Jonnu Smith | Tight End | #81

Team: Tennessee Titans
Age / DOB:  (22) / 8/22/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 248
College: Florida International
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 3 (100) / TEN
Contract: view contract details
Titans TE Jonnu Smith was carted off the field with a knee injury in Saturday night's Divisional Round game against the Patriots.
He got hurt on special teams. Offensively, Smith’s most noteworthy play was a holding penalty that negated one of Derrick Henry’s few good runs early in the third quarter. Smith finished with one catch for four yards. His regular season was more promising with an 18/157/2 receiving line behind Delanie Walker. An elite athlete at his position, Smith is the Titans' probable tight end of the future. Walker turns 34 before next season. Jan 13 - 10:45 PM
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2017TEN16181579.88.70200.0.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2017TEN16181579.88.70200.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10OAK00.0000.0000000
2Sep 17@JAC23015.0100.0000000
3Sep 24SEA12424.0100.0000000
4Oct 1@HOU00.0000.0000000
5Oct 8@MIA5214.2000.0000000
6Oct 16IND11010.0000.0000000
7Oct 22@CLE22211.0000.0000000
9Nov 5BAL00.0000.0000000
10Nov 12CIN22010.0000.0000000
11Nov 16@PIT00.0000.0000000
12Nov 26@IND00.0000.0000000
13Dec 3HOU00.0000.0000000
14Dec 10@ARZ00.0000.0000000
15Dec 17@SF155.0000.0000000
16Dec 24LAR11313.0000.0000000
17Dec 31JAC3124.0000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Marcus Mariota
2Matt Cassel
3Brandon Weeden
RB1DeMarco Murray
2Derrick Henry
3David Fluellen
4Khalfani Muhammad
GLB1DeMarco Murray
2Derrick Henry
3RB1DeMarco Murray
2Derrick Henry
WR11Rishard Matthews
2Eric Decker
3Taywan Taylor
WR21Corey Davis
2Eric Weems
3Harry Douglas
WR31Eric Decker
TE1Delanie Walker
2Jonnu Smith
3Luke Stocker
4Phillip Supernaw
LT1Taylor Lewan
2Dennis Kelly
LG1Quinton Spain
2Corey Levin
C1Ben Jones
2Brian Schwenke
RG1Josh Kline
2Corey Levin
RT1Jack Conklin
K1Ryan Succop
 

 