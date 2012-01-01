Jamaal Williams | Running Back

Packers selected BYU RB Jamaal Williams with the No. 134 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

Williams (6’0/212) led the Cougars in rushing all four years, compiling a career 726-3,901-35 (5.4 YPC) rushing line with 60-567-1 (9.5 YPR) receiving. Williams appeared in only 17 games over his final two seasons due to knee and ankle injuries and a suspension for violating multiple team rules. His catch totals also dropped every year at BYU (27 > 18 > 8 > 7). Williams was exposed as a sub-par athlete at the Combine with eight-percentile SPARQ results and a plodding 7.25 three-cone time. A decisive, downhill grinder on college tape, Williams is a two-down back with a ceiling in the Alfred Morris range. That said, he could find himself with a big rookie role behind Ty Montgomery.