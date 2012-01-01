Player Page

Gerald Everett | Tight End | #81

Team: Los Angeles Rams
Age / DOB:  (22) / 6/25/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 239
College: South Alabama
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 2 (44) / LAR
ESPN Rams reporter Alden Gonzalez projects second-round TE Gerald Everett to earn a starting job.
After moving on from Lance Kendricks, the Rams have no veteran depth at tight end, which could open up a big early role for Everett. He will have to compete with last year's fourth-rounder Tyler Higbee and sixth-rounder Temarrick Hemingway, but both were drafted by the previous front office. Despite some rawness to his game, Everett could surprise with a solid rookie campaign. May 15 - 9:34 AM
Source: ESPN
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Jared Goff
2Sean Mannion
RB1Todd Gurley
2Lance Dunbar
3Malcolm Brown
4Aaron Green
5Brandon Wegher
GLB1Todd Gurley
2Malcolm Brown
3RB1Todd Gurley
2Lance Dunbar
FB1Cory Harkey
2Sam Rogers
3Zach Laskey
WR11Tavon Austin
2Cooper Kupp
3Pharoh Cooper
4Nelson Spruce
5Brandon Shippen
WR21Robert Woods
2Josh Reynolds
3Mike Thomas
4Bradley Marquez
5Paul McRoberts
WR31Cooper Kupp
TE1Tyler Higbee
2Gerald Everett
3Temarrick Hemingway
LT1Andrew Whitworth
2Pace Murphy
3Darrell Williams
LG1Rodger Saffold
2Jamon Brown
C1John Sullivan
2Demetrius Rhaney
RG1Rob Havenstein
2Cody Wichmann
RT1Greg Robinson
2Andrew Donnal
K1Greg Zuerlein
 

 