Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Report: Giancarlo Stanton clears waivers
Chad Bettis shuts down Braves in return
Devin Mesoraco diagnosed with fractured foot
Bryant stays hot with double and two-run HR
Gallo hits 33rd homer as Rangers top Tigers
Aaron Hicks slugs go-ahead homer vs. NYM
Donaldson homers, doubles in win over Rays
Stanton sets new Marlins record with 43rd HR
EE belts pair of two-run homers vs. Red Sox
Sal Perez (intercostal) takes swings Monday
Carlos Correa (thumb) hits off tee Monday
Robbie Ray (concussion) to make rehab start
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Ryan Mathews (neck) cleared, likely to be cut
Gase: Jay Cutler will play on Thursday night
Maxx Williams (knee) still has 'a ways to go'
Shaheen will have 'sizable role on offense'
Eagles OC: Slot role to be 'game-plan thing'
Bills hopeful Matthews back sooner than later
Zay Jones expected to play on the outside
Jay Ajayi no longer in concussion protocol
DeMarco Murray (hamstring) back at practice
Arians admits concern about John Brown (quad)
Report: Bolts MLB Perryman to miss September
Seahawks bringing in FA CB Brock for visit
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Report: Cavs targeting Kristaps Porzingis
Zach Randolph could be banned from NBA?
Van Gundy determined to give Boban more time
Woj: Knicks, Rockets re-engage on Melo talks
Patrick Patterson undergoes knee surgery
Tony Parker says he'll be back in 4-5 months
Knicks ask Carmelo to expand his 'wish list'
Zach Randolph arrested for drug possession
Cuban: Yogi and Smith will push each other
Dennis Smith will have to win starting PG job
Willie Reed's wife will not press charges
Jahlil Okafor acknowledges trade rumors
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Shane Prince (ankle surgery) out 4-6 months
Tocchet believes Chychrun will play this year
Former GM, coach Bryan Murray passes away
Anders Bjork could make Boston's roster
Sedins want to prove themselves this year
Oilers sign prospect Kailer Yamamoto to ELC
Henrik Lundqvist (knee) ready for camp
RFA Wennberg still waiting for new contract
Matt Murray feels he is just getting started
Jaromir Jagr remains hopeful for NHL deal
Zach Parise hopes for rebound performance
Eddie Olczyk has a form of colon cancer
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Noah Gragson: UNOH 200 advance
Christopher Bell: UNOH 200 advance
Gilliland keeps lead after Evergreen Speedway
Derek Kraus 12th at Evergreen, 3rd in points
Will Rodgers: 2nd at Evergreen, 4th in points
Sadler retains NXS lead after 6th at Mid-Ohio
Poole: 4th in points after 8th at Mid-Ohio
Hemric: 2nd at Mid-Ohio, 5th in NXS points
Cole Custer: Mid-Ohio Challenge results
DNF for Byron in XFINITY race at Mid-Ohio
Matt Tifft: Third in Mid-Ohio Challenge
Michael Self: 4th at Evergreen, 5th in points
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Ramsay starts Lawrie Match Play as favourite
W. Simpson set for home game at the Wyndham
Y.E. Yang punches ticket to the Wyndham
Jordan Smith T9 in major championship debut
Oosthuizen T2 at PGA; fourth major runner-up
Thomas wins 99th PGA for first major title
Reed closing 67; bags first top 10 in major
F. Molinari closing 67; career-TOUR-best T2
Oosthuizen bumps to T4 with even-par 71
Matsuyama dips to T2 after 2-over 73 in R3
Kisner takes 1-shot lead at PGA w/ 1-over 72
Thomas climbs to T4 with third-round 69
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Kentucky loses starting LT Mosier to torn ACL
Irish, Badgers announce NFL stadium series
Virginia Tech tabs QB Joshua Jackson to start
Report: Florida suspensions related to fraud
Auburn names QB Jarrett Stidham starter
WVU WR Marcus Simms arrested for DUI
Chicken pox breaks out at San Diego State
Sam Ehlinger impressing Herman in camp
SC frosh S Dickerson (shoulder) done for year
FAU reinstates WR Kamrin Solomon
Shyne (undisclosed) to miss extended action
Oft-injured RB Warren suffers concussion
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Barkley suffers a setback in training
Chelsea facing midfield dilemma for GW2
Chelsea skipper given three-match ban
Joselu on his way to Newcastle for medical
Chelsea call for Costa to return to the club
Feghouli out, William Carvalho on his way in
Newcastle set to sign Stoke City forward
Burnley locks down Ward to new deal
United hammer West Ham at Old Trafford
Eriksen assists twice as Spurs open with win
Shelvey the goat as Newcastle fall in opener
Aguero leads Manchester City over Brighton
Player Page
Roster
Roberto Aguayo
(K)
Ka'Deem Carey
(RB)
Mike Glennon
(QB)
MyCole Pruitt
(TE)
Dion Sims
(TE)
Connor Barth
(K)
Tarik Cohen
(RB)
Alton Howard
(WR)
Rueben Randle
(WR)
Deonte Thompson
(WR)
Josh Bellamy
(WR)
Victor Cruz
(WR)
Jordan Howard
(RB)
Josh Rounds
(RB)
Mitchell Trubisky
(QB)
Ben Braunecker
(TE)
Benny Cunningham
(RB)
Jeremy Langford
(RB)
Mark Sanchez
(QB)
Markus Wheaton
(WR)
Daniel Braverman
(WR)
Titus Davis
(WR)
Cameron Meredith
(WR)
Adam Shaheen
(TE)
Kevin White
(WR)
Daniel Brown
(TE)
Tanner Gentry
(WR)
Zach Miller
(TE)
Connor Shaw
(QB)
Kendall Wright
(WR)
Mike Burton
(RB)
Adam Shaheen | Tight End | #87
Team:
Chicago Bears
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 10/24/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 277
College:
Ashland
Drafted:
2017 / Rd. 2 (45) / CHI
Contract:
view contract details
5/19/2017: Signed a four-year, $5.91 million contract. The deal contains $3.63 million guaranteed, including a $2.43 million signing bonus. 2017: $465,000, 2018: $733,660, 2019: $1 million, 2020: $1.27 million, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
ESPN Bears reporter Jeff Dickerson believes second-round TE Adam Shaheen will have a "sizable role on offense."
