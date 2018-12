Ahkello Witherspoon | Defensive Back | #23 Team: San Francisco 49ers Age / DOB: (23) / 3/21/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 195 College: Colorado Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 3 (66) / SF Contract: view contract details [x] 5/12/2017: Signed a four-year, $3.88 million contract. The deal included a $973,572 signing bonus. 2018: $638,325, 2019: $815,375, 2020: $992,393, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Ahkello Witherspoon (knee) was taken to the locker room and is questionable to return to the 49ers' Week 15 game against the Seahawks. Witherspoon was able to get to his feet on his way to the locker room, but he was on the ground for a little while visibly in pain. If he is unable to return, then Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett have even better matchups. Baldwin just easily scored beating Witherspoon's rookie replacement. Source: Chris Biderman on Twitter

The Sacramento Bee's Matt Barrows reports third-round CB Ahkello Witherspoon was "sprinkled into the first-string defense" this week. Following the release of Tramaine Brock and Jimmie Ward's transition to free safety, the 49ers are looking for a starter opposite Rashard Robinson. Long and athletic, Witherspoon projects as a perfect fit in the 49ers' new scheme. He has a real chance to open Week 1 as a starter. Source: Sacramento Bee

49ers signed third round CB Ahkello Witherspoon to a four-year contract. The first of San Francisco's two third-round picks, Witherspoon is a 92nd-percentile SPARQ athlete -- running a 4.45 forty with a 40 ½-inch vertical at the Combine. He fills a huge need at corner after Tramaine Brock's release. Witherspoon has a chance to be a Week 1 starter.