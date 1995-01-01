Marlon Mack | Running Back

Colts selected USF RB Marlon Mack with the No. 143 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

Mack (5’11/213) needed only three college seasons to set USF all-time records in rushing yards (3,609), all-purpose yards (4,107), and touchdowns (33), finishing his career with an explosive 6.16 YPC average and 65 receptions. Mack confirmed his plus athleticism in Indy, posting a top-five SPARQ score among running backs with 4.5-flat speed and a springy 10-foot-5 broad jump. On college tape, Mack showed a tendency to bounce runs outside in persistent attempts to turn nothing into something, which can be viewed positively or negatively. Either way, Mack’s playmaking ability and versatility are undeniable. He has some Tevin Coleman to his game as a multi-phase weapon who is dangerous in open space.