"If Shaheen proves he can block," Dickerson writes, "he’ll play a lot in the regular season." Despite making the jump from Division II Ashland, Shaheen looked good during the offseason program and has reportedly kept it going in camp. A better blocker with a shiny new contract, Dion Sims will likely get the starting nod, but the rookie could end up leading the group in receptions. Zach Miller may be competing for a roster spot.
Aug 15 - 10:08 AM
Source:
ESPN
ESPN's Jeff Dickerson wrote Bears second-round TE Adam Shaheen "looked good" during the offseason program.
Offseason performances should be taken with a grain of salt, but it is promising Shaheen's head was not swimming as he jumps from Division II Ashland to the NFL. For what it is worth, GM Ryan Pace has said Shaheen is "projected to play early." He will have to beat out Zach Miller (foot) to earn significant targets, although it is far from a given Miller gets and stays healthy.
Jun 19 - 9:59 AM
Source:
ESPN
Bears signed second-round TE Adam Shaheen to a four-year contract.
That leaves first-round QB Mitchell Trubisky as Bears' only unsigned draft pick. Shaheen was a surprising selection at 45th overall after playing college ball at Division II Ashland. The 23-year-old is a giant at 6'7/278 but he faces a steep learning curve jumping from D2 to the pros.
May 19 - 3:20 PM
Source:
Brad Biggs on Twitter
Bears GM Ryan Pace does not believe second-round TE Adam Shaheen is a project.
"Adam’s projected to play early," Pace added. Shaheen certainly has the size (6'7/278) and athleticism to play in the league, but he is making a big jump from Division II Ashland to the NFL. While he may not be a "project," almost all tight ends suffer growing pains their first year in the league, and those issues could be magnified by the large jump in competition.
Apr 29 - 10:07 AM
Source:
Brad Biggs on Twitter
Shaheen will have 'sizable role on offense'
Aug 15 - 10:08 AM
Adam Shaheen 'looked good' during offseason
Jun 19 - 9:59 AM
Bears ink second-rounder Adam Shaheen
May 19 - 3:20 PM
Pace does not see Shaheen as a project
Apr 29 - 10:07 AM
More Adam Shaheen Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Chicago Bears Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Mike Glennon
2
Mitchell Trubisky
3
Mark Sanchez
4
Connor Shaw
RB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Jeremy Langford
3
Benny Cunningham
4
Tarik Cohen
5
Ka'Deem Carey
GLB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Jeremy Langford
3RB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Jeremy Langford
FB
1
Mike Burton
2
Freddie Stevenson
WR1
1
Cameron Meredith
2
Markus Wheaton
Sidelined
Bears WR Markus Wheaton has a broken finger on his left hand.
Some receivers play through broken fingers, while others like Wheaton's ex-Steelers teammate Sammie Coates can't. It's unclear how much time Wheaton will miss. He already missed two weeks of camp after an appendectomy.
Aug 13
3
Deonte Thompson
4
Josh Bellamy
5
Daniel Braverman
WR2
1
Kevin White
2
Kendall Wright
3
Victor Cruz
4
Tanner Gentry
5
Titus Davis
WR3
1
Markus Wheaton
TE
1
Dion Sims
2
Zach Miller
3
Adam Shaheen
4
Ben Braunecker
5
Daniel Brown
LT
1
Charles Leno
2
Bradley Sowell
3
Dieugot Joseph
LG
1
Kyle Long
2
Cyril Richardson
3
Jordan Morgan
C
1
Cody Whitehair
2
Hroniss Grasu
3
Taylor Boggs
RG
1
Josh Sitton
2
Tom Compton
3
Mitchell Kirsch
RT
1
Bobby Massie
2
William Poehls
K
1
Connor Barth
2
Roberto Aguayo
