Josh Dobbs completed 8-of-15 passes for 100 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions while adding 16 yards on one rushing attempt Friday in the Steelers’ preseason win over the Giants.

The fourth-round rookie took three sacks for a loss of 22 yards. Dobbs was hit at the line of scrimmage on his first interception but he had no one to blame but himself on his second pick, a laughable misfire intended for slot receiver Eli Rogers. Dobbs flashed speed by gaining 16 yards on a tuck-and-run but rushed too many throws and never looked comfortable against the blitz. He salvaged the night by threading the needle on a 28-yard touchdown strike to Cobi Hamilton late in the second quarter. Dobbs will begin his career third on the depth chart behind backup Landry Jones and starter Ben Roethlisberger.