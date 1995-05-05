James Conner | Running Back

Steelers selected Pitt RB James Conner with the No. 105 overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Connor (6’2/233) took college football by storm as a 2014 sophomore, earning ACC Player of the Year with 26 rushing TDs only to tear his right MCL one game into his junior season. Conner was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma later that year, yet remarkably returned to post a 216-1,092-16 (5.06 YPC) rushing line in 2016 and set a career high with 21 receptions. While a great story, Connor’s post-cancer tape was that of a plodding grinder, lacking burst and winning purely on straight-line force. Conner’s likeliest NFL projection is an early-down thumper with short-yardage and clock-killing value like a poor man’s LeGarrette Blount.