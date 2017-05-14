Jourdan Lewis | Defensive Back | #27

Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Yunel Escobar (hamstring) to miss 2-4 weeks
Asdrubal Cabrera has torn ligament in thumb
George Springer crushes two homers in win
Michael Taylor crushes game-winning homer
A.J. Pollock leaves game with groin injury
Paul Goldschmidt rocks two homers in defeat
David Peralta leaves game with tight glute
Pat Valaika crunches pair of two-run homers
Mike Trout homers in third straight contest
Manny Pina's three-run homer sinks Mets
Souza slugs three-run homer, Rays rout Sox
Carlos Gomez leaves with hamstring strain
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Lewis faced DV allegations previously
Bills still not committing to Tyrod Taylor
O'Brien says D'Onta Foreman is out of shape
Payton expects Unger (foot) back in preseason
Marrone: Bortles' throwing motion 'improved'
Fox says Kevin White 'looks very healthy'
Caldwell expects Davis to 'help us quickly'
Chad Williams to be Larry Fitz's successor?
Seahawks rookie CB Griffin in mix to start
Cards using Haason Reddick at inside 'backer
Elijah Hood 'turned heads' at rookie minicamp
Giants to teach Engram traditional TE duties
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Andre Iguodala (left knee) to have MRI Monday
Kawhi Leonard (left ankle) will have an MRI
Stephen Curry scores 40 in Game 1 win vs. SA
Kevin Durant scores 34 points in win
Andre Iguodala dealing with knee soreness
LaMarcus Aldridge scores 28 in Game 1 loss
Manu Ginobili scores 17 points in loss
Kawhi Leonard (left ankle) will not return
Pau Gasol, LaMarcus Aldridge starting Game 1
Hero Wall: John hits game-winning 3-pointer
Bradley Beal scores 33 points in win
Isaiah Thomas scores 27 points in loss to Wiz
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Ryan Getzlaf (3 A) helps Ducks tie series
Evgeni Malkin scores in GM 1 loss to Ottawa
Bobby Ryan nets OT winner in Game 1 of ECF
Carl Hagelin out for Game 1 vs Sens
Alex Ovechkin's wife shares photo of injury
James Neal scores OT winner in GM 1 of WCF
Kevin Bieksa (LBI) won't play on Friday night
Melker Karlsson re-signs with San Jose Sharks
Dallas, Ben Bishop agree to six-year contract
Richard Panik agrees to two-year extension
Jason Botterill is the new GM for the Sabres
Nick Ritchie nets GWG as Ducks advance to WCF
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Calderon wins Red Cola 120 in Puebla, Mexico
Kyle Bonsignore: City of Hampton 150 results
DeLong III: DNF in Toyota/NAPA Auto Parts 150
Brett Moffitt: Toyota Tundra 250 results
Brendon Bock: City of Hampton 150 results
Jesse Iwuji: Toyota/NAPA Auto Parts 150 resul
Regan Smith: Toyota Tundra 250 results
Kyle Ebersole : City of Hampton 150 results
Timmy Solomito muscles way to Langley win
Calderon on pole for Red Cola 120 in Puebla
Todd Gilliland leads Flag-to-Flag in Spokane
Trevor Bayne gets first top-10 since Daytona
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Oosthuizen carves out joint runner-up with 73
Poulter's closing 71 enough for two-way T2
Si Woo Kim wins PLAYERS with bogey-free 69
Albatross buoys Cabrera Bello to top-5 finish
Wallace hangs strong; claims Open de Portugal
Oosthuizen one back after 1-over 73 in R3
MDF silences 11 at PLAYERS; including Rahm
Stanley maintains share of lead with 72 in R3
Holmes co-leads PLAYERS after 70 in Round 3
Poulter cards 71; only bogey-free lap in R3
Si Woo Kim moves target to -7 with 68 in R3
Grillo puts 6-under on the board w/ 67 in R3
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Four-star WR Simmons off to Virginia Tech
Tech's Giles narrows choice to three programs
LSU lands pledge from four-star WR Jones
Illinois DC Nickerson undergoes appendectomy
Tennessee lands four-star QB Adrian Martinez
Memphis extends HC Mike Norvell through '21
Sooners OC Riley on RB Anderson: He's a freak
Allen has thrown ball 85 yards, runs 4.61s 40
USF boots DE after 2nd sexual assault charge
UNC confirms signing of ex-LSU QB Harris
Lincoln Riley's contract extended through '19
CSU S Scott arrested on burglary charges
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Spurs close out WHL with 2-1 win over Man U
Martial looked sharp but MUN come up short
Klopp unsure of Firmino's status for GW38
Hammers get hammered in home finale, 0-4
Palace dump Hull City out of the Premier Lge
Olivier Giroud brace sees Arsenal past SCFC
Alexis Sanchez limps off with a thigh injury
Crouch scores a controversial goal in loss
Bamford scores in bland Boro defeat
Mahrez PK blunder leaves Leicester short
Sane helps Man City escape with 2-1 win
Swansea City wins to put pressure on Hull
Jourdan Lewis | Defensive Back | #27
Team:
Dallas Cowboys
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 8/31/1995
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 188
College:
Michigan
Drafted:
2017 / Rd. 3 (92) / DAL
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Dallas Morning News reports police responded to an alleged domestic altercation at Cowboys third-round CB Jourdan Lewis' apartment in 2015.
