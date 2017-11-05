Player Page

Tarik Cohen | Running Back | #29

Team: Chicago Bears
Age / DOB:  (21) / 7/26/1995
Ht / Wt:  5'6' / 179
College: North Carolina A&T
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 4 (119) / CHI
Contract: view contract details
According to ESPN Bears reporter Jeff Dickerson, "many would agree" fourth-round pick Tarik Cohen "has been among the most impressive performers" at OTAs and minicamp.
Dickerson says Cohen has "a real opportunity to carve out a role on offense" behind Jordan Howard. At 5-foot-7, 179 with 4.42 speed, Cohen is a stylistic complement to 230-pound Howard, who led all NFL running backs in dropped passes (8) last season. Cohen had 98 receptions in college and could cut into Howard's passing-game workload along with ex-Rams RB Benny Cunningham. Jun 15 - 1:19 PM
Source: ESPN.com
Tarik Cohen's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Mike Glennon
2Mitchell Trubisky
3Mark Sanchez
4Connor Shaw
RB1Jordan Howard
2Jeremy Langford
3Benny Cunningham
4Tarik Cohen
5Ka'Deem Carey
GLB1Jordan Howard
2Jeremy Langford
3RB1Jordan Howard
2Jeremy Langford
FB1Mike Burton
2Freddie Stevenson
WR11Cameron Meredith
2Markus Wheaton
3Deonte Thompson
4Josh Bellamy
5Daniel Braverman
WR21Kevin White
2Kendall Wright
3Victor Cruz
4Rueben Randle
5Tanner Gentry
WR31Markus Wheaton
TE1Zach Miller
2Dion Sims
3Adam Shaheen
4Daniel Brown
5Ben Braunecker
LT1Charles Leno
2Bradley Sowell
3William Poehls
LG1Josh Sitton
2Eric Kush
3Jordan Morgan
C1Cody Whitehair
2Hroniss Grasu
3Taylor Boggs
RG1Kyle Long
2Cyril Richardson
RT1Bobby Massie
2Tom Compton
3Dieugot Joseph
4Mitchell Kirsch
K1Connor Barth
