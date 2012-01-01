Player Page

Jamaal Williams | Running Back

Team: Green Bay Packers
Age / DOB:  (23) / 1/1/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 212
College: BYU
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 4 (134) / GB
Packers selected BYU RB Jamaal Williams with the No. 134 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.
Williams (6’0/212) led the Cougars in rushing all four years, compiling a career 726-3,901-35 (5.4 YPC) rushing line with 60-567-1 (9.5 YPR) receiving. Williams appeared in only 17 games over his final two seasons due to knee and ankle injuries and a suspension for violating multiple team rules. His catch totals also dropped every year at BYU (27 > 18 > 8 > 7). Williams was exposed as a sub-par athlete at the Combine with eight-percentile SPARQ results and a plodding 7.25 three-cone time. A decisive, downhill grinder on college tape, Williams is a two-down back with a ceiling in the Alfred Morris range. That said, he could find himself with a big rookie role behind Ty Montgomery. Apr 29 - 1:32 PM
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Aaron Rodgers
2Brett Hundley
3Joe Callahan
RB1Ty Montgomery
2Christine Michael
3Jamaal Williams
4Don Jackson
GLB1Ty Montgomery
2Aaron Ripkowski
3RB1Ty Montgomery
2Aaron Ripkowski
FB1Aaron Ripkowski
2Joe Kerridge
WR11Jordy Nelson
2Geronimo Allison
3Jeff Janis
4Max McCaffrey
WR21Davante Adams
2Randall Cobb
3Trevor Davis
4Antwan Goodley
WR31Randall Cobb
TE1Martellus Bennett
2Lance Kendricks
3Richard Rodgers
4Beau Sandland
LT1David Bakhtiari
2Jason Spriggs
LG1Lane Taylor
2Lucas Patrick
3Justin McCray
C1Corey Linsley
2Jacob Flores
RG1Jahri Evans
2Don Barclay
RT1Bryan Bulaga
2Kyle Murphy
K1Mason Crosby
 

 