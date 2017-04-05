Player Page

Weather | Roster

Nico Siragusa | Guard | #65

Team: Baltimore Ravens
Age / DOB:  (23) / 5/10/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 320
College: San Diego State
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 4 (122) / BAL
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Ravens fourth-round OG Nico Siragusa has been diagnosed with a torn left ACL, MCL and PCL, and is done for the season.
Devastating. The No. 122 overall pick had been getting some first-team reps at the Ravens' unsettled left guard position. Now he'll be settling in for what will probably be a year-long rehab. Siragusa has impressive college film and measurables, but was old for a rookie. He will be a 24-year-old sophomore with a shredded knee in 2018. Enduring an unfathomable run of injuries, the Ravens have lost seven players for the season since June 1. Aug 1 - 4:21 PM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
More Nico Siragusa Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Nico Siragusa's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Nico Siragusa's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Nico Siragusa's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Nico Siragusa's player profile.
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Joe Flacco
2Ryan Mallett
3Dustin Vaughan
4Josh Woodrum
RB1Terrance West
2Danny Woodhead
3Buck Allen
4Bobby Rainey
5Taquan Mizzell
GLB1Terrance West
2Danny Woodhead
3RB1Danny Woodhead
2Terrance West
FB1Lorenzo Taliaferro
2Ricky Ortiz
WR11Jeremy Maclin
2Michael Campanaro
3Keenan Reynolds
4Chris Matthews
5Quincy Adeboyejo
WR21Mike Wallace
2Breshad Perriman
3Chris Moore
4Kenny Bell
5Vince Mayle
WR31Breshad Perriman
TE1Ben Watson
2Nick Boyle
3Maxx Williams
4Larry Donnell
5Ryan Malleck
LT1Ronnie Stanley
2De'Ondre Wesley
LG1Alex Lewis
2Jarrod Pughsley
3Maurquice Shakir
C1Ryan Jensen
2Matt Skura
3Brandon Kublanow
RG1Marshal Yanda
2Jermaine Eluemunor
3Jarell Broxton
RT1James Hurst
2Stephane Nembot
3Roubbens Joseph
K1Justin Tucker
 

 