Fitzgerald, John Brown, and Jaron Brown are all in contract years, so there will be playing time available for Williams in the near future. It's believed Fitzgerald will retire after 2017. "Knowing that Larry is going to one day walk away from the game, you talk about somebody that can carry the torch," Goodwin said. "(Williams) is the guy that everybody thinks can do that."

Cardinals selected Grambling State WR Chad Williams with the No. 98 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

Williams (6’1/207) was a second-team FCS All-American in 2016, leading the Southwestern Athletic Conference in catches (90), yards (1,337), and touchdowns (11) and earning an invite to January’s Senior Bowl. Still snubbed for a Combine invite, Williams rebounded at his Pro Day with a 4.43 forty and respectable vertical (35 1/2") and broad (10’3") jumps. Williams was arrested last May for firearm and marijuana possession and played at a low-level college, dimming his NFL prospects. Still, Williams’ high-end combination of production and athleticism makes him an intriguing sleeper.