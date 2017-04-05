Nico Siragusa | Guard | #65

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
MLB Live Chat
Aug 1
MLB Power Rankings: Week 18
Aug 1
Trade Deadline Prospects
Aug 1
Daily Dose: Dodger Bl-Yu
Aug 1
Trade Deadline Tracker
Jul 31
Hot Hitter Rundown
Jul 31
Daily Dose: Adrian Beltre 3K
Jul 31
Top 10 Prospects: July 31
Jul 31
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Mets officially promote Amed Rosario
Jean Segura getting the night off Tuesday
Edison Volquez 'definitely' out for the year
Brewers recall Keon Broxton from Triple-A
Matt Adams starting in left field Tuesday
Rizzo (back) returns to Cubs' lineup Tuesday
Braves call up Lucas Sims for MLB debut
Albies playing 2B, batting seventh in debut
Polanco (hamstring) runs bases Tuesday
Dustin Pedroia (knee) placed on 10-day DL
David Price (elbow) plays catch Tuesday
Twins activate OF Byron Buxton from DL
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: More Waiting for Zeke
Aug 1
Redskins Fantasy Preview
Jul 31
Silva's Team Fantasy Previews
Jul 29
Podcast: Wild Wild West
Jul 28
Dose: Drama In The Steel City
Jul 28
Titans Fantasy Preview
Jul 27
Running Back Notebook
Jul 27
Training Camp Preview
Jul 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
'Rumblings' of Luck beginning season on PUP
Ravens rookie OG Siragusa done for season
Tyler Lockett close to coming off PUP list
Eric Decker 'continues to look good in camp'
Jordan Reed seeing specialist, no timetable
Watson ahead of rookies O'Brien has coached
Dalvin Cook impressing teammates during camp
Cam limited by shoulder soreness Tuesday
Harbaugh expects Flacco to return soon
Ryan Clady announces retirement after 9 years
Still 'substantial gap' between Stafford, DET
Kam Chancellor lands 3-year, $36M extension
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Fantasy Hoops Mock Draft Two
Aug 1
2017 Draft Class Ranks Part 3
Jul 30
Rookie and Allen Crabbe Pod
Jul 26
Top Five for 2017 Draft Class
Jul 25
Summer League Winners, Losers
Jul 19
Summer League Summary: DSJ
Jul 18
Vegas Summer League Pod
Jul 16
Free Agency Overview
Jul 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Report: Melo unwilling to accept trade to CLE
Atlanta Hawks waive Diamond Stone
Winslow expects to be 100 percent for camp
Timothe Luwawu (knee) out for Eurobasket
Danilo Gallinari (thumb) likely out 3-4 weeks
Markelle Fultz (ankle) feeling 'a lot better'
Hornets will waive Briante Weber
Ramon Sessions headed to the Knicks
Brandon Jennings will play in China
Terrance Ferguson agrees to rookie deal
JaVale McGee agrees to re-sign with Warriors
Report: Allen Crabbe likely to start at SF
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017-18 Preview: Part 1
Jul 26
What Went Wrong: NYI, TBL
Jul 17
UFA Frenzy: What's Left?
