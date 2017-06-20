Marlon Humphrey | Defensive Back | #29

The details of the incident are unknown, but third-degree robbery in Alabama is defined as the accused using force or threatening to use force during a robbery. It is a Class C felony. A first-round pick last year, Humphrey was impressive as a rookie, but he is now looking at a likely suspension.

"They all can play in the slot," Pees said. "That being said, we really like him as an outside guy." The designation is important with slot-corner Tavon Young set to miss the entire season with a torn ACL. With Humphrey out of the running, sixth-round sophomore Maurice Canady and veteran Brandon Boykin will likely compete with Lardarius Webb for Young's former job.

Humphrey was the 16th overall pick in last weekend's draft and his deal comes with a standard fifth-year team option. He fills a massive need for a Ravens team that is looking to remake its secondary after a couple years of ineffective back-end play. Baltimore now has 5-of-7 draft picks under contract.

Humphrey (6’0/197) turned pro as a redshirt sophomore after starting 29-of-29 games in his Alabama career, recording five interceptions, three forced fumbles, and 13 pass breakups. The son of ex-Broncos RB Bobby Humphrey, Marlon posted a 4.41 forty, explosive 10-foot-5 broad jump, and agile 6.75 three-cone time in Indy. Also a violent tackler, Humphrey’s shortcoming is a tendency to get beat deep after allowing 17.4 yards per reception as a freshman and 16.3 yards as a sophomore. He also has no slot-corner experience. A rich man’s Dre Kirkpatrick, Humphrey profiles as a physical, type-A boundary defender with an outside chance to become a long-term No. 1 corner. Not yet 21 years old, Humphrey should offer significant room for growth.