Adam Shaheen | Tight End | #87 Team: Chicago Bears Age / DOB: (23) / 10/24/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 277 College: Ashland Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 2 (45) / CHI Contract: view contract details [x] 5/19/2017: Signed a four-year, $5.91 million contract. The deal contains $3.63 million guaranteed, including a $2.43 million signing bonus. 2017: $465,000, 2018: $733,660, 2019: $1 million, 2020: $1.27 million, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

ESPN Bears reporter Jeff Dickerson believes second-round TE Adam Shaheen will have a "sizable role on offense." "If Shaheen proves he can block," Dickerson writes, "he’ll play a lot in the regular season." Despite making the jump from Division II Ashland, Shaheen looked good during the offseason program and has reportedly kept it going in camp. A better blocker with a shiny new contract, Dion Sims will likely get the starting nod, but the rookie could end up leading the group in receptions. Zach Miller may be competing for a roster spot. Source: ESPN

ESPN's Jeff Dickerson wrote Bears second-round TE Adam Shaheen "looked good" during the offseason program. Offseason performances should be taken with a grain of salt, but it is promising Shaheen's head was not swimming as he jumps from Division II Ashland to the NFL. For what it is worth, GM Ryan Pace has said Shaheen is "projected to play early." He will have to beat out Zach Miller (foot) to earn significant targets, although it is far from a given Miller gets and stays healthy. Source: ESPN

Bears signed second-round TE Adam Shaheen to a four-year contract. That leaves first-round QB Mitchell Trubisky as Bears' only unsigned draft pick. Shaheen was a surprising selection at 45th overall after playing college ball at Division II Ashland. The 23-year-old is a giant at 6'7/278 but he faces a steep learning curve jumping from D2 to the pros. Source: Brad Biggs on Twitter