Kareem Hunt | Running Back

Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Age / DOB:  (21) / 8/6/1995
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 216
College: Toledo
Chiefs traded up to select Toledo RB Kareem Hunt with the No. 86 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.
Hunt (5’11/216) graduated as the Rockets’ all-time leading rusher, posting a career line of 782-4,945-44 (6.32 YPC) with 73 receptions, including 41 grabs as a senior. Hunt earned Most Outstanding Player at January’s Senior Bowl, only to struggle at the Combine with a sluggish forty (4.62) and broad jump (9’11"). Rookie Scouting Portfolio’s Matt Waldman has compared Hunt to a Chester Taylor, Joique Bell-level No. 2 back or capable spot starter. While his athleticism doesn’t stand out, PFF College charted Hunt with the second-most missed tackles forced (98) in the nation in 2016, and Hunt fumbled just once on 856 college touches. We are big fans of Hunt and believe he'll give Spencer Ware a serious run for the Chiefs' starting job in camp. Apr 28 - 10:40 PM
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Alex Smith
2Patrick Mahomes
3Tyler Bray
4Joel Stave
RB1Spencer Ware
2Charcandrick West
3Kareem Hunt
4Darrin Reaves
5C.J. Spiller
GLB1Spencer Ware
2Charcandrick West
3RB1Charcandrick West
2Spencer Ware
FB1Anthony Sherman
2Will Ratelle
WR11Jeremy Maclin
2Tyreek Hill
3De'Anthony Thomas
WR21Chris Conley
2Albert Wilson
3Demarcus Robinson
4Seantavius Jones
WR31Tyreek Hill
TE1Travis Kelce
2Demetrius Harris
3James O'Shaughnessy
4Ross Travis
5Gavin Escobar
LT1Eric Fisher
2Isaiah Battle
LG1Parker Ehinger
2Mike Person
3Bryan Witzmann
C1Mitch Morse
2Zach Fulton
RG1Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
2Jah Reid
3Jordan Devey
RT1Mitchell Schwartz
2Josh James
3Joseph Cheek
K1Cairo Santos
 

 