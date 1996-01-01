D'Onta Foreman | Running Back

O'Brien described 6-foot, 233-pound Foreman as a "productive tackle-to-tackle first- and second-down runner," essentially hinting the Texans envision Foreman as an upgrade on Alfred Blue. "All running backs need a little rest every now and then," said O'Brien, referring to Miller. "Hopefully, (Foreman) will be able to do that." O'Brien did not in any way indicate Miller's starting job is in danger, instead discussing Foreman as a change-of-pace/breather back.

Foreman did not run at the Combine because of a stress fracture in his foot, but he was able to post a 4.45 forty at his Pro Day. Rapoport reports the Texans "found no progressions in the injury" during medical rechecks and the running back "doesn’t feel it." The 2016 Doak Walker award winner will spell Lamar Miller this season.

Texans selected Texas RB D'Onta Foreman with the No. 89 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

Foreman (6’0/233) turned pro after earning the 2016 Doak Walker award as college football’s top running back, wrapping his three-year career with a 431-2,774-20 (6.44 YPC) rushing line but only 13 receptions. While Foreman ran 4.45 at the Texas Pro Day and displays exceptional foot quickness for his size on tape, he lost six fumbles his final year in Austin and is suspect at best in the passing game with minimal receiving production and no experience in pro-style pass protection. A finesse runner in a power back’s body, Foreman frustrates with a repeated failure to beat first contact. Foreman looks like a boom-bust prospect who could conceivably become an NFL sensation, or fail to outlast his rookie deal.