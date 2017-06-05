Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Weather
Weather |
Roster
Drew Brees
(QB)
Trey Edmunds
(TE)
Josh Hill
(TE)
Alvin Kamara
(RB)
Wil Lutz
(K)
Austin Carr
(WR)
Coby Fleener
(TE)
Taysom Hill
(QB)
John Kuhn
(RB)
Adrian Peterson
(RB)
Brandon Coleman
(WR)
Ted Ginn
(WR)
Michael Hoomanawanui
(TE)
Daniel Lasco
(RB)
Willie Snead
(WR)
Chase Daniel
(QB)
Clay Harbor
(TE)
Mark Ingram
(RB)
Tommylee Lewis
(WR)
Michael Thomas
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Austin Carr | Wide Receiver | #84
Team:
New Orleans Saints
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 12/25/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 195
College:
Northwestern
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/6/2017: 5/6/2017: Signed a three-year, $1.66 million contract. 2017: $465,000, 2018: $555,000, 2019: $645,000, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Saints claimed WR Austin Carr off waivers from the Patriots.
Among the Patriots' final cuts on Saturday, Carr will join a Saints receiving corps that just lost Willie Snead to a three-game suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy. It's a good landing spot in theory, though Carr is still unlikely to carry any real fantasy value.
Sep 3 - 12:50 PM
Source:
Albert Breer on Twitter
Patriots waived WR Austin Carr.
There was some preseason hype for Carr when Julian Edelman went down, but he became expendable after the Patriots traded for Phillip Dorsett. Carr may be a candidate for the practice squad if he clears waivers.
Sep 2 - 4:16 PM
Source:
Mike Garafolo on Twitter
ESPN's Mike Reiss believes undrafted WR Austin Carr and Devin Lucien are unlikely to make the Patriots' 53-man roster.
Both players have drawn preseason buzz and New England does have an opening at receiver with Julian Edelman out for the year. However if the Patriots do decide to roster six wideouts, they're more likely to look outside the organization than retain Carr or Lucien. Brandin Cooks, Chris Hogan, Malcolm Mitchell, Danny Amendola and ace special teamer Matthew Slater round out the Patriots' top-five receivers.
Aug 27 - 10:15 AM
Source:
ESPN.com
Patriots signed Northwestern WR Austin Carr.
Carr (6’0/202) struggled for playing time at Northwestern before breaking out as a fifth-year senior, amassing an 84-1,196-12 (14.2 YPR) receiving line en route to Big Ten Receiver of the Year and third-team All-America honors. PFF College called Carr the best slot receiver in the nation in 2016, yet he was snubbed for a Combine invite. While it is concerning that Carr runs 4.62 and didn’t do much of anything until age 23 – when every defensive back he faced was younger than him – Carr has many traits that translate to slot success in the pros, including an impressive 6.70 three-cone time. From a profile standpoint, he reminds of ex-Colts WR Austin Collie.
Apr 29 - 8:38 PM
Source:
Mike Reiss on Twitter
Saints claim Austin Carr off waivers from NE
Sep 3 - 12:50 PM
Patriots waive WR Austin Carr
Sep 2 - 4:16 PM
Patriots unlikely to keep Austin Carr
Aug 27 - 10:15 AM
Pats sign Northwestern WR Austin Carr
Apr 29 - 8:38 PM
More Austin Carr Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
A. Luck
IND
(11764)
2
E. Elliott
DAL
(10937)
3
M. Bryant
PIT
(10421)
4
T. Rawls
SEA
(10091)
5
K. Hunt
KC
(9746)
6
D. Woodhead
BAL
(9621)
7
D. Martin
TB
(9585)
8
J. Hill
CIN
(9286)
9
M. Forte
NYJ
(9159)
10
D. Cook
MIN
(8634)
Player Page
Recent News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New Orleans Saints Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
View
Austin Carr's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Austin Carr's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Austin Carr's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Drew Brees
2
Chase Daniel
3
Taysom Hill
RB
1
Mark Ingram
2
Adrian Peterson
3
Alvin Kamara
4
Daniel Lasco
GLB
1
Mark Ingram
2
Adrian Peterson
3RB
1
Mark Ingram
2
Alvin Kamara
FB
1
John Kuhn
2
Trey Edmunds
WR1
1
Michael Thomas
2
Willie Snead
Suspended
NFL suspended Willie Snead three games for violating the league's policy on substances of abuse.
The suspension reportedly stems from an offseason DUI, but this is the first we have heard of it. Adam Schefter reports the ban was reduced from four games to three on appeal, which makes it even more shocking it stayed under wraps. That said, Snead's usage this preseason and Ted Ginn's spot as the No. 2 receiver now makes more sense. Snead needs to be downgraded while Ginn and Coby Fleener are suddenly more interesting fantasy options.
Sep 1
3
Tommylee Lewis
4
Travin Dural
Out of FB
Saints signed LSU WR Travin Dural.
Dural (6’1/202) made 30 starts for LSU, amassing a 100/1,716/13 (17.2 YPR) career receiving line with descending production in his sophomore through senior years. He battled knee, hamstring, and shoulder injuries in college and struggled with drops at January’s Senior Bowl. Dural is also old for a rookie, turning 24 in October. While Dural deserves something of a pass due to LSU’s horrendous quarterback play, nothing he put on college tape suggests Dural is capable of becoming more than an NFL backup. After running 4.57 in Indy, Dural’s initial NFL ticket will be as special teams help.
Apr 29
WR2
1
Ted Ginn
2
Brandon Coleman
3
Austin Carr
WR3
1
Willie Snead
TE
1
Coby Fleener
2
Josh Hill
3
Michael Hoomanawanui
LT
1
Ryan Ramczyk
2
Terron Armstead
Sidelined
Saints activated LT Terron Armstead (shoulder) from the PUP list.
Armstead missed training camp and the entire preseason after June labrum surgery. He was expected to open the year on reserve/PUP, but is ahead of schedule. Armstead's Week 1 status remains in doubt.
Sep 2
LG
1
Andrus Peat
2
Senio Kelemete
C
1
Max Unger
2
Josh LeRibeus
RG
1
Larry Warford
RT
1
Zach Strief
K
1
Wil Lutz
