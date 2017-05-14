Jourdan Lewis | Defensive Back | #27

Lewis is accused of grabbing his girlfriend by the neck and dragging her across the floor in March. The Morning News reports the incident in 2015 was a "similar physical altercation," although that incident did not result in charges. After the draft, Cowboys coach Jason Garrett promised the team did their "due diligence" on Lewis, and Jerry Jones said the team felt "real good" about the situation. "Outstanding off-the-field character throughout his life, great strength of character," Jones said of Lewis. "We were satisfied we would be OK there." Lewis is scheduled in court for the latest incident July 24.

Cowboys selected Michigan CB Jourdan Lewis with the No. 92 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

Lewis (5’10/188) was a 30-game starter in the Wolverines’ secondary, graduating as Michigan’s all-time leader in pass breakups (45) and tallying 8.5 career tackles for loss with six interceptions. He earned first-team All-Big Ten as both a junior and senior and was a consensus first-team All-American in 2016. While Lewis’ college production is impressive, he committed 14 penalties the past three years, managed a 4.54 forty with diminutive size, and was charged with domestic violence in March. Lewis offers an ideal slot corner skill set, but sub-par athleticism and off-field issues give him a low floor.