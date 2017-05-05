Elijah McGuire | Running Back | #35 Team: New York Jets Age / DOB: (23) / 6/1/1994 Ht / Wt: 5'10' / 214 College: Louisiana Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 6 (188) / NYJ Contract: view contract details [x] 5/5/2017: Signed four-year, $2.66 million contract. The deal included a $265,428 signing bonus. 2017: $465,000, 2018: $555,000, 2019: $645,000, 2020: $735,000, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Sixth-round pick Elijah McGuire is "getting plenty of reps" with Matt Forte and Bilal Powell shelved at Jets camp. It appears McGuire has handled run with the starters as Forte (hamstring) and Powell (neck) nurse day-to-day injuries. Per ESPN Jets reporter Rich Cimini, McGuire has been "steady, but he has yet to flash explosiveness." Just a 24th-percentile SPARQ athlete, McGuire is mainly intriguing for his plus versatility and situation behind two aging backs. He's a deep-league name to monitor. Source: Rich Cimini on Twitter

Jets RBs coach Stump Mitchell has been very impressed with sixth-round RB Elijah McGuire. "I like everything (about him)," Mitchell said. "He's got great hands. As a third-down back or simply a back, he can catch the ball extremely well. He has good vision, and a good ability to make cuts. I like him. He's a student of the game." McGuire is the heavy favorite to open as the Jets' No. 3 back. Source: NJ Advance Media

Jets signed sixth-round RB Elijah McGuire to a four-year contract. They also signed sixth-round CB Derrick Jones. McGuire had a prolific college career at Louisiana-Lafayette, but is coming off a middling Combine. He'll compete for the No. 3 back role behind Matt Forte and Bilal Powell.