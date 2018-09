Sidelined

The Athletic's Jeff Howe reports the "sense" around the Patriots "isn't as strong" that Sony Michel (knee) will be ready for Week 1 as it is for Rex Burkhead's (knee) availability.

Despite Michel's recent return to individual drills in practice, Howe passes along concern Michel isn't out of the woods. RBs coach Ivan Fears relayed similar concerns recently. Michel will open the season as a mere bench stash in fantasy leagues. Burkhead and James White are much-preferred fantasy picks.