Player Page

Weather | Roster

Ryan Switzer | Wide Receiver | #10

Team: Oakland Raiders
Age / DOB:  (23) / 11/4/1994
Ht / Wt:  5'8' / 185
College: North Carolina
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 4 (133) / DAL
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Raiders acquired WR Ryan Switzer from the Cowboys in exchange for DT Jihad Ward.
It was obvious the Cowboys would part ways with a receiver following their acquisition of Tavon Austin, but it's surprising Switzer was the one to go. Taken in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Switzer was primarily limited to special teams in Dallas his rookie year. He'll likely be Oakland's primary kick and punt returner since the team dealt special teams ace Cordarrelle Patterson to New England in April. Apr 28 - 6:05 PM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
More Ryan Switzer Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2017DAL166412.66.80045.31.300160002561
Ryan Switzer's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections
View Ryan Switzer's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections. View Ryan Switzer's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Ryan Switzer's player profile.
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10NYG00.0000.00042000
2Sep 17@DEN00.0000.00000190
3Sep 25@ARZ00.00133.000180430
4Oct 1LAR00.00133.00178000
5Oct 8GB00.0000.000250-10
7Oct 22@SF122.00133.0000000
8Oct 29@WAS177.0000.00060190
9Nov 5KC00.0000.0000010
10Nov 12@ATL00.0000.000510110
11Nov 19PHI00.0000.000147000
12Nov 23LAC00.001-4-4.000102000
13Nov 30WAS00.0000.00000881
14Dec 10@NYG00.0000.000500170
15Dec 17@OAK00.0000.000220150
16Dec 24SEA00.0000.000450320
17Dec 31@PHI4328.0000.000140120

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Derek Carr
2E.J. Manuel
3Connor Cook
4Josh Johnson
RB1Marshawn Lynch
2Doug Martin
3DeAndre Washington
4Jalen Richard
5Elijah Hood
GLB1Marshawn Lynch
2Doug Martin
3RB1DeAndre Washington
2Jalen Richard
FB1Keith Smith
WR11Amari Cooper
2Johnny Holton
3Ryan Switzer
4Isaac Whitney
5Griff Whalen
WR21Jordy Nelson
2Martavis Bryant
3Dwayne Harris
4Keon Hatcher
WR31Martavis Bryant
TE1Jared Cook
2Lee Smith
3Derek Carrier
LT1Donald Penn
2Kolton Miller
3David Sharpe
LG1Kelechi Osemele
2Denver Kirkland
C1Rodney Hudson
2James Stone
3Ian Silberman
RG1Gabe Jackson
2Jon Feliciano
3Jordan Simmons
RT1Vadal Alexander
2Breno Giacomini
3Jylan Ware
K1Giorgio Tavecchio
 

 