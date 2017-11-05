Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Connor Barth
(K)
Mike Burton
(RB)
Tanner Gentry
(WR)
Andy Phillips
(K)
Dion Sims
(TE)
Josh Bellamy
(WR)
Ka'Deem Carey
(RB)
Mike Glennon
(QB)
MyCole Pruitt
(TE)
Deonte Thompson
(WR)
Joel Bouagnon
(RB)
Tarik Cohen
(RB)
Jordan Howard
(RB)
Rueben Randle
(WR)
Mitchell Trubisky
(QB)
Ben Braunecker
(TE)
Victor Cruz
(WR)
Jeremy Langford
(RB)
Mark Sanchez
(QB)
Markus Wheaton
(WR)
Daniel Braverman
(WR)
Benny Cunningham
(RB)
Cameron Meredith
(WR)
Adam Shaheen
(TE)
Kevin White
(WR)
Daniel Brown
(TE)
Titus Davis
(WR)
Zach Miller
(TE)
Connor Shaw
(QB)
Kendall Wright
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Tarik Cohen | Running Back | #29
Team:
Chicago Bears
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 7/26/1995
Ht / Wt:
5'6' / 179
College:
North Carolina A&T
Drafted:
2017 / Rd. 4 (119) / CHI
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/11/2017: Signed a four-year, $3.03 million contract. The deal included a $633,156 signing bonus. 2017: $465,000, 2018: $555,000, 2019: $645,000, 2020: $735,000, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
According to ESPN Bears reporter Jeff Dickerson, "many would agree" fourth-round pick Tarik Cohen "has been among the most impressive performers" at OTAs and minicamp.
Dickerson says Cohen has "a real opportunity to carve out a role on offense" behind Jordan Howard. At 5-foot-7, 179 with 4.42 speed, Cohen is a stylistic complement to 230-pound Howard, who led all NFL running backs in dropped passes (8) last season. Cohen had 98 receptions in college and could cut into Howard's passing-game workload along with ex-Rams RB Benny Cunningham.
Jun 15 - 1:19 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Bears coach John Fox expects fourth-round RB Tarik Cohen to help out on third down.
"He's a joker back," Fox said. "I think third down, it's just another matchup, this game's about matchups." With great speed and video game moves, Cohen can present matchup problems on passing downs, but the Bears signed Benny Cunningham to fill the same role. Even if he beats out Cunningham for the third-down job, Cohen's fantasy upside is capped behind Jordan Howard.
May 16 - 8:38 AM
Source:
ESPN
Bears signed fourth-round RB Tarik Cohen and fifth-round OG Jordan Morgan.
A superstar in the FCS MEAC for North Carolina AT&T, Cohen enters the NFL at 5-foot-7, 179 pounds. He put silly moves on film, but will be making one of the toughest transitions for any player in the draft. In a best-case scenario, Cohen becomes a Sproles-ian back for Chicago.
May 11 - 6:16 PM
Bears selected North Carolina A&T RB Tarik Cohen with the No. 119 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.
Cohen (5’7/179) became the first-ever three-time MEAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2016, capping his prolific career with an 868-5,619-56 (6.47 YPR) rushing line and 98 receptions. He ran for 200-plus yards
four times
as a senior. Nicknamed "Human Joystick" for his incredible stop-start moves, Cohen is obviously size deficient and faced sub-par competition but ran without any fear in college and electrified on screens and perimeter runs. He blazed 4.42 in Indy. While Cohen lacks NFL feature back traits, he offers dynamic all-purpose potential in the Darren Sproles mold. In this entire draft class, Cohen was maybe our favorite player to watch on college tape.
Apr 29 - 12:49 PM
Tarik Cohen has shined in t-shirts and shorts
Jun 15 - 1:19 PM
Fox thinks Tarik Cohen will help on 3rd down
May 16 - 8:38 AM
Bears get two draft picks under contract
May 11 - 6:16 PM
Bears add Sproles clone Tarik Cohen in 4th
Apr 29 - 12:49 PM
More Tarik Cohen Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Chicago Bears Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Tarik Cohen's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Tarik Cohen's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Tarik Cohen's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Tarik Cohen's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Mike Glennon
2
Mitchell Trubisky
3
Mark Sanchez
Sidelined
Bears No. 3 QB Mark Sanchez will be sidelined for the rest of the offseason program with a left knee injury.
Sanchez suffered the injury in Tuesday's OTAs session. The injury caused the Bears to reverse their release of Connor Shaw. Buried behind Mike Glennon and Mitchell Trubisky, Sanchez will be hard pressed to crack the 53-man roster, though he is owed $1 million guaranteed.
May 30
4
Connor Shaw
RB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Jeremy Langford
3
Benny Cunningham
4
Tarik Cohen
5
Ka'Deem Carey
GLB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Jeremy Langford
3RB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Jeremy Langford
FB
1
Mike Burton
2
Freddie Stevenson
WR1
1
Cameron Meredith
Sidelined
Surgery has not been ruled out for Cameron Meredith's thumb injury.
Per Chicago Tribune reporter Dan Wiederer, Meredith is expected to be sidelined 6-8 weeks, which could interfere with the start of camp. It does not appear that surgery would lengthen the timeline. Barring a setback, Meredith should be ready for the preseason.
Jun 1
2
Markus Wheaton
3
Deonte Thompson
4
Josh Bellamy
5
Daniel Braverman
WR2
1
Kevin White
2
Kendall Wright
3
Victor Cruz
4
Rueben Randle
5
Tanner Gentry
WR3
1
Markus Wheaton
TE
1
Zach Miller
Sidelined
Coach John Fox said Zach Miller (foot) is "going to cut it close" for the start of training camp.
Miller said he was "close" to full health in early June, but he's sitting out minicamp. Long injury prone, look for the Bears to play it slow with the 32-year-old. The Bears signed Dion Sims and drafted Adam Shaheen in the second round. Miller is entering the final year of his contract and likely his last season in the Windy City.
Jun 14
2
Dion Sims
3
Adam Shaheen
4
Daniel Brown
5
Ben Braunecker
LT
1
Charles Leno
2
Bradley Sowell
3
William Poehls
LG
1
Josh Sitton
2
Eric Kush
3
Jordan Morgan
C
1
Cody Whitehair
2
Hroniss Grasu
3
Taylor Boggs
RG
1
Kyle Long
Sidelined
The Chicago Tribune's Dan Wiederer expects RG Kyle Long (ankle) to open training camp on active/PUP.
Coach John Fox said Long did "explosive" work last week but remains "touch and go" to be ready for the start of camp next month. Long had major complications with ankle surgery and lost a ton of weight over the winter. He's back up to 310 pounds now and remains on track for the Week 1 opener.
Jun 14
2
Cyril Richardson
RT
1
Bobby Massie
2
Tom Compton
3
Dieugot Joseph
4
Mitchell Kirsch
K
1
Connor Barth
2
Andy Phillips
