Jourdan Lewis | Defensive Back | #27

Team: Dallas Cowboys
Age / DOB:  (21) / 8/31/1995
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 188
College: Michigan
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 3 (92) / DAL
The Dallas Morning News reports police responded to an alleged domestic altercation at Cowboys third-round CB Jourdan Lewis' apartment in 2015.
Lewis is accused of grabbing his girlfriend by the neck and dragging her across the floor in March. The Morning News reports the incident in 2015 was a "similar physical altercation," although that incident did not result in charges. After the draft, Cowboys coach Jason Garrett promised the team did their "due diligence" on Lewis, and Jerry Jones said the team felt "real good" about the situation. "Outstanding off-the-field character throughout his life, great strength of character," Jones said of Lewis. "We were satisfied we would be OK there." Lewis is scheduled in court for the latest incident July 24. May 15 - 9:10 AM
Source: Dallas Morning News
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Jourdan Lewis's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Dak Prescott
2Kellen Moore
3Cooper Rush
RB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Alfred Morris
3Darren McFadden
GLB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Alfred Morris
3RB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Darren McFadden
FB1Keith Smith
2Rod Smith
WR11Dez Bryant
2Cole Beasley
3Ryan Switzer
4Andy Jones
5Uzoma Nwachukwu
WR21Terrance Williams
2Brice Butler
3Lucky Whitehead
4Quincy McDuffie
5Noah Brown
WR31Cole Beasley
TE1Jason Witten
2James Hanna
3Geoff Swaim
4Rico Gathers
5Connor Hamlett
LT1Tyron Smith
2Chaz Green
3Clay DeBord
LG1Joe Looney
2Jonathan Cooper
C1Travis Frederick
2Joe Looney
RG1Zack Martin
2Kadeem Edwards
RT1La'El Collins
2Emmett Cleary
3Byron Bell
K1Dan Bailey
 

 