Jul 10
Pod: Free Agent Frenzy Recap
Jul 6
UFA Frenzy Winners, Losers
Jul 3
Free Agency Primer
Jun 28
Draft Grades - East
Jun 25
Draft Grades - West
Jun 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Hurricanes ink Pesce to 6-six year extension
Stamkos has had 'no issues' during recovery
B's GM: Pastrnak talks 'in a holding pattern'
Jackets sign Tortorella to one-year extension
Robby Fabbri ready for training camp
Wild sign Niederreiter to 5-year contract
Sources: Niederreiter, Wild close to new deal
Penguins re-sign Conor Sheary to 3-year deal
Sweden's Rasmus Dahlin turns heads at WJSS
Ryan Johansen lands 8-year, $64M contract
Report: Predators sign Ryan Johansen
Kris Letang on track to be ready for camp
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Pocono and Iowa
Jul 30
Update: Pocono (Summer)
Jul 30
Overton’s 400 Stats
Jul 28
DFS: Pocono
Jul 27
Chasing Indy
Jul 26
Caps After Indianapolis
Jul 25
Wrapup: Eldora & Indianapolis
Jul 23
Update: Indy
Jul 22
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Sadler: Retains NXS lead after 12th at Newton
Byron: Runner-up in XFINITY Series points
Theriault retains lead after eighth at Pocono
Sargeant: Runner-up in ARCA Racing points
Riley Herbst: 2nd in Pocono, 3rd in points
Allgaier: 20th at Newton, 3rd in points
Gus Dean: ModSpace 150 results
Poole: 4th in points after 4th at Newton
Daniel Hemric: US Cellular 250 results
Shane Lee: ModSpace 150 results
Cole Custer: US Cellular 250 results
Eggleston: Second in points after Iowa Combo
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
WGC-Bridgestone Preview
Aug 1
Vegas back-to-back in Canada
Jul 31
Expert Picks: Canadian Open
Jul 25
Spieth triumphs at 146th Open
Jul 24
RBC Canadian Open Preview
Jul 24
European Open Preview
Jul 24
Open Championship: Rankings
Jul 19
Expert Picks: The 146th Open
Jul 18
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Reavie WDs from the Barracuda Championship
Kaymer (shoulder) WDs from next two events
McIlroy & new caddie head for Firestone test
Glowing Garcia looking to find Firestone key
Garrigus first consecutive top 10s since 2012
Hoffman loses Canadian Open in sudden death
Vegas wins playoff; goes back-to-back at RBC
Hagy career-best T5 in Canadian Open debut
Poulter posts 20-under with bogey-free 64
Jordan Smith wins 2017 Porsche European Open
Chappell 1 back at RBC after third-round 66
Hoffman leads by 1 in Canada after R3 65
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Deep Diving for CFB Sleepers
Aug 1
Top-300 Overall CFB Fantasy
Jul 29
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 94-75
Jul 25
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 114-95
Jul 21
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 130-115
Jul 17
Top-25 CFB Fantasy Ds, Kickers
Jul 14
Top-40 CFB Fantasy TEs
Jul 13
Top-150 CFB Fantasy WRs
Jul 12
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Oregon State names Jake Luton starting QB
Star S Hansen (undisclosed) not practicing
UCF K De La Haye off team after YouTube flap
Sooners K/P Seibert doesn't report to camp
Leading returning TSU RB Mayberry leaves team
TSU suspends starting QB Damian Williams
Tide DL Hand was asleep when arrested for DUI
Gophers pick up former Gator DB Williamson
Kansas dismisses No. 2 WR LaQuvionte Gonzalez
Cornelius to miss 'extended period of time'
LSU closes practice to the media until Aug 21
Graham: RB Ballage will run no worse than 4.4
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Newcastle Season Preview
Jul 31
Pl.com Draft Ranks - Overall
Jul 31
Huddersfield Town Preview
Jul 28
Pl.com Draft Ranks - Ms
Jul 26
AM's Perfect XI 17/18 Preview
Jul 26
Pl.com Draft Ranks - Fs
Jul 25
FPL Prices Review - Part 2
Jul 24
Pre-season Draft FPL Guide
Jul 21
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
New signings face a race against time
Drinkwater attracting interest from Chelsea
Alexis Sanchez back in London at Arsenal
Bolton secure West Ham duo on loan
Southampton hope VVD will forget xfer saga
Saints trash St Etienne - 1st preseason win
Ings returns to Liverpool training
Cherries suffer first pre-season defeat
Ibe's strike secured win on Saturday
Jones joins Bailly on Europe-banned list
Murray not nailed on if Hughton gets wish
Pogba stands out as United beat Valerenga
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Quincy Adeboyejo
(WR)
Michael Campanaro
