Third-round CB Shaq Griffin will be given a chance to win the Seahawks' starting right cornerback job as a rookie.

Griffin perfectly fits the Seattle cornerback mold with plus size (6'0/194) and elite SPARQ athleticism, but he needs to learn how to play press coverage after rarely doing so at Central Florida. Due to Deshawn Shead's ACL recovery, the Seahawks have a glaring hole opposite LCB Richard Sherman. If Griffin does win the job, he will be someone to attack in DFS.