Jonnu Smith | Tight End | #81

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Dominoes Falling
Jan 12
2018 Category Sleepers - ERA
Jan 11
Lowdown: Rotation Roulette
Jan 10
Lowdown: Solarte Goes North
Jan 8
Lowdown: What About Cain?
Jan 5
2018 Category Sleepers - SO
Jan 4
Lowdown: Hunt for Hosmer
Jan 3
Lowdown: Saving the Da-vis
Jan 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Nightengale: Mets, A-Gonz agree to deal
Padres sign Hand to three-year extension
One more time, with feeling: Cole to Astros
Rosenthal: Feliz among Bucs' return for Cole
Rodney still Twins closer despite Reed deal?
Twins and Addison Reed agree to two-year deal
Tigers and Castellanos settle at $6.05M
Rockies, LeMahieu avoid arb, agree at $8.5M
Dodgers and Alex Wood settle at $6 million
Red Sox and Mookie Betts exchange arb figures
Astros, Keuchel avoid arbitration at $13.2M
Orioles, Manny Machado settle at $16 million
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 13
Divisional Round Matchups
Jan 13
Weather: Divisional Forecasts
Jan 13
Divisional Round Injury Report
Jan 12
Dose: Norv is Back
Jan 12
Divisional Round Rankings
Jan 11
Dose: Seattle Sweeping Staff
Jan 11
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Titans TE Smith carted off with knee injury
Titans RT Jack Conklin (knee) will not return
Devonta Freeman played through knee sprains
Eagles outlast Falcons to advance to NFCCG
Hogan officially active for Divisional Round
Rex Burkhead, Gillislee inactive vs. Titans
'Expectation' Antonio Brown plays vs. JAX
49ers looking to extend Jimmy Garoppolo
Raiders tab Tom Cable to coach offensive line
Vikings activate Sam Bradford from IR
McDaniels, Vrabel finalists for Colts' HC job
Texans give 5-yr deal to new GM Brian Gaine
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Week Ahead: Week 14
Jan 13
Dose: Bismack Beastyombo
Jan 13
Stew: Lou Streak
Jan 12
Dose: Waiters out for Season
Jan 12
NBA Mock Draft Review
Jan 11
Notable Numbers
Jan 11
50 is nifty for Lou Williams
Jan 11
Fantasy Hoops Draft Recap
Jan 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
DeMar DeRozan scores 42 points vs. Warriors
Stephen Curry has 27/9/6 in dramatic road win
Jordan Bell gets second straight DNP-CD
Andre Iguodala (hip) sits out second half
Marcin Gortat shines on Polish Heritage Night
Kawhi Leonard, Green, Parker start Saturday
Willie Reed double-doubles in 26 minutes
Lou Williams scores 26 points with four treys
Willie Cauley-Stein double-doubles in 33 mins
De'Aaron Fox double-doubles with two steals
X-rays come back clean on Ingram's ankle
Stephen Curry (ankle) will start vs. Toronto
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
ITC: Keeping up with the Jones
Jan 13
Flames Push Win Streak to Six
Jan 13
Podcast: All-Star Snubs
Jan 12
Shark Attack
Jan 12
Micheal Ferland is on a roll
Jan 12
Fantasy Nuggets Week 15
Jan 11
Anderson outduels Andersen
Jan 11
Blackhawks Down
Jan 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Couturier gets three-point night vs. NJD
Danault injured after taking shot to head
Weight hopes Bailey will return next week
Steve Mason (illness) sent back to Winnipeg
Evgeni Malkin picks up four points in win
Barzal explodes with five points vs. Rangers
Darren Helm will not return due to LBI
Abdelkader suffers LBI and will not return
Tampa placed J.T. Brown on waivers
Kevin Hayes is ready to go vs. Islanders
Rangers go with Ondej Pavelec today
Gostisbehere (illness) likely to sit vs. NJ
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
22. Ty Dillon
Jan 13
23. Chris Buescher
Jan 12
24. AJ Allmendinger
Jan 10
2018 Daytona 500 in 42 days
Jan 7
25. Kasey Kahne
Jan 6
NASCAR Cup racing in 49 days
Dec 31
Countdown to the 500: 54 days
Dec 26
Cup racing returns in 63 days
Dec 17
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
UniFirst unveils design for Byron's No. 24
Creed fastest in ARCA Daytona test on Friday
Parker Kligerman returns to Henderson in 2018
Frank Kimmel trades helmet for crew chief hat
Gragson returns to KBM with Safelite sponsor
Rookie Grosso teams with KSR for full 2018
Justin Bonsignore sets sights on NWMT title
