Austin Carr | Wide Receiver | #84

Team: New Orleans Saints
Age / DOB:  (23) / 12/25/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 195
College: Northwestern
Saints claimed WR Austin Carr off waivers from the Patriots.
Among the Patriots' final cuts on Saturday, Carr will join a Saints receiving corps that just lost Willie Snead to a three-game suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy. It's a good landing spot in theory, though Carr is still unlikely to carry any real fantasy value. Sep 3 - 12:50 PM
Source: Albert Breer on Twitter
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Drew Brees
2Chase Daniel
3Taysom Hill
RB1Mark Ingram
2Adrian Peterson
3Alvin Kamara
4Daniel Lasco
GLB1Mark Ingram
2Adrian Peterson
3RB1Mark Ingram
2Alvin Kamara
FB1John Kuhn
2Trey Edmunds
WR11Michael Thomas
2Willie Snead
3Tommylee Lewis
4Travin Dural
WR21Ted Ginn
2Brandon Coleman
3Austin Carr
WR31Willie Snead
TE1Coby Fleener
2Josh Hill
3Michael Hoomanawanui
LT1Ryan Ramczyk
2Terron Armstead
LG1Andrus Peat
2Senio Kelemete
C1Max Unger
2Josh LeRibeus
RG1Larry Warford
RT1Zach Strief
K1Wil Lutz
 

 