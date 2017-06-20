Player Page

Weather | Roster

Marlon Humphrey | Defensive Back | #29

Team: Baltimore Ravens
Age / DOB:  (21) / 7/8/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 197
College: Alabama
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 1 (16) / BAL
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey was arrested for third-degree robbery in Alabama on Thursday.
The details of the incident are unknown, but third-degree robbery in Alabama is defined as the accused using force or threatening to use force during a robbery. It is a Class C felony. A first-round pick last year, Humphrey was impressive as a rookie, but he is now looking at a likely suspension. Jan 25 - 11:31 AM
Source: AL.com
More Marlon Humphrey Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017BAL16304340.00.023300001100000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017BAL16304340.00.023300001100000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10@CIN0000.00.0000000000000
2Sep 17CLE2020.00.0000000100000
3Sep 24@JAC0000.00.0000000200000
4Oct 1PIT4040.00.0000000000000
5Oct 8@OAK2130.00.0000000000000
6Oct 15CHI1010.00.0000000000000
7Oct 22@MIN1010.00.0000000000000
8Oct 26MIA4040.00.0000000100000
9Nov 5@TEN0000.00.0000000100000
11Nov 19@GB2130.00.01150000200000
12Nov 27HOU0000.00.0000000000000
13Dec 3DET5270.00.01180000100000
14Dec 10@PIT5050.00.0000000000000
15Dec 17@CLE1010.00.0000000100000
16Dec 23IND0000.00.0000000000000
17Dec 31CIN3030.00.0000000200000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Joe Flacco
2Josh Woodrum
RB1Alex Collins
2Danny Woodhead
3Buck Allen
4Kenneth Dixon
5John Crockett
GLB1Alex Collins
2Buck Allen
3RB1Danny Woodhead
2Buck Allen
FB1Patrick Ricard
2Ricky Ortiz
WR11Jeremy Maclin
2Quincy Adeboyejo
3Tim White
WR21Chris Moore
2Breshad Perriman
WR31Breshad Perriman
TE1Nick Boyle
2Maxx Williams
3Vince Mayle
4Darren Waller
LT1Ronnie Stanley
2Stephane Nembot
LG1Alex Lewis
2Maurquice Shakir
3Nico Siragusa
C1Matt Skura
2Brandon Kublanow
RG1Marshal Yanda
2Jermaine Eluemunor
RT1Austin Howard
2Andrew Donnal
3Steven Moore
K1Justin Tucker
 

 