(WR)
Ryan Mallett
(QB)
Bobby Rainey
(RB)
Ben Watson
(TE)
Buck Allen
(RB)
Kenneth Dixon
(RB)
Chris Matthews
(WR)
Keenan Reynolds
(WR)
Terrance West
(RB)
Kenny Allen
(K)
Larry Donnell
(TE)
Vince Mayle
(WR)
Lorenzo Taliaferro
(RB)
Griff Whalen
(WR)
Aaron Bailey
(WR)
Joe Flacco
(QB)
Taquan Mizzell
(RB)
Justin Tucker
(K)
Tim White
(WR)
Kenny Bell
(WR)
Crockett Gillmore
(TE)
Chris Moore
(WR)
Dustin Vaughan
(QB)
Maxx Williams
(TE)
C.J. Board
(WR)
Jeremy Maclin
(WR)
Ricky Ortiz
(RB)
Mike Wallace
(WR)
Danny Woodhead
(RB)
Nick Boyle
(TE)
Ryan Malleck
(TE)
Breshad Perriman
(WR)
Darren Waller
(TE)
Josh Woodrum
(QB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Nico Siragusa | Guard | #65
Team:
Baltimore Ravens
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 5/10/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 320
College:
San Diego State
Drafted:
2017 / Rd. 4 (122) / BAL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/4/2017: Signed a four-year, $3.02 million contract. The deal included a $621,428 signing bonus. 2017: $465,000, 2018: $555,000, 2019: $645,000, 2020: $735,000, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Ravens fourth-round OG Nico Siragusa has been diagnosed with a torn left ACL, MCL and PCL, and is done for the season.
Devastating. The No. 122 overall pick had been getting some first-team reps at the Ravens' unsettled left guard position. Now he'll be settling in for what will probably be a year-long rehab. Siragusa has impressive college film and measurables, but was old for a rookie. He will be a 24-year-old sophomore with a shredded knee in 2018. Enduring an unfathomable run of injuries, the Ravens have lost
seven
players for the season since June 1.
Aug 1 - 4:21 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Ravens fourth-round OG Nico Siragusa was carted off the practice field Tuesday with an apparent left knee injury.
The hits just keep coming for Baltimore. Siragusa reportedly was not able to put any weight on his leg before being carted off, suggesting he is looking at a serious injury. Already thin along the offensive line, the Ravens may need to add someone.
Aug 1 - 12:17 PM
Source:
Jeff Zrebiec on Twitter
Ravens selected San Diego State OG Nico Siragusa with the No. 122 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.
Siragusa (6’4/319) was a three-year starter on the Aztecs’ line, mainly manning left guard and earning first-team All-Mountain West as both a junior and senior. Built wide and powerfully, Siragusa possesses plus arm length (33 ½") for an interior lineman and has massive hands (10 5’8"). PFF College gave Siragusa its No. 3 pass-block efficiency rating in the nation in 2016, and Siragusa also shined as a gap-scheme drive blocker on tape. Siragusa posted the third-highest SPARQ rating among offensive linemen at the Combine, in addition to the top Wonderlic score (29) among guards. Siragusa possess many requisite traits of a long-term starting NFL guard.
Apr 29 - 12:59 PM
Ravens rookie OG Siragusa done for season
Aug 1 - 4:21 PM
Nico Siragusa carted off with knee injury
Aug 1 - 12:17 PM
Ravens take SPARQ star Nico Siragusa
Apr 29 - 12:59 PM
More Nico Siragusa Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
C. Kaepernick
FA
(3712)
2
J. Reed
WAS
(3024)
3
C. Hyde
SF
(2700)
4
J. Flacco
BAL
(2641)
5
M. Bryant
PIT
(2626)
6
L. Bell
PIT
(2623)
7
M. Gillislee
NE
(2598)
8
T. Montgomery
GB
(2596)
9
E. Elliott
DAL
(2489)
10
D. Martin
TB
(2488)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Baltimore Ravens Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Nico Siragusa's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Nico Siragusa's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Nico Siragusa's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Nico Siragusa's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Joe Flacco
Sidelined
Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he expects Joe Flacco (back) to return soon.
Harbaugh said he definitely expects Flacco to get some reps in the preseason, suggesting the team is not at all worried about his Week 1 status. The fact the Ravens have yet to bring in a real option to compete with Ryan Mallett for the backup job also suggests they are not too terribly concerned about Flacco's injury. That said, Harbaugh added the team is still looking into signing Colin Kaepernick.