Lewis is accused of grabbing his girlfriend by the neck and dragging her across the floor in March. The Morning News reports the incident in 2015 was a "similar physical altercation," although that incident did not result in charges. After the draft, Cowboys coach Jason Garrett promised the team did their "due diligence" on Lewis, and Jerry Jones said the team felt "real good" about the situation. "Outstanding off-the-field character throughout his life, great strength of character," Jones said of Lewis. "We were satisfied we would be OK there." Lewis is scheduled in court for the latest incident July 24.
May 15 - 9:10 AM
Source:
Dallas Morning News
Cowboys selected Michigan CB Jourdan Lewis with the No. 92 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.
Lewis (5’10/188) was a 30-game starter in the Wolverines’ secondary, graduating as Michigan’s all-time leader in pass breakups (45) and tallying 8.5 career tackles for loss with six interceptions. He earned first-team All-Big Ten as both a junior and senior and was a consensus first-team All-American in 2016. While Lewis’ college production is impressive, he committed 14 penalties the past three years, managed a 4.54 forty with diminutive size, and was charged with domestic violence in March. Lewis offers an ideal slot corner skill set, but sub-par athleticism and off-field issues give him a low floor.
Apr 28 - 10:55 PM
Report: Lewis faced DV allegations previously
May 15 - 9:10 AM
Cowboys take Wolverines CB Lewis at 92
Apr 28 - 10:55 PM
More Jourdan Lewis Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Jourdan Lewis's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Jourdan Lewis's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Jourdan Lewis's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Jourdan Lewis's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Dak Prescott
2
Kellen Moore
3
Cooper Rush
RB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Alfred Morris
3
Darren McFadden
GLB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Alfred Morris
3RB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Darren McFadden
FB
1
Keith Smith
2
Rod Smith
WR1
1
Dez Bryant
2
Cole Beasley
3
Ryan Switzer
4
Andy Jones
5
Uzoma Nwachukwu
WR2
1
Terrance Williams
2
Brice Butler
3
Lucky Whitehead
4
Quincy McDuffie
5
Noah Brown
WR3
1
Cole Beasley
TE
1
Jason Witten
2
James Hanna
Sidelined
Cowboys TE James Hanna (knee, PUP) has undergone another surgery, and will not return this season.
A run-blocker extraordinaire, Hanna is signed through 2018. Provided his health cooperates, he should be welcomed back next season.
Nov 21
3
Geoff Swaim
Sidelined
Cowboys TE Geoff Swaim underwent foot surgery this week and will be sidelined until training camp.
Swaim injured his foot in informal workouts at the Cowboys' facility this week. A blocking tight end, Swaim's 2016 was cut short with a pectoral injury.
Mar 16
4
Rico Gathers
5
Connor Hamlett
LT
1
Tyron Smith
2
Chaz Green
Sidelined
Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said Chaz Green has "a great opportunity to win" the open right tackle job.
Following Doug Free's retirement, the Cowboys are likely banking on Green living up to his third-round pedigree. Unfortunately, Green has been available for just four games through two seasons because of injury and is currently recovering from back surgery. It is not a given he is able to step up. New signing Byron Bell should also get a look, but Dallas might reluctantly be forced to move La'El Collins outside.
Mar 27
3
Clay DeBord
LG
1
Joe Looney
2
Jonathan Cooper
C
1
Travis Frederick
2
Joe Looney
RG
1
Zack Martin
2
Kadeem Edwards
RT
1
La'El Collins
2
Emmett Cleary
3
Byron Bell
K
1
Dan Bailey
Headlines
Silva's May Top 150
May 14
Evan Silva unveils his first Top 150 of the 2017 offseason.
More NFL Columns
»
Silva's May Top 150
May 14
»
2017 PPR Start-Up Draft
May 12
»
Long Live Jay Cutler
May 11
»
Post-Draft Losers
May 9
»
Post-Draft Winners
May 5
»
Silva: Dynasty Rookie Rankings
May 5
»
Front Office Friction
May 4
»
2017 IDP Rookie Rankings
May 1
NFL Headlines
»
Report: Lewis faced DV allegations previously
»
Bills still not committing to Tyrod Taylor
»
O'Brien says D'Onta Foreman is out of shape
»
Payton expects Unger (foot) back in preseason
»
Marrone: Bortles' throwing motion 'improved'
»
Fox says Kevin White 'looks very healthy'
»
Caldwell expects Davis to 'help us quickly'
»
Chad Williams to be Larry Fitz's successor?
»
Seahawks rookie CB Griffin in mix to start
»
Cards using Haason Reddick at inside 'backer
»
Elijah Hood 'turned heads' at rookie minicamp
»
Giants to teach Engram traditional TE duties
