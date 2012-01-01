C.J. Beathard | Quarterback

49ers traded up with the Vikings to select Iowa QB C.J. Beathard with the No. 104 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

The 49ers entered this draft looking for their quarterback of the future, and this pick is not going to change that. Beathard (6’2/219) made 28 starts in the Hawkeyes’ pro-style, play-action offense, compiling a 21-7 record but completing just 58.1% of his passes with a 7.0 yards-per-attempt average and 40:19 TD-to-INT ratio. He slumped to 56.5% completions and 6.4 YPA as a senior. The nephew of longtime GM Bobby Beathard, C.J. projects as a career backup with inconsistent touch, poor pocket presence, and molasses-slow mechanics which led to 58 sacks over his final two years. His ceiling is likely in the T.J. Yates range.