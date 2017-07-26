Kendell Beckwith | Linebacker | #51

Beckwith was a passenger in a one-car accident last week in Louisiana. He underwent surgery on Tuesday and is at best questionable for training camp. A third-round pick out of LSU last season, Beckwith struggled in 846 snaps as a rookie.

Beckwith tore his ACL in LSU's second-to-last game last season but hasn't missed a beat in his recovery. Tampa Bay surrendered fourth- and sixth-round picks to move up for Beckwith in April. He profiles as a two-down banger at linebacker.

Bucs traded up with the Jets to select LSU LB Kendell Beckwith with the No. 107 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

The Bucs surrendered their fourth- and sixth-round picks to move up. Beckwith (6’2/243) made 29 starts at middle linebacker for the Tigers, tallying 24.5 career tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles. He led LSU in tackles (91) as a senior and earned first-team All-SEC from the conference’s coaches, only to tear his left ACL in the Tigers’ second-to-last regular season game. When healthy, Beckwith is a two-down banger in the Benardrick McKinney mold who will likely leave the field on passing downs. Due to the knee injury, Beckwith is a candidate to "redshirt" his rookie NFL season.