Ishmael Zamora | Wide Receiver

Raiders signed Baylor WR Ishmael Zamora.

Zamora (6’4/224) was an impact receiver for only one season at Baylor, posting a 63-809-8 (12.8 YPR) receiving line in 2016 as the 1b to K.D. Cannon’s 1a, and the 1c to Corey Coleman’s 1a before that. Zamora was not invited to February’s Combine due to a past incident where he was videotaped beating his dog with a belt. On a less-disturbing note, Zamora showed plus athleticism at Baylor’s 2016 Pro Day with a 4.53 forty, 34-inch vertical, and 10-foot broad jump. Zamora is essentially all projection, minimal production, but he has NFL talent and therefore will be worth monitoring.