Adam Shaheen | Tight End | #87

Team: Chicago Bears
Age / DOB:  (23) / 10/24/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 277
College: Ashland
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 2 (45) / CHI
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

ESPN Bears reporter Jeff Dickerson believes second-round TE Adam Shaheen will have a "sizable role on offense."
"If Shaheen proves he can block," Dickerson writes, "he’ll play a lot in the regular season." Despite making the jump from Division II Ashland, Shaheen looked good during the offseason program and has reportedly kept it going in camp. A better blocker with a shiny new contract, Dion Sims will likely get the starting nod, but the rookie could end up leading the group in receptions. Zach Miller may be competing for a roster spot. Aug 15 - 10:08 AM
Source: ESPN
More Adam Shaheen Player News

Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Adam Shaheen's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Adam Shaheen's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Adam Shaheen's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Mike Glennon
2Mitchell Trubisky
3Mark Sanchez
4Connor Shaw
RB1Jordan Howard
2Jeremy Langford
3Benny Cunningham
4Tarik Cohen
5Ka'Deem Carey
GLB1Jordan Howard
2Jeremy Langford
3RB1Jordan Howard
2Jeremy Langford
FB1Mike Burton
2Freddie Stevenson
WR11Cameron Meredith
2Markus Wheaton
3Deonte Thompson
4Josh Bellamy
5Daniel Braverman
WR21Kevin White
2Kendall Wright
3Victor Cruz
4Tanner Gentry
5Titus Davis
WR31Markus Wheaton
TE1Dion Sims
2Zach Miller
3Adam Shaheen
4Ben Braunecker
5Daniel Brown
LT1Charles Leno
2Bradley Sowell
3Dieugot Joseph
LG1Kyle Long
2Cyril Richardson
3Jordan Morgan
C1Cody Whitehair
2Hroniss Grasu
3Taylor Boggs
RG1Josh Sitton
2Tom Compton
3Mitchell Kirsch
RT1Bobby Massie
2William Poehls
K1Connor Barth
2Roberto Aguayo
 

 