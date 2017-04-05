Nico Siragusa | Guard | #65 Team: Baltimore Ravens Age / DOB: (23) / 5/10/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 320 College: San Diego State Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 4 (122) / BAL Contract: view contract details [x] 5/4/2017: Signed a four-year, $3.02 million contract. The deal included a $621,428 signing bonus. 2017: $465,000, 2018: $555,000, 2019: $645,000, 2020: $735,000, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Ravens fourth-round OG Nico Siragusa has been diagnosed with a torn left ACL, MCL and PCL, and is done for the season. Devastating. The No. 122 overall pick had been getting some first-team reps at the Ravens' unsettled left guard position. Now he'll be settling in for what will probably be a year-long rehab. Siragusa has impressive college film and measurables, but was old for a rookie. He will be a 24-year-old sophomore with a shredded knee in 2018. Enduring an unfathomable run of injuries, the Ravens have lost seven players for the season since June 1. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

Ravens fourth-round OG Nico Siragusa was carted off the practice field Tuesday with an apparent left knee injury. The hits just keep coming for Baltimore. Siragusa reportedly was not able to put any weight on his leg before being carted off, suggesting he is looking at a serious injury. Already thin along the offensive line, the Ravens may need to add someone. Source: Jeff Zrebiec on Twitter