version of Baker in Tyrann Mathieu, although that is the Cardinals' "type," and Mathieu has battled persistent injuries.