Timmy Solomito eager to get back on track
Dalton Sargeant joins GMS Racing for 2018
5-race sponsor named for Kyle Busch's trucks
Bo LeMastus in No. 77 for Daytona ARCA race
Kaulig Racing signs Ryan Truex for NXS ride
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
DFS Dish: Sony Open
Jan 10
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 9
Dustin Johnson romps on Maui
Jan 8
Sony Open in Hawaii Preview
Jan 8
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 8
DFS Dish: Sentry TOC
Jan 3
15th Club Interview
Jan 3
Expert Picks: Sentry TOC
Jan 2
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Harman dips to T2 after third-round 68
Hoge leads Sony by 1; bogey-free 64 in R3
Saddier chasing Euro Tour best in SA Open
Paisley holds one shot 54-hole SA Open lead
Henley among notable MCs at Sony Open
Talor Gooch sits three of the pace @ the Sony
Kirk enters weekend three back at the Sony
Course horse Kelly steady thru 36 at the Sony
Harman posts -13 target at Sony; R2 63
Back-nine 28 gets Gary Woodland into the mix
Patrick Rodgers exits Sony Open with the flu
Superb Saddier joins Paisley in SA Open lead
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
East-West Shrine Game 2018
Jan 13
NFL Draft Declarations Tracker
Jan 10
2018 NFL Mock Draft No. 1
Jan 9
Alabama-Georgia Preview
Jan 8
Small School Standouts
Jan 3
ATS Playoff Semifinal Picks
Jan 1
ATS Bowl Picks: January 1
Jan 1
ATS Bowl Predictions Dec. 30
Dec 29
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
USC DL Green declares for NFL Draft
Reports: Pitt tabs Wildcats' Bates as DC
Kansas DT Daniel Wise back for another ride
Report: Arizona negotiating w/ Niumatalolo
Wyoming S Andrew Wingard heading back
NC State T Will Richardson jumping for NFL
Georgia DT Trenton Thompson opts for NFL
Former Vols WR Jennings could return to team
USC CB Iman Marshall returning to school
Report: Baylor HC Matt Rhule spurns Colts
UConn hires Bears coach John Dunn as OC
Georgia QB Jacob Eason intends to transfer
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 23
Jan 13
Late Fitness Check GW23
Jan 12
Stag's Take - Gameweek 23
Jan 11
Sean's Super Subs - Week 23
Jan 11
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW23
Jan 11
AM's Perfect XI - Week 23
Jan 10
The Bargain Hunter - Week 23
Jan 10
Team News - Week 22
Jan 1
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Clinical Spurs thump Everton at Wembley
Toffees battered on Tosun's debut
Palace picks three points off Burnley
Terriers caught Lolley-gagging in 1-4 loss
Abdoulaye Doucoure leaves equalizer late
Hammer time as Arnie leads Irons to 1-4 win
JWP at the double at Vicarage Road
Newcastle fights back for draw with Swansea
Ayew goals earns draw for Swansea City
Chilwell sent off as Foxes draw Chelsea
West Brom get huge win over Brighton
Gabriel Jesus eyeing Feb. return
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Beau Brinkley
(TE)
David Fluellen
(RB)
Khalfani Muhammad
(RB)
Luke Stocker
(TE)
Taywan Taylor
(WR)
Matt Cassel
(QB)
Derrick Henry
(RB)
DeMarco Murray
(RB)
Ryan Succop
(K)
Delanie Walker
(TE)
Corey Davis
(WR)
Marcus Mariota
(QB)
Tajae Sharpe
(WR)
Phillip Supernaw
(TE)
Brandon Weeden
(QB)
Eric Decker
(WR)
Rishard Matthews
(WR)
Jonnu Smith
(TE)
Alex Tanney
(QB)
Eric Weems
(WR)
Harry Douglas
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Jonnu Smith | Tight End | #81
Team:
Tennessee Titans
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 8/22/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 248
College:
Florida International
Drafted:
2017 / Rd. 3 (100) / TEN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/16/2017: Signed a four-year, $3.175 million contract. The deal includes a $706,288 signing bonus. 2018: $579,000, 2019: $669,000, 2020: $756,625, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Titans TE Jonnu Smith was carted off the field with a knee injury in Saturday night's Divisional Round game against the Patriots.
He got hurt on special teams. Offensively, Smith’s most noteworthy play was a holding penalty that negated one of Derrick Henry’s few good runs early in the third quarter. Smith finