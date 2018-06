Trent Taylor | Wide Receiver | #81 Team: San Francisco 49ers Age / DOB: (24) / 4/30/1994 Ht / Wt: 5'8' / 178 College: Louisiana Tech Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 5 (177) / SF Contract: view contract details [x] 5/4/2017: Signed a four-year, $2.31 million contract. 2018: $555,000, 2019: $645,000, 2020: $735,000, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

49ers WR Trent Taylor is recovering from "minor" back surgery and could be sidelined into training camp. Taylor "should" be ready for camp, but coach Kyle Shanahan allowed for the possibility his recovery extends a few days into practice. Taylor posted a 43/430/2 line as a fifth-round rookie last season but will be dealing with a more crowded receiver corps as a sophomore. He'll vie for snaps in the slot once he's back to full health. Source: Matt Maiocco on Twitter

Trent Taylor caught both of his targets for 29 yards in Sunday's Week 17 win over the Rams. The fifth-round rookie ends his first season with 43 catches for 430 yards and two touchdowns on the season. Those 43 receptions were third amongst rookie wide receivers, trailing only Cooper Kupp (62) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (58). Taylor also handled punt return duties as a rookie, averaging 9.2 yards per punt return, which ranked 10th in the league. Taylor will have an early grasp on both the slot receiver and punt returning roles entering 2018, but with Pierre Garcon returning to fold, will still be an ancillary option in the San Francisco passing offense.

Trent Taylor caught 3-of-4 targets for 19 yards and a touchdown in the 49ers' Week 16 win over the Jaguars. Taylor didn’t do much of note beyond his touchdown, but he has established himself as the 49ers’ probable slot receiver of the future. With the arrow screaming upward on San Francisco’s passing game since the Jimmy Garoppolo trade, Taylor is an intriguing Dynasty-league hold. He’ll finish the year in Week 17 at the Rams.