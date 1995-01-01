Player Page

Weather | Roster

Jordan Leggett | Tight End

Team: New York Jets
Age / DOB:  (22) / 1/31/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 258
College: Clemson
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Jets selected Clemson TE Jordan Leggett with the No. 150 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.
Leggett (6’6/258) made 38 starts for the Tigers, tallying a 112-1,598-18 (14.3 YPR) receiving line and earning first-team All-ACC as both a junior and senior. PFF College charted Leggett with nine drops among 109 catchable targets over his final three years. A solid college receiving tight end whose NFL transition is questionable, Leggett was a poor run blocker on tape and has zero special teams experience. He was allegedly nicknamed "Lazy Leggett" at Clemson for poor work habits. At his Pro Day, Leggett ran 4.71 with passable vertical (33") and broad (9’11") jump numbers. Neither a run-game asset nor a dominant receiver, Leggett would do well to carve out a Jermaine Gresham-like career. Apr 29 - 2:19 PM
More Jordan Leggett Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Jordan Leggett's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Jordan Leggett's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Jordan Leggett's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Jordan Leggett's player profile.
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Josh McCown
2Bryce Petty
3Christian Hackenberg
RB1Matt Forte
2Bilal Powell
3Romar Morris
4Brandon Wilds
GLB1Matt Forte
2Bilal Powell
3RB1Bilal Powell
2Matt Forte
FB1Julian Howsare
2Chris Swain
WR11Eric Decker
2Robby Anderson
3ArDarius Stewart
4Charone Peake
5Myles White
WR21Quincy Enunwa
2Jalin Marshall
3Devin Smith
4Chad Hansen
5Quinton Patton
WR31Robby Anderson
TE1Austin Seferian-Jenkins
2Jordan Leggett
3Eric Tomlinson
4Braedon Bowman
5Brian Parker
LT1Kelvin Beachum
2Brandon Shell
3Donald Hawkins
LG1James Carpenter
2Dakota Dozier
C1Wesley Johnson
2Jonotthan Harrison
RG1Brian Winters
2Craig Watts
RT1Ben Ijalana
2Brent Qvale
3Jeff Adams
K1Chandler Catanzaro
2Ross Martin
 

 