Jordan Leggett | Tight End

Jets selected Clemson TE Jordan Leggett with the No. 150 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

Leggett (6’6/258) made 38 starts for the Tigers, tallying a 112-1,598-18 (14.3 YPR) receiving line and earning first-team All-ACC as both a junior and senior. PFF College charted Leggett with nine drops among 109 catchable targets over his final three years. A solid college receiving tight end whose NFL transition is questionable, Leggett was a poor run blocker on tape and has zero special teams experience. He was allegedly nicknamed "Lazy Leggett" at Clemson for poor work habits. At his Pro Day, Leggett ran 4.71 with passable vertical (33") and broad (9’11") jump numbers. Neither a run-game asset nor a dominant receiver, Leggett would do well to carve out a Jermaine Gresham-like career.