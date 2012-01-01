Gerald Everett | Tight End | #81

After moving on from Lance Kendricks, the Rams have no veteran depth at tight end, which could open up a big early role for Everett. He will have to compete with last year's fourth-rounder Tyler Higbee and sixth-rounder Temarrick Hemingway, but both were drafted by the previous front office. Despite some rawness to his game, Everett could surprise with a solid rookie campaign.

Rams selected South Alabama TE Gerald Everett with the No. 44 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

Everett (6’3/239) played basketball for most of his high school career and was therefore lightly recruited, spending 2012-2013 at community college, 2014 at now-defunct UAB, and his final two seasons at small-school South Alabama. Everett earned first-team All-Sun Belt in both years, posting a career 90-1,212-12 (13.5 YPR) receiving line. While undersized by NFL standards, Everett offers basketball-player athleticism with 4.62 speed and a 37 ½-inch vertical, long arms (33"), and rare vertical ability for a tight end. Everett was also a better blocker than expected on tape. While first-year production seems unlikely, long term Everett offers matchup-nightmare potential in the middle of the field. New Rams coach Sean McVay could envision Everett filling the Jordan Reed role in his offense.