James Conner | Running Back

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Age / DOB:  (21) / 5/5/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 233
College: Pittsburgh
Steelers selected Pitt RB James Conner with the No. 105 overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft.
Connor (6’2/233) took college football by storm as a 2014 sophomore, earning ACC Player of the Year with 26 rushing TDs only to tear his right MCL one game into his junior season. Conner was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma later that year, yet remarkably returned to post a 216-1,092-16 (5.06 YPC) rushing line in 2016 and set a career high with 21 receptions. While a great story, Connor’s post-cancer tape was that of a plodding grinder, lacking burst and winning purely on straight-line force. Conner’s likeliest NFL projection is an early-down thumper with short-yardage and clock-killing value like a poor man’s LeGarrette Blount. Apr 28 - 11:32 PM
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Ben Roethlisberger
2Landry Jones
3Zach Mettenberger
RB1Le'Veon Bell
2Fitzgerald Toussaint
3Knile Davis
4Brandon Brown-Dukes
5Gus Johnson
GLB1Le'Veon Bell
2Knile Davis
3RB1Le'Veon Bell
2Fitzgerald Toussaint
FB1Roosevelt Nix
WR11Antonio Brown
2Cobi Hamilton
3JuJu Smith-Schuster
4DeMarcus Ayers
5Marcus Tucker
WR21Eli Rogers
2Darrius Heyward-Bey
3Sammie Coates
4Justin Hunter
5Martavis Bryant
WR31Cobi Hamilton
TE1Jesse James
2Ladarius Green
3Xavier Grimble
4David Johnson
5Ryan Malleck
LT1Ali Villanueva
2Jerald Hawkins
3Keavon Milton
LG1Ramon Foster
2Matt Feiler
C1Maurkice Pouncey
2Mike Matthews
3Kyle Friend
RG1David DeCastro
2B.J. Finney
RT1Marcus Gilbert
2Chris Hubbard
3Brian Mihalik
K1Chris Boswell
 

 