Player Page

Weather | Roster

Shaq Griffin | Defensive Back | #26

Team: Seattle Seahawks
Age / DOB:  (23) / 1/1/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 200
College: UCF
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 3 (90) / SEA
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Third-round CB Shaq Griffin will be given a chance to win the Seahawks' starting right cornerback job as a rookie.
Griffin perfectly fits the Seattle cornerback mold with plus size (6'0/194) and elite SPARQ athleticism, but he needs to learn how to play press coverage after rarely doing so at Central Florida. Due to Deshawn Shead's ACL recovery, the Seahawks have a glaring hole opposite LCB Richard Sherman. If Griffin does win the job, he will be someone to attack in DFS. May 12 - 8:41 PM
Source: ESPN.com
More Shaq Griffin Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Shaq Griffin's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Shaq Griffin's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Shaq Griffin's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Shaq Griffin's player profile.
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Russell Wilson
2Trevone Boykin
RB1Eddie Lacy
2Thomas Rawls
3C.J. Prosise
4Alex Collins
5Troymaine Pope
GLB1Eddie Lacy
2Thomas Rawls
3RB1C.J. Prosise
2Eddie Lacy
FB1Brandon Cottom
2Tre Madden
WR11Doug Baldwin
2Paul Richardson
3Tanner McEvoy
4Tyler Slavin
5David Moore
WR21Jermaine Kearse
2Tyler Lockett
3Amara Darboh
4Kenny Lawler
5Kasen Williams
WR31Tyler Lockett
TE1Jimmy Graham
2Luke Willson
3Nick Vannett
4Ronnie Shields
5Joe Sommers
LT1George Fant
2Rees Odhiambo
3Justin Senior
LG1Luke Joeckel
2Mark Glowinski
3Will Pericak
C1Justin Britt
2Joey Hunt
RG1Ethan Pocic
2Robert Myers
RT1Germain Ifedi
2Oday Aboushi
K1Blair Walsh
 

 