Marlon Mack | Running Back

Team: Indianapolis Colts
Age / DOB:  (22) / 1/1/1995
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 213
College: South Florida
Colts selected USF RB Marlon Mack with the No. 143 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.
Mack (5’11/213) needed only three college seasons to set USF all-time records in rushing yards (3,609), all-purpose yards (4,107), and touchdowns (33), finishing his career with an explosive 6.16 YPC average and 65 receptions. Mack confirmed his plus athleticism in Indy, posting a top-five SPARQ score among running backs with 4.5-flat speed and a springy 10-foot-5 broad jump. On college tape, Mack showed a tendency to bounce runs outside in persistent attempts to turn nothing into something, which can be viewed positively or negatively. Either way, Mack’s playmaking ability and versatility are undeniable. He has some Tevin Coleman to his game as a multi-phase weapon who is dangerous in open space. Apr 29 - 2:03 PM
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Andrew Luck
2Scott Tolzien
3Stephen Morris
RB1Frank Gore
2Robert Turbin
3Marlon Mack
4Josh Ferguson
GLB1Frank Gore
2Robert Turbin
3RB1Frank Gore
2Robert Turbin
WR11T.Y. Hilton
2Phillip Dorsett
3Quan Bray
4Tevaun Smith
WR21Donte Moncrief
2Kamar Aiken
3Chester Rogers
4Devin Street
5Marcus Leak
WR31Phillip Dorsett
TE1Jack Doyle
2Erik Swoope
3Brandon Williams
4Mo Alie-Cox
LT1Anthony Castonzo
2Jeremy Vujnovich
3Fahn Cooper
LG1Jack Mewhort
C1Ryan Kelly
2Brian Schwenke
3Austin Blythe
RG1Joe Haeg
2Denzelle Good
3Adam Redmond
RT1Le'Raven Clark
2Zach Banner
3Isiah Cage
K1Adam Vinatieri
2Devon Bell
 

 