Aug 1
2
Ryan Mallett
3
Dustin Vaughan
4
Josh Woodrum
RB
1
Terrance West
2
Danny Woodhead
3
Buck Allen
4
Bobby Rainey
5
Taquan Mizzell
GLB
1
Terrance West
2
Danny Woodhead
3RB
1
Danny Woodhead
2
Terrance West
FB
1
Lorenzo Taliaferro
2
Ricky Ortiz
WR1
1
Jeremy Maclin
2
Michael Campanaro
3
Keenan Reynolds
4
Chris Matthews
5
Quincy Adeboyejo
WR2
1
Mike Wallace
2
Breshad Perriman
Sidelined
Breshad Perriman left Tuesday's practice early with what appeared to be a hamstring injury.
He pulled up while running a route. Perriman stayed on the field for a while to stretch his right leg, but he ended up going inside with a trainer. Coach John Harbaugh said the issue is not serious after practice, but any setback is notable considering Perriman's history. As of now, we are considering him day to day.
Aug 1
3
Chris Moore
4
Kenny Bell
5
Vince Mayle
WR3
1
Breshad Perriman
TE
1
Ben Watson
Sidelined
Ravens TE Ben Watson has agreed to a pay cut.
Watson has agreed to slash his salary from $3 million to $1.25 million, of which just $750,000 is fully guaranteed. He can earn back the missing $1.75 million through incentives. It's hardly surprising, as Watson is 36 and recovering from a torn Achilles'. The move greatly enhances his odds of cracking the Ravens' 53-man roster. The team would like Watson's veteran presence in an otherwise young, injury prone and inexperienced tight end group.
Jun 13
2
Nick Boyle
3
Maxx Williams
4
Larry Donnell
5
Ryan Malleck
LT
1
Ronnie Stanley
2
De'Ondre Wesley
LG
1
Alex Lewis
2
Jarrod Pughsley
3
Maurquice Shakir
C
1
Ryan Jensen
2
Matt Skura
3
Brandon Kublanow
RG
1
Marshal Yanda
Sidelined
Ravens RG Marshal Yanda (shoulder) guaranteed he will be ready for Week 1.
Yanda wouldn't say if he'll be ready for training camp as he continues to rehab from labrum surgery. He's heading into his age-33 season and doesn't necessarily need to practice to be ready to play in the opener. Yanda has been Pro Football Focus' No. 1 overall guard in back-to-back-to-back years.
Jun 14
2
Jermaine Eluemunor
3
Jarell Broxton
RT
1
James Hurst
2
Stephane Nembot
3
Roubbens Joseph
K
1
Justin Tucker
Headlines
Dose: More Waiting for Zeke
Aug 1
Ryan McDowell highlights news and notes from NFL training camps in Tuesday's Dose.
More NFL Columns
»
Dose: More Waiting for Zeke
Aug 1
»
Redskins Fantasy Preview
Jul 31
»
Silva's Team Fantasy Previews
Jul 29
»
Podcast: Wild Wild West
Jul 28
»
Dose: Drama In The Steel City
Jul 28
»
Titans Fantasy Preview
Jul 27
»
Running Back Notebook
Jul 27
»
Training Camp Preview
Jul 27
NFL Headlines
»
'Rumblings' of Luck beginning season on PUP
»
Ravens rookie OG Siragusa done for season
»
Tyler Lockett close to coming off PUP list
»
Eric Decker 'continues to look good in camp'
»
Jordan Reed seeing specialist, no timetable
»
Watson ahead of rookies O'Brien has coached
»
Dalvin Cook impressing teammates during camp
»
Cam limited by shoulder soreness Tuesday
»
Harbaugh expects Flacco to return soon
»
Ryan Clady announces retirement after 9 years
»
Still 'substantial gap' between Stafford, DET
»
Kam Chancellor lands 3-year, $36M extension
NFL Links
»
Play FanDuel Golf for $4, win up to $50,000!
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved