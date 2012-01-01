Player Page

Dede Westbrook | Wide Receiver

Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Age / DOB:  (23) / 11/21/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 178
College: Oklahoma
Jaguars selected Oklahoma WR Dede Westbrook with the No. 110 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.
Westbrook (6’0/178) spent two years at OU after transferring from JUCO, stacking a 126-2,267-21 (18.0 YPR) career receiving line and finishing as a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2016. He dabbled on kickoff and punt returns as a senior, bringing back a punt 71 yards to the house. Westbrook blazed 4.39 at the Sooners’ Pro Day, but the rest of his workout underwhelmed. NFL scouts expressed concern about Westbrook’s interviews, commitment, and pre-draft preparation at the Combine. Westbrook’s tape reveals a dynamic weapon with terrific hands, dropping just 4-of-84 catchable targets in 2016. Whether Westbrook realizes his immense promise is entirely up to him. Apr 29 - 12:21 PM
Dede Westbrook's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
