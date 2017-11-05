Tarik Cohen | Running Back | #29 Team: Chicago Bears Age / DOB: (21) / 7/26/1995 Ht / Wt: 5'6' / 179 College: North Carolina A&T Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 4 (119) / CHI Contract: view contract details [x] 5/11/2017: Signed a four-year, $3.03 million contract. The deal included a $633,156 signing bonus. 2017: $465,000, 2018: $555,000, 2019: $645,000, 2020: $735,000, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

According to ESPN Bears reporter Jeff Dickerson, "many would agree" fourth-round pick Tarik Cohen "has been among the most impressive performers" at OTAs and minicamp. Dickerson says Cohen has "a real opportunity to carve out a role on offense" behind Jordan Howard. At 5-foot-7, 179 with 4.42 speed, Cohen is a stylistic complement to 230-pound Howard, who led all NFL running backs in dropped passes (8) last season. Cohen had 98 receptions in college and could cut into Howard's passing-game workload along with ex-Rams RB Benny Cunningham. Source: ESPN.com

Bears coach John Fox expects fourth-round RB Tarik Cohen to help out on third down. "He's a joker back," Fox said. "I think third down, it's just another matchup, this game's about matchups." With great speed and video game moves, Cohen can present matchup problems on passing downs, but the Bears signed Benny Cunningham to fill the same role. Even if he beats out Cunningham for the third-down job, Cohen's fantasy upside is capped behind Jordan Howard. Source: ESPN

Bears signed fourth-round RB Tarik Cohen and fifth-round OG Jordan Morgan. A superstar in the FCS MEAC for North Carolina AT&T, Cohen enters the NFL at 5-foot-7, 179 pounds. He put silly moves on film, but will be making one of the toughest transitions for any player in the draft. In a best-case scenario, Cohen becomes a Sproles-ian back for Chicago.