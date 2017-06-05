Austin Carr | Wide Receiver | #84 Team: New Orleans Saints Age / DOB: (23) / 12/25/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 195 College: Northwestern Contract: view contract details [x] 5/6/2017: 5/6/2017: Signed a three-year, $1.66 million contract. 2017: $465,000, 2018: $555,000, 2019: $645,000, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Saints claimed WR Austin Carr off waivers from the Patriots. Among the Patriots' final cuts on Saturday, Carr will join a Saints receiving corps that just lost Willie Snead to a three-game suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy. It's a good landing spot in theory, though Carr is still unlikely to carry any real fantasy value. Source: Albert Breer on Twitter

Patriots waived WR Austin Carr. There was some preseason hype for Carr when Julian Edelman went down, but he became expendable after the Patriots traded for Phillip Dorsett. Carr may be a candidate for the practice squad if he clears waivers. Source: Mike Garafolo on Twitter

ESPN's Mike Reiss believes undrafted WR Austin Carr and Devin Lucien are unlikely to make the Patriots' 53-man roster. Both players have drawn preseason buzz and New England does have an opening at receiver with Julian Edelman out for the year. However if the Patriots do decide to roster six wideouts, they're more likely to look outside the organization than retain Carr or Lucien. Brandin Cooks, Chris Hogan, Malcolm Mitchell, Danny Amendola and ace special teamer Matthew Slater round out the Patriots' top-five receivers. Source: ESPN.com