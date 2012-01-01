Player Page

Weather | Roster

Wayne Gallman | Running Back

Team: New York Giants
Age / DOB:  (22) / 10/1/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 215
College: Clemson
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Giants selected Clemson RB Wayne Gallman with the No. 140 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.
Gallman (6’1/215) emerged as a starter during his redshirt freshman year and never relinquished the job, turning pro after compiling a 675-3,416-34 (5.06 YPC) rushing line with 66 receptions. He earned first-team All-ACC as a sophomore and second team as a junior. A workmanlike grinder who gets the most out of his ability, Gallman is nevertheless a mediocre athlete with 4.60 speed and limited lateral moves, lacking standout traits beyond sheer will and determination. Gallman was also a major liability in pass protection at Clemson. In the pros, Gallman would do well to carve out a Mike Gillislee-like career. Apr 29 - 1:51 PM
More Wayne Gallman Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Wayne Gallman's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Wayne Gallman's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Wayne Gallman's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Wayne Gallman's player profile.
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Eli Manning
2Josh Johnson
3Geno Smith
4Davis Webb
5Keith Wenning
RB1Paul Perkins
2Shane Vereen
3Wayne Gallman
4Orleans Darkwa
5Shaun Draughn
GLB1Paul Perkins
2Shane Vereen
3RB1Shane Vereen
2Paul Perkins
FB1Rhett Ellison
WR11Odell Beckham
2Roger Lewis
3Tavarres King
4Kevin Norwood
WR21Brandon Marshall
2Sterling Shepard
3Dwayne Harris
4Darius Powe
WR31Sterling Shepard
TE1Evan Engram
2Will Tye
3Jerell Adams
4Matt LaCosse
LT1Ereck Flowers
2Martin Wallace
LG1Justin Pugh
2Adam Gettis
C1Weston Richburg
2Khaled Holmes
RG1John Jerry
2Brett Jones
3Jon Halapio
RT1D.J. Fluker
2Bobby Hart
3Michael Bowie
K1Aldrick Rosas
 

 