Player Page

Weather | Roster

Josh Dobbs | Quarterback | #5

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Age / DOB:  (22) / 1/26/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 216
College: Tennessee
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 4 (135) / PIT
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Josh Dobbs completed 8-of-15 passes for 100 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions while adding 16 yards on one rushing attempt Friday in the Steelers’ preseason win over the Giants.
The fourth-round rookie took three sacks for a loss of 22 yards. Dobbs was hit at the line of scrimmage on his first interception but he had no one to blame but himself on his second pick, a laughable misfire intended for slot receiver Eli Rogers. Dobbs flashed speed by gaining 16 yards on a tuck-and-run but rushed too many throws and never looked comfortable against the blitz. He salvaged the night by threading the needle on a 28-yard touchdown strike to Cobi Hamilton late in the second quarter. Dobbs will begin his career third on the depth chart behind backup Landry Jones and starter Ben Roethlisberger. Aug 11 - 10:19 PM
More Josh Dobbs Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
Career stats are currently unavailable
Josh Dobbs's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Josh Dobbs's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Josh Dobbs's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Josh Dobbs's player profile.
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Ben Roethlisberger
2Landry Jones
3Josh Dobbs
4Bart Houston
RB1Le'Veon Bell
2James Conner
3Knile Davis
4Fitzgerald Toussaint
5Terrell Watson
GLB1Le'Veon Bell
2James Conner
3RB1Le'Veon Bell
2Fitzgerald Toussaint
FB1Roosevelt Nix
WR11Antonio Brown
2Eli Rogers
3JuJu Smith-Schuster
4Cobi Hamilton
5Marcus Tucker
WR21Martavis Bryant
2Darrius Heyward-Bey
3Sammie Coates
4Justin Hunter
5DeMarcus Ayers
WR31Eli Rogers
TE1Jesse James
2David Johnson
3Xavier Grimble
4Phazahn Odom
5Jake McGee
LT1Ali Villanueva
2Matt Feiler
3Jake Rodgers
LG1Ramon Foster
2Jerald Hawkins
3B.J. Finney
C1Maurkice Pouncey
2Kyle Friend
3Lucas Crowley
RG1David DeCastro
2Ethan Cooper
RT1Marcus Gilbert
2Chris Hubbard
3Brian Mihalik
4Keavon Milton
K1Chris Boswell
 

 