Chad Williams | Wide Receiver | #16

Team: Arizona Cardinals
Age / DOB:  (22) / 10/19/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 193
College: Grambling State
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 3 (98) / ARZ
Cardinals OC Harold Goodwin indicated he envisions third-round pick Chad Williams as Larry Fitzgerald's eventual successor.
Fitzgerald, John Brown, and Jaron Brown are all in contract years, so there will be playing time available for Williams in the near future. It's believed Fitzgerald will retire after 2017. "Knowing that Larry is going to one day walk away from the game, you talk about somebody that can carry the torch," Goodwin said. "(Williams) is the guy that everybody thinks can do that." May 12 - 8:46 PM
Source: azcardinals.com
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
Chad Williams's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
Game Log
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Carson Palmer
2Drew Stanton
3Blaine Gabbert
4Zac Dysert
RB1David Johnson
2Kerwynn Williams
3T.J. Logan
4Elijhaa Penny
GLB1David Johnson
2Kerwynn Williams
3RB1David Johnson
2Kerwynn Williams
WR11Larry Fitzgerald
2Jaron Brown
3Andre Ellington
4Brittan Golden
5Chris Hubert
WR21J.J. Nelson
2John Brown
3Chad Williams
4Jeremy Ross
5Aaron Dobson
WR31John Brown
TE1Jermaine Gresham
2Troy Niklas
3Ifeanyi Momah
4Hakeem Valles
LT1D.J. Humphries
2Cole Toner
3Givens Price
LG1Mike Iupati
2Dorian Johnson
C1A.Q. Shipley
2Tony Bergstrom
3Daniel Munyer
RG1Evan Boehm
2John Wetzel
3Kaleb Johnson
RT1Jared Veldheer
2Ulrick John
3Will Holden
K1Phil Dawson
 

 