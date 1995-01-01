Player Page

Ishmael Zamora | Wide Receiver

Team: Oakland Raiders
Age / DOB:  (21) / 11/26/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 224
College: Baylor
Raiders signed Baylor WR Ishmael Zamora.
Zamora (6’4/224) was an impact receiver for only one season at Baylor, posting a 63-809-8 (12.8 YPR) receiving line in 2016 as the 1b to K.D. Cannon’s 1a, and the 1c to Corey Coleman’s 1a before that. Zamora was not invited to February’s Combine due to a past incident where he was videotaped beating his dog with a belt. On a less-disturbing note, Zamora showed plus athleticism at Baylor’s 2016 Pro Day with a 4.53 forty, 34-inch vertical, and 10-foot broad jump. Zamora is essentially all projection, minimal production, but he has NFL talent and therefore will be worth monitoring. Apr 29 - 7:55 PM
Source: Adam Caplan on Twitter
