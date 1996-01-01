Welcome,
Roster
Rashaun Allen
(TE)
Ka'imi Fairbairn
(K)
Jonathan Grimes
(RB)
Braxton Miller
(WR)
Tom Savage
(QB)
Stephen Anderson
(TE)
C.J. Fiedorowicz
(TE)
Kenny Hilliard
(RB)
Lamar Miller
(RB)
Jaelen Strong
(WR)
Alfred Blue
(RB)
D'Onta Foreman
(RB)
DeAndre Hopkins
(WR)
Keith Mumphery
(WR)
Deshaun Watson
(QB)
Cory Carter
(K)
Will Fuller
(WR)
Akeem Hunt
(RB)
Nick Novak
(K)
Brandon Weeden
(QB)
Tyler Ervin
(RB)
Ryan Griffin
(TE)
Tevin Jones
(WR)
Jay Prosch
(RB)
Wendall Williams
(WR)
D'Onta Foreman | Running Back
Team:
Houston Texans
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 4/24/1996
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 249
College:
Texas
Drafted:
2017 / Rd. 3 (89) / HOU
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Coach Bill O'Brien hopes third-round RB D'Onta Freeman will "spell Lamar (Miller) at times when Lamar needs that."
O'Brien described 6-foot, 233-pound Foreman as a "productive tackle-to-tackle first- and second-down runner," essentially hinting the Texans envision Foreman as an upgrade on Alfred Blue. "All running backs need a little rest every now and then," said O'Brien, referring to Miller. "Hopefully, (Foreman) will be able to do that." O'Brien did not in any way indicate Miller's starting job is in danger, instead discussing Foreman as a change-of-pace/breather back.
May 1 - 4:31 PM
Source:
houstontexans.com
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Texans do not believe third-round RB D'Onta Foreman (foot) needs surgery.
Foreman did not run at the Combine because of a stress fracture in his foot, but he was able to post a 4.45 forty at his Pro Day. Rapoport reports the Texans "found no progressions in the injury" during medical rechecks and the running back "doesn’t feel it." The 2016 Doak Walker award winner will spell Lamar Miller this season.
Apr 29 - 11:18 AM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Texans selected Texas RB D'Onta Foreman with the No. 89 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.
Foreman (6’0/233) turned pro after earning the 2016 Doak Walker award as college football’s top running back, wrapping his three-year career with a 431-2,774-20 (6.44 YPC) rushing line but only 13 receptions. While Foreman ran 4.45 at the Texas Pro Day and displays exceptional foot quickness for his size on tape, he lost six fumbles his final year in Austin and is suspect at best in the passing game with minimal receiving production and no experience in pro-style pass protection. A finesse runner in a power back’s body, Foreman frustrates with a repeated failure to beat first contact. Foreman looks like a boom-bust prospect who could conceivably become an NFL sensation, or fail to outlast his rookie deal.
Apr 28 - 10:48 PM
Texans want Foreman to 'spell' Lamar Miller
May 1 - 4:31 PM
Texans do not think Foreman needs surgery
Apr 29 - 11:18 AM
Texans nab Doak Walker winner D'Onta Foreman
Apr 28 - 10:48 PM
More D'Onta Foreman Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
D'Onta Foreman's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
D'Onta Foreman's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View D'Onta Foreman's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
D'Onta Foreman's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Deshaun Watson
2
Tom Savage
3
Brandon Weeden
RB
1
Lamar Miller
2
Alfred Blue
3
D'Onta Foreman
4
Akeem Hunt
5
Tyler Ervin
GLB
1
Lamar Miller
2
Alfred Blue
3RB
1
Lamar Miller
2
Alfred Blue
FB
1
Jay Prosch
WR1
1
DeAndre Hopkins
2
Keith Mumphery
3
Jaelen Strong
Sidelined
Texans WR Jaelen Strong (ankle, I.R.) is recovering from ankle surgery.
Beat writer Aaron Wilson calls it a "minor, clean-up procedure," so it sounds like a scope. Strong was sent to I.R. last month. He's expected back for the offseason program. Strong should compete for a role on offense in 2017.
Jan 11
4
Tevin Jones
WR2
1
Will Fuller
2
Braxton Miller
3
Wendall Williams
WR3
1
Braxton Miller
TE
1
C.J. Fiedorowicz
2
Ryan Griffin
3
Stephen Anderson
4
Rashaun Allen
LT
1
Duane Brown
2
Kendall Lamm
3
David Quessenberry
LG
1
Xavier Su'a-Filo
2
Chad Slade
C
1
Greg Mancz
2
Nick Martin
3
Kyle Fuller
RG
1
Jeff Allen
Sidelined
Texans RG Jeff Allen is recovering from offseason ankle surgery.
He's expected to be ready for the start of OTAs. Signed to a four-year, $28 million deal last offseason, Allen graded out as Pro Football Focus' No. 72 guard out of 77 qualifiers, getting blasted in run blocking.
Mar 10
2
Josh Walker
RT
1
Chris Clark
Sidelined
Texans RT Chris Clark underwent offseason shoulder surgery.
It is viewed as a clean-up procedure, suggesting it won't hamper Clark too much this offseason. Clark started four games at left tackle and then 12 games at right tackle after Derek Newton went down with double patellar tendon tears. Clark graded out as Pro Football Focus' No. 72 tackle out of 76 qualifiers. Owed a $2.75 million salary, Clark is a candidate for offseason release.
Jan 25
2
Derek Newton
Sidelined
ESPN's Sarah Barshop wrote Texans RT Derek Newton (knees) "will probably not play" in 2017.
It is a safe assumption after Newton tore the patellar tendon in both knees last October. Although he is reportedly making "solid progress" in his rehab, it is a gruesome injury which will at the very least alter Newton's career arc. The Texans would be wise to find a replacement, and Barshop believes it "would make sense" for them to "use a high draft pick" on a tackle.
Feb 23
3
Julie'n Davenport
4
Laurence Gibson
K
1
Nick Novak
2
Ka'imi Fairbairn
3
Cory Carter
