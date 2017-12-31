Ryan Switzer | Wide Receiver | #10 Team: Oakland Raiders Age / DOB: (23) / 11/4/1994 Ht / Wt: 5'8' / 185 College: North Carolina Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 4 (133) / DAL Contract: view contract details [x] 5/11/2017: Signed a four-year, $2.96 million contract. The deal included a $568,984 signing bonus. 2018: $555,000, 2019: $645,000, 2020: $735,000, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Raiders acquired WR Ryan Switzer from the Cowboys in exchange for DT Jihad Ward. It was obvious the Cowboys would part ways with a receiver following their acquisition of Tavon Austin, but it's surprising Switzer was the one to go. Taken in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Switzer was primarily limited to special teams in Dallas his rookie year. He'll likely be Oakland's primary kick and punt returner since the team dealt special teams ace Cordarrelle Patterson to New England in April. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

Ryan Switzer is recovering from offseason ankle surgery. Switzer had a scope to remove bone spurs. This shouldn't impact his status for the start of OTAs. Switzer was limited to special teams as a rookie but would be in the mix for a slot role if Dallas moves on from Cole Beasley ($3.5M salary). Source: dallascowboys.com

Ryan Switzer caught 4-of-5 targets for 32 yards in Week 17 against the Eagles. Switzer saw time in the slot with Cole Beasley sidelined. He was mostly limited to special teams as a rookie, but could have an expanded 2018 role. With Beasley owed a $3.5 million salary next year, it's possible Dallas moves forward with Switzer in the slot.