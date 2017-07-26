Player Page

Weather | Roster

Kendell Beckwith | Linebacker | #51

Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Age / DOB:  (23) / 12/2/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 243
College: LSU
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 3 (107) / TB
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Bucs sophomore LB Kendell Beckwith suffered a broken ankle in a car accident last week.
Beckwith was a passenger in a one-car accident last week in Louisiana. He underwent surgery on Tuesday and is at best questionable for training camp. A third-round pick out of LSU last season, Beckwith struggled in 846 snaps as a rookie. Apr 19 - 11:39 AM
Source: Jenna Laine on Twitter
More Kendell Beckwith Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017TB 166013731.088.0000001200000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017TB 166013731.088.0000001200000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2Sep 17CHI5050.00.0000000100000
3Sep 24@MIN6280.00.0000000000000
4Oct 1NYG9090.00.0000000000000
5Oct 5NE122140.00.0000000000000
6Oct 15@ARZ4150.00.0000000000000
7Oct 22@BUF3140.00.0000000000000
8Oct 29CAR1120.00.0000000000000
9Nov 5@NO0110.00.0000000000000
10Nov 12NYJ2021.088.0000000000000
11Nov 19@MIA1010.00.0000000000000
12Nov 26@ATL3030.00.0000001000000
13Dec 3@GB3030.00.0000000000000
14Dec 10DET3030.00.0000000100000
15Dec 18ATL4150.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24@CAR2350.00.0000000000000
17Dec 31NO2130.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
DE1Jason Pierre-Paul
2Vinny Curry
3Noah Spence
4William Gholston
5Ryan Russell
DT1Gerald McCoy
2Beau Allen
3Mitch Unrein
4Stevie Tu'ikolovatu
5DaVonte Lambert
MLB1Kwon Alexander
2Adarius Taylor
3Riley Bullough
WLB1Lavonte David
2Cameron Lynch
3Nigel Harris
4Eric Nzeocha
SLB1Kendell Beckwith
2Devante Bond
3Jeff Knox
CB1Brent Grimes
2Vernon Hargreaves
3Ryan Smith
4Javien Elliott
5David Rivers
FS1Justin Evans
2Isaiah Johnson
SS1Keith Tandy
2Chris Conte
3Josh Robinson
P1Bryan Anger
 

 