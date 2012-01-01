Player Page

C.J. Beathard | Quarterback

Team: San Francisco 49ers
Age / DOB:  (23) / 11/16/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 209
College: Iowa
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 3 (104) / SF
49ers traded up with the Vikings to select Iowa QB C.J. Beathard with the No. 104 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.
The 49ers entered this draft looking for their quarterback of the future, and this pick is not going to change that. Beathard (6’2/219) made 28 starts in the Hawkeyes’ pro-style, play-action offense, compiling a 21-7 record but completing just 58.1% of his passes with a 7.0 yards-per-attempt average and 40:19 TD-to-INT ratio. He slumped to 56.5% completions and 6.4 YPA as a senior. The nephew of longtime GM Bobby Beathard, C.J. projects as a career backup with inconsistent touch, poor pocket presence, and molasses-slow mechanics which led to 58 sacks over his final two years. His ceiling is likely in the T.J. Yates range. Apr 28 - 11:30 PM
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
C.J. Beathard's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Brian Hoyer
2Matt Barkley
RB1Carlos Hyde
2Tim Hightower
3DuJuan Harris
4Mike Davis
5Raheem Mostert
GLB1Carlos Hyde
2Tim Hightower
3RB1Carlos Hyde
2Tim Hightower
FB1Kyle Juszczyk
WR11Pierre Garcon
2Jeremy Kerley
3Aaron Burbridge
4Eric Rogers
5Rashad Ross
WR21Marquise Goodwin
2Aldrick Robinson
3DeAndre Smelter
4Chris Harper
5Bruce Ellington
WR31Jeremy Kerley
TE1Vance McDonald
2Garrett Celek
3Blake Bell
4Logan Paulsen
5Je'Ron Hamm
LT1Joe Staley
2John Theus
LG1Zane Beadles
2Norman Price
C1Jeremy Zuttah
2Daniel Kilgore
RG1Josh Garnett
2Alex Balducci
RT1Trent Brown
2Garry Gilliam
K1Robbie Gould
2Nick Rose
 

 