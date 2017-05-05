Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Elijah McGuire
Roster
Robby Anderson
(WR)
Deshon Foxx
(WR)
Jordan Leggett
(TE)
Marcus Murphy
(RB)
ArDarius Stewart
(WR)
Algernon Brown
(RB)
Chris Gragg
(TE)
Gabe Marks
(WR)
Brian Parker
(TE)
Jordan Todman
(RB)
Chandler Catanzaro
(K)
Christian Hackenberg
(QB)
Jalin Marshall
(WR)
Charone Peake
(WR)
Eric Tomlinson
(TE)
Quincy Enunwa
(WR)
Frankie Hammond
(WR)
Ross Martin
(K)
Bryce Petty
(QB)
Jason Vander Laan
(TE)
Brisly Estime
(WR)
Chad Hansen
(WR)
Josh McCown
(QB)
Bilal Powell
(RB)
Myles White
(WR)
Anthony Firkser
(RB)
Chris Harper
(WR)
Elijah McGuire
(RB)
Austin Seferian-Jenkins
(TE)
Lucky Whitehead
(WR)
Matt Forte
(RB)
Julian Howsare
(RB)
Romar Morris
(RB)
Devin Smith
(WR)
Marquess Wilson
(WR)
Elijah McGuire | Running Back | #35
Team:
New York Jets
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 6/1/1994
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 214
College:
Louisiana
Drafted:
2017 / Rd. 6 (188) / NYJ
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/5/2017: Signed four-year, $2.66 million contract. The deal included a $265,428 signing bonus. 2017: $465,000, 2018: $555,000, 2019: $645,000, 2020: $735,000, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Recent News
Recent News
Sixth-round pick Elijah McGuire is "getting plenty of reps" with Matt Forte and Bilal Powell shelved at Jets camp.
It appears McGuire has handled run with the starters as Forte (hamstring) and Powell (neck) nurse day-to-day injuries. Per ESPN Jets reporter Rich Cimini, McGuire has been "steady, but he has yet to flash explosiveness." Just a 24th-percentile SPARQ athlete, McGuire is mainly intriguing for his plus versatility and situation behind two aging backs. He's a deep-league name to monitor.
Aug 7 - 5:56 PM
Source:
Rich Cimini on Twitter
Jets RBs coach Stump Mitchell has been very impressed with sixth-round RB Elijah McGuire.
"I like everything (about him)," Mitchell said. "He's got great hands. As a third-down back or simply a back, he can catch the ball extremely well. He has good vision, and a good ability to make cuts. I like him. He's a student of the game." McGuire is the heavy favorite to open as the Jets' No. 3 back.
Jun 23 - 10:18 AM
Source:
NJ Advance Media
Jets signed sixth-round RB Elijah McGuire to a four-year contract.
They also signed sixth-round CB Derrick Jones. McGuire had a prolific college career at Louisiana-Lafayette, but is coming off a middling Combine. He'll compete for the No. 3 back role behind Matt Forte and Bilal Powell.
May 5 - 5:21 PM
Jets selected Louisiana-Lafayette RB Elijah McGuire with the No. 188 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.
McGuire (5’10/214) graduated as the Ragin Cajuns’ all-time leader in all-purpose yards (5,968) and TDs (52), posting a career 711-4,312-42 (6.1 YPC) rushing line with 129-1,383-10 (10.7 YPR) receiving. Despite his prolific compilation stats, McGuire’s yards-per-carry average descended every year in college (8.4 > 7.6 > 5.0 > 4.9), and he tested as a 24th-percentile athlete before the draft, running well (4.53) in Indy but flunking the three-cone drill (7.26). Still, McGuire’s pass-catching resume, reliable ball security, and compact build give him some appeal as a potential committee back.
Apr 29 - 4:03 PM
Jets rookie RB McGuire seeing 1st-team reps
Aug 7 - 5:56 PM
Aug 7 - 5:56 PM
Jets RBs coach talks up rookie McGuire
Jun 23 - 10:18 AM
Jun 23 - 10:18 AM
Jets sign both their sixth rounders
May 5 - 5:21 PM
May 5 - 5:21 PM
Jets land RB Elijah McGuire with pick No. 188
Apr 29 - 4:03 PM
Apr 29 - 4:03 PM
More Elijah McGuire Player News
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Josh McCown
2
Christian Hackenberg
3
Bryce Petty
RB
1
Matt Forte
2
Bilal Powell
3
Elijah McGuire
4
Jordan Todman
5
Marcus Murphy
GLB
1
Matt Forte
2
Bilal Powell
3RB
1
Bilal Powell
2
Matt Forte
FB
1
Julian Howsare
2
Anthony Firkser
3
Algernon Brown
WR1
1
Robby Anderson
2
Chad Hansen
3
Jalin Marshall
Suspended
Coach Todd Bowles said suspended WR Jalin Marshall's roster spot is now up in the air.
"He'll get the reps early on, but obviously as a coach you understand that he's not going to be around the first four games and (other) guys are going to get more of the reps," Bowles said. "And you open a door and give a guy a chance to play, if he takes his spot he takes his spot." Marshall opened last season as the No. 4 receiver but gut hurt and fell behind Robby Anderson and Charone Peake. Now that he's banned because of PEDs, Marshall may not make the team.
Mar 31
4
Marquess Wilson
Sidelined
Jets signed WR Marquess Wilson, formerly of the Bears.
Wilson was never short on upside in Chicago, but he struggled with injuries throughout his four-year run including the broken left foot which ended his 2016 season. Despite those injuries, Wilson is a good, low-cost gamble for a team with serious questions at receiver.
Jun 20
5
Lucky Whitehead
WR2
1
ArDarius Stewart
2
Charone Peake
3
Chris Harper
4
Myles White
5
Frankie Hammond
WR3
1
Charone Peake
TE
1
Austin Seferian-Jenkins
Suspended
ESPN's Rich Cimini reports the Jets "like what they've seen" out of Austin Seferian-Jenkins this offseason.
The tight end also received praise from NJ Advance Media's Connor Hughes, who said ASJ was the "most impressive player on the field" at OTAs. Cimini notes the Jets plan to lean on tight ends more under new OC John Morton, especially following the release of Eric Decker, and Seferian-Jenkins is the best bet to earn those targets once he returns from his two-game suspension. Undrafted in most leagues, Seferian-Jenkins is not a terrible late-round dart throw in best ball formats.
Jun 13
2
Eric Tomlinson
3
Jordan Leggett
4
Jason Vander Laan
5
Chris Gragg
LT
1
Kelvin Beachum
2
Javarius Leamon
3
Chris Bordelon
LG
1
James Carpenter
2
Dakota Dozier
3
Jeff Adams
4
Ben Braden
C
1
Wesley Johnson
2
Jonotthan Harrison
RG
1
Brian Winters
2
Craig Watts
3
Alex Balducci
RT
1
Ben Ijalana
Sidelined
Jets OT Ben Ijalana (knee) said he'll be "a little limited" early on in camp.
Ijalana is now seven weeks removed from a knee scope. In a surprise development, Ijalana said the plan is for him to compete with Kelvin Beachum at left tackle this summer. That leaves Brent Qvale and Brandon Shell to battle it out for the starting job at right tackle. It would be a stunner if Beachum, who is due $12 million in guaranteed money, lost out to Ijalana on the blind side.
Jul 28
2
Brandon Shell
3
Brent Qvale
K
1
Chandler Catanzaro
2
Ross Martin
