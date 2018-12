Eddie Jackson | Defensive Back | #39 Team: Chicago Bears Age / DOB: (26) / 12/10/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 202 College: Alabama Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 4 (112) / CHI Contract: view contract details [x] 5/15/2017: Signed a four-year, $3.067 million contract. The deal includes a $665,808 signing bonus. 2018: $555,000, 2019: $645,000, 2020: $735,000, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Bears FS Eddie Jackson suffered a right ankle injury in Chicago's Week 15 win over the Packers. Coach Matt Nagy expects to know more in 24-48 hours. Jackson was injured ending Aaron Rodgers' interception-less streak at 402 throws. He went down in extremely awkward fashion at the end of the play. He was walking under his own power after being helped off the field. Jackson's loss for the playoffs would be massive. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

Bears FS Eddie Jackson is active for Week 14 against the Rams. Jackson will play through his questionable tag. Chicago's inactives are QB Tyler Bray, WR Kevin White, WR Javon Wims, S Deon Bush, LB Kylie Fitts, OL Rashaad Coward, and DT Nick Williams.

Bears FS Eddie Jackson was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 12. A fourth-round pick last year, Jackson has been a heck of a find for GM Ryan Pace. His five defensive touchdowns are three more than any other player in that span, and he added to it on Thanksgiving with a pick-six of Matthew Stafford to snap a 16-16 tie and give the Bears a win. Jackson is Pro Football Focus' No. 1 cover safety and has four picks on the season.