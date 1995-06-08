Kareem Hunt | Running Back

Chiefs traded up to select Toledo RB Kareem Hunt with the No. 86 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

Hunt (5’11/216) graduated as the Rockets’ all-time leading rusher, posting a career line of 782-4,945-44 (6.32 YPC) with 73 receptions, including 41 grabs as a senior. Hunt earned Most Outstanding Player at January’s Senior Bowl, only to struggle at the Combine with a sluggish forty (4.62) and broad jump (9’11"). Rookie Scouting Portfolio’s Matt Waldman has compared Hunt to a Chester Taylor, Joique Bell-level No. 2 back or capable spot starter. While his athleticism doesn’t stand out, PFF College charted Hunt with the second-most missed tackles forced (98) in the nation in 2016, and Hunt fumbled just once on 856 college touches. We are big fans of Hunt and believe he'll give Spencer Ware a serious run for the Chiefs' starting job in camp.