Player Results
Article Results
Marlon Mack | Running Back
Team:
Indianapolis Colts
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 1/1/1995
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 213
College:
South Florida
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Colts selected USF RB Marlon Mack with the No. 143 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.
Mack (5’11/213) needed only three college seasons to set USF all-time records in rushing yards (3,609), all-purpose yards (4,107), and touchdowns (33), finishing his career with an explosive 6.16 YPC average and 65 receptions. Mack confirmed his plus athleticism in Indy, posting a top-five SPARQ score among running backs with 4.5-flat speed and a springy 10-foot-5 broad jump. On college tape, Mack showed a tendency to bounce runs outside in persistent attempts to turn nothing into something, which can be viewed positively or negatively. Either way, Mack’s playmaking ability and versatility are undeniable. He has some Tevin Coleman to his game as a multi-phase weapon who is dangerous in open space.
Apr 29 - 2:03 PM
Colts take explosive RB Marlon Mack at 143
Apr 29 - 2:03 PM
More Marlon Mack Player News
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Andrew Luck
Sidelined
Speaking Monday, Andrew Luck confirmed his shoulder operation stemmed from his Sept. 2015 injury.
Luck got his shoulder wrecked in Week 3 2015 against the Titans, missing the first two starts of his career. He treated the issue with rest and rehab the past two years, but decided the regimen was no longer enough. Missing the entire offseason, Luck is considered questionable for the start of camp, but has insisted he will be ready for Week 1.
Apr 17
2
Scott Tolzien
3
Stephen Morris
RB
1
Frank Gore
2
Robert Turbin
3
Marlon Mack
4
Josh Ferguson
GLB
1
Frank Gore
2
Robert Turbin
3RB
1
Frank Gore
2
Robert Turbin
WR1
1
T.Y. Hilton
2
Phillip Dorsett
3
Quan Bray
4
Tevaun Smith
WR2
1
Donte Moncrief
2
Kamar Aiken
3
Chester Rogers
4
Devin Street
5
Marcus Leak
WR3
1
Phillip Dorsett
TE
1
Jack Doyle
2
Erik Swoope
3
Brandon Williams
4
Mo Alie-Cox
LT
1
Anthony Castonzo
2
Jeremy Vujnovich
3
Fahn Cooper
LG
1
Jack Mewhort
C
1
Ryan Kelly
2
Brian Schwenke
3
Austin Blythe
RG
1
Joe Haeg
2
Denzelle Good
3
Adam Redmond
RT
1
Le'Raven Clark
2
Zach Banner
3
Isiah Cage
K
1
Adam Vinatieri
2
Devon Bell
