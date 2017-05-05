Player Page

Elijah McGuire | Running Back | #35

Team: New York Jets
Age / DOB:  (23) / 6/1/1994
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 214
College: Louisiana
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 6 (188) / NYJ
Contract: view contract details
Sixth-round pick Elijah McGuire is "getting plenty of reps" with Matt Forte and Bilal Powell shelved at Jets camp.
It appears McGuire has handled run with the starters as Forte (hamstring) and Powell (neck) nurse day-to-day injuries. Per ESPN Jets reporter Rich Cimini, McGuire has been "steady, but he has yet to flash explosiveness." Just a 24th-percentile SPARQ athlete, McGuire is mainly intriguing for his plus versatility and situation behind two aging backs. He's a deep-league name to monitor. Aug 7 - 5:56 PM
Source: Rich Cimini on Twitter
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Josh McCown
2Christian Hackenberg
3Bryce Petty
RB1Matt Forte
2Bilal Powell
3Elijah McGuire
4Jordan Todman
5Marcus Murphy
GLB1Matt Forte
2Bilal Powell
3RB1Bilal Powell
2Matt Forte
FB1Julian Howsare
2Anthony Firkser
3Algernon Brown
WR11Robby Anderson
2Chad Hansen
3Jalin Marshall
4Marquess Wilson
5Lucky Whitehead
WR21ArDarius Stewart
2Charone Peake
3Chris Harper
4Myles White
5Frankie Hammond
WR31Charone Peake
TE1Austin Seferian-Jenkins
2Eric Tomlinson
3Jordan Leggett
4Jason Vander Laan
5Chris Gragg
LT1Kelvin Beachum
2Javarius Leamon
3Chris Bordelon
LG1James Carpenter
2Dakota Dozier
3Jeff Adams
4Ben Braden
C1Wesley Johnson
2Jonotthan Harrison
RG1Brian Winters
2Craig Watts
3Alex Balducci
RT1Ben Ijalana
2Brandon Shell
3Brent Qvale
K1Chandler Catanzaro
2Ross Martin
 

 