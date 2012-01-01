Kenny Golladay | Wide Receiver | #19 Team: Detroit Lions Age / DOB: (23) / 11/3/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 213 College: Northern Illinois Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 3 (96) / DET Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Per Tim Twentyman of the Lions' website, third-round WR Kenny Golladay has been "very good" during the two OTAs open to the media. "He has good hands and has shown to have a knack for getting open," Twentyman wrote. "He can also go up and get the 50/50 balls. I have yet to see a ball hit the ground when thrown Golladay’s way." A H/W/S specimen at 6'4/218 with 4.5-flat wheels, Golladay has a chance to ascend the Lions' depth chart quickly. Golladay is already in the running for No. 3 duties. Source: detroitlions.com

ESPN Lions reporter Michael Rothstein projects third-rounder Kenny Golladay as the No. 3 receiver. This is just a mid-May projection, but the Lions likely would not have selected Golladay in the third round if they did not think he could contribute early. Sure-handed with solid triangle numbers and college production, Golladay is a great value pick in Dynasty formats. Source: ESPN