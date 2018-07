Sidelined

"He came into camp a little bit off, so we just want to make sure that we take care of him," was Carroll's exact quote. "We know exactly what’s going on, and he’s doing some special treatments to make sure we’re taking care of him, and we want to bring him back in shape so we can really get him ready for the long haul." NFL.com's Tom Pelissero has termed Baldwin's anticipated multi-week absence as a "maintenance issue." That's all good and well, but any time a knee injury requires rest, there's a chance it will eventually require surgery.