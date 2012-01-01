Kenny Golladay | Wide Receiver | #19

Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Jones goes 3-for-5 with a homer and five RBI
Tanaka slammed for seven runs in 5 2/3 vs O's
Guerra fires six shutout frames to beat Mets
deGrom pounded for seven runs in four frames
Pinder blasts two bombs in win over Indians
Justin Upton forced out w/ right quad strain
Lamb triples, doubles twice in win over Bucs
Mike Trout (thumb) has successful surgery
Castillo (groin) heading to disabled list
Cardinals decide to cut bait with Broxton
Bour homers twice in Marlins' romp over PHI
Springer goes 4-for-4 with two monster HRs
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Carlos Hyde struggling in Shanahan's system?
Bears claim lead blocker Burton off waivers
Vikings sign RB Dalvin Cook to rookie deal
Lions rookie WR Golladay impressing at OTAs
Hue Jackson committed to running ball more
Report: Most teams think Romo will play again
Corey Coleman to be 'out for a little while'
MIA has 'multiple plays' designed for Thomas
Jordan Howard 'noticeably slimmer' this year
James White has 'won over' Belichick, Brady
Larry Fitz: Chad Williams hands like Boldin's
New Rams coach gives Goff tepid endorsement
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Emeka Okafor attempting an NBA comeback?
Report: Gallinari will decline player option
Dewayne Dedmon will decline player option
David Lee (left knee) doesn't need surgery
LeBron James scores 35 points in blowout win
Kyrie Irving scores 24 points in win vs. BOS
Jaylen Brown (hip) is good to go for Game 5
Zaza Pachulia (heel) goes through practice
Report: Bulls expect Dwyane Wade to opt in
Lonzo Ball won't work out for Celtics?
Hamidou Diallo withdraws from NBA Draft
Jaylen Brown (hip) questionable for Game 5
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Matt Murray comes up big for Pens in Game 2
Kris Letang (neck) is making progress
Bruins sign prospect Anders Bjork to ELC
Derick Brassard (shoulder) out 4-5 months
Brandon Dubinsky undergoes wrist surgery
Colton Sissons continues playoff production
Jake Guentzel scores GWG late in GM 1 of SCF
G Matt Murray solid for Penguins in victory
G Pekka Rinne makes only seven saves in loss
Mike Fisher returns to Preds; draws 2 assists
Two goals for Nick Bonino in Pens' odd win
Colin Wilson will miss Game 1 with an injury
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Gaughan: OneMain Financial 200 advance
Ty Dillon: Pulling double-duty at Dover
Chase Purdy: inaugural Memphis 125 advance
Austin Dillon: Dover Double Duty
Daniel Hemric: OneMain Financial 200 advance
Gilliland: inaugural Memphis 125 advance
Brandon Jones: XFINITY and Trucks at Dover
Garcia Jr.: inaugural Memphis 125 advance
Chase Briscoe: Bar Harbor 200 advance
Austin Cindric: Bar Harbor 200 advance
Travis Miller: inaugural Memphis 125 advance
Chase Cabre: inaugural Memphis 125 advance
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Stenson ready for home game at Nordea Masters
Reed rounding into form ahead of the Memorial
Only Barseback record might hold back Noren
McGirt gears up for Memorial title defense
O'Hair season-best T2; second straight top 5
Rahm closes in 66; T2 in Colonial CC debut
Kisner fires 66 to win DEAN & DELUCA by one
Defender Spieth finishes T2 w/ bogey-free 65
Magnificent Noren wins BMW PGA Championship
Danny Lee two shy at DDI with third-round 69
Casey two back at Colonial CC after 68 in R3
Simpson heads to DDI finale with 2-shot lead
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Auburn loses RB/LB Davis to South Carolina
Ex-ND LB Barajas transferrs to Illinois State
Old Dominion indefinitely suspends LB Wilder
Starting Baylor C Thrift (knee) retires
Etling (back) has 3 weeks of rehab remaining
Starting ASU CB Orr tranfers to Chattanooga
Smart lobbying QB/P Ramsey to stay at Georgia
Texas allows TE Leitao to join football team
Texas A&M AD: HC Sumlin has to win this year
Littrell nets five-year contract extension
Middle Tennessee LB coach Bibee steps down
Four-star LB Jack Lamb whittles list to five
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Cazorla is struggling to play again in 2017
Newcastle keen on signing MCFC centre-back
United boot up fax machine to keep DDG again
Snodgrass linked with PL newcomers
Costa: I would only leave for Atletico
Liverpool signs Chelsea striker Solanke
Mahrez request catalyst for LCFC exodus
Bournemouth sign long-term target Begovic
Yaya Toure could be handed a City lifeline
Clyne withdrawal hands Trippier his chance
M'baye Niang chooses not to stay at Watford
Newcastle plotting swoop for Leicester winger
Kenny Golladay
Weather |
Roster
Jared Abbrederis
(WR)
Darren Fells
(TE)
T.J. Jones
(WR)
Michael Rector
(WR)
Golden Tate
(WR)
Ameer Abdullah
(RB)
Dontez Ford
(WR)
Brad Kaaya
(QB)
Theo Riddick
(RB)
Noel Thomas
(WR)
Matt Asiata
(RB)
Kenny Golladay
(WR)
Khari Lee
(TE)
Michael Roberts
(TE)
Robert Tonyan Jr.
(WR)
Brandon Barnes
(TE)
Tion Green
(RB)
Keshawn Martin
(WR)
Jake Rudock
(QB)
Dwayne Washington
(RB)
Jace Billingsley
(WR)
Mike James
(RB)
Matthew Mulligan
(TE)
Ryan Spadola
(WR)
Cole Wick
(TE)
Eric Ebron
(TE)
Marvin Jones
(WR)
Matt Prater
(K)
Matthew Stafford
(QB)
Zach Zenner
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Kenny Golladay | Wide Receiver | #19
Team:
Detroit Lions
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 11/3/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 213
College:
Northern Illinois
Drafted:
2017 / Rd. 3 (96) / DET
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Per Tim Twentyman of the Lions' website, third-round WR Kenny Golladay has been "very good" during the two OTAs open to the media.
"He has good hands and has shown to have a knack for getting open," Twentyman wrote. "He can also go up and get the 50/50 balls. I have yet to see a ball hit the ground when thrown Golladay’s way." A H/W/S specimen at 6'4/218 with 4.5-flat wheels, Golladay has a chance to ascend the Lions' depth chart quickly. Golladay is already in the running for No. 3 duties.
May 31 - 2:49 PM
Source:
detroitlions.com
ESPN Lions reporter Michael Rothstein projects third-rounder Kenny Golladay as the No. 3 receiver.
This is just a mid-May projection, but the Lions likely would not have selected Golladay in the third round if they did not think he could contribute early. Sure-handed with solid triangle numbers and college production, Golladay is a great value pick in Dynasty formats.
May 15 - 9:53 AM
Source:
ESPN
Lions selected Northern Illinois WR Kenny Golladay with the No. 96 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.
Golladay (6’4/218) spent two seasons at NIU after transferring from North Dakota, compiling a 160-2,285-18 (14.3 YPR) receiving line and earning first-team All-MAC from the conference’s coaches as a senior. PFF College charted Golladay with just five career drops among 165 catchable targets. Golladay held his own at the Combine, running 4.5-flat with adequate vertical (35 ½") and broad (10’0") jumps. While Golladay needs to get stronger and improve his route technique, he is an intriguing H/W/S prospect with sure hands and developmental upside. Even for a team that needs receiving help in Detroit, Golladay is more multi-year project than year-one contributor.
Apr 28 - 11:04 PM
Lions rookie WR Golladay impressing at OTAs
May 31 - 2:49 PM
Kenny Golladay projected as No. 3 receiver
May 15 - 9:53 AM
Lions draft Golladay with No. 96 pick
Apr 28 - 11:04 PM
More Kenny Golladay Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Detroit Lions Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Kenny Golladay's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Kenny Golladay's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Kenny Golladay's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Kenny Golladay's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Matthew Stafford
2
Jake Rudock
3
Brad Kaaya
RB
1
Ameer Abdullah
Sidelined
The Lions' website believes the team is planning a "featured role" for Ameer Abdullah (foot) in 2017.
The Lions admitted as much with their offseason moves, somewhat surprisingly skipping over running back in the draft and free agency. Still recovering from a torn ligament in his foot, Abdullah expects to be "full go" soon. "I'm just going to work my tail off and be the best back I can in the situations I'll be given this year," Abdullah said. "I'm really attacking things with a more focused mindset." Abdullah's home run ability has never been in doubt, but he won't catch passes with Theo Riddick in tow, and has just two career rushing touchdowns. There's still quite a bit of projection required with the 24-year-old (in June) back.
May 22
2
Theo Riddick
Sidelined
ESPN Lions reporter Michael Rothstein said don't expect Theo Riddick (wrist) to "do much" at OTAs.
Riddick is coming off surgeries on both wrists and the Lions have a reputation of bringing players along slowly after injuries. Per Rothstein, the goal is to have Riddick ready "by some point in August." Riddick will fill his usual role on passing downs when healthy.
May 28
3
Zach Zenner
4
Dwayne Washington
5
Matt Asiata
GLB
1
Zach Zenner
2
Ameer Abdullah
3RB
1
Theo Riddick
2
Ameer Abdullah
WR1
1
Golden Tate
2
Jace Billingsley
3
Keshawn Martin
4
Michael Rector
WR2
1
Marvin Jones
2
T.J. Jones
3
Kenny Golladay
4
Jared Abbrederis
WR3
1
T.J. Jones
TE
1
Eric Ebron
2
Darren Fells
3
Cole Wick
4
Michael Roberts
5
Khari Lee
LT
1
Taylor Decker
2
Corey Robinson
3
Arturo Uzdavinis
LG
1
Graham Glasgow
2
Laken Tomlinson
C
1
Travis Swanson
2
Matt Rotheram
RG
1
T.J. Lang
Sidelined
Lions RG T.J. Lang (hip, foot) said he will be ready for training camp.
Lang underwent foot and hip surgeries after the season, but that did not stop the Lions from giving him a three-year, $28.5-million contract early in free agency. The veteran will sit out his first offseason program in Detroit, but he claimed to be a little ahead of schedule in his recovery. With Rick Wagner now at right tackle, the Lions managed to upgrade their offensive line despite losing Larry Warford and Riley Reiff in free agency.
Apr 25
2
Joe Dahl
3
Brandon Thomas
RT
1
Rick Wagner
2
Cornelius Lucas
K
1
Matt Prater
