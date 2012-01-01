Wayne Gallman | Running Back

Giants selected Clemson RB Wayne Gallman with the No. 140 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

Gallman (6’1/215) emerged as a starter during his redshirt freshman year and never relinquished the job, turning pro after compiling a 675-3,416-34 (5.06 YPC) rushing line with 66 receptions. He earned first-team All-ACC as a sophomore and second team as a junior. A workmanlike grinder who gets the most out of his ability, Gallman is nevertheless a mediocre athlete with 4.60 speed and limited lateral moves, lacking standout traits beyond sheer will and determination. Gallman was also a major liability in pass protection at Clemson. In the pros, Gallman would do well to carve out a Mike Gillislee-like career.