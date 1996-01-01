Player Page

D'Onta Foreman | Running Back

Team: Houston Texans
Age / DOB:  (21) / 4/24/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 249
College: Texas
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 3 (89) / HOU
Coach Bill O'Brien hopes third-round RB D'Onta Freeman will "spell Lamar (Miller) at times when Lamar needs that."
O'Brien described 6-foot, 233-pound Foreman as a "productive tackle-to-tackle first- and second-down runner," essentially hinting the Texans envision Foreman as an upgrade on Alfred Blue. "All running backs need a little rest every now and then," said O'Brien, referring to Miller. "Hopefully, (Foreman) will be able to do that." O'Brien did not in any way indicate Miller's starting job is in danger, instead discussing Foreman as a change-of-pace/breather back. May 1 - 4:31 PM
Source: houstontexans.com
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
D'Onta Foreman's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Deshaun Watson
2Tom Savage
3Brandon Weeden
RB1Lamar Miller
2Alfred Blue
3D'Onta Foreman
4Akeem Hunt
5Tyler Ervin
GLB1Lamar Miller
2Alfred Blue
3RB1Lamar Miller
2Alfred Blue
FB1Jay Prosch
WR11DeAndre Hopkins
2Keith Mumphery
3Jaelen Strong
4Tevin Jones
WR21Will Fuller
2Braxton Miller
3Wendall Williams
WR31Braxton Miller
TE1C.J. Fiedorowicz
2Ryan Griffin
3Stephen Anderson
4Rashaun Allen
LT1Duane Brown
2Kendall Lamm
3David Quessenberry
LG1Xavier Su'a-Filo
2Chad Slade
C1Greg Mancz
2Nick Martin
3Kyle Fuller
RG1Jeff Allen
2Josh Walker
RT1Chris Clark
2Derek Newton
3Julie'n Davenport
4Laurence Gibson
K1Nick Novak
2Ka'imi Fairbairn
