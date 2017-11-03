Jonnu Smith | Tight End | #81

Titans TE Jonnu Smith was carted off the field with a knee injury in Saturday night's Divisional Round game against the Patriots.

He got hurt on special teams. Offensively, Smith’s most noteworthy play was a holding penalty that negated one of Derrick Henry’s few good runs early in the third quarter. Smith finished with one catch for four yards. His regular season was more promising with an 18/157/2 receiving line behind Delanie Walker. An elite athlete at his position, Smith is the Titans' probable tight end of the future. Walker turns 34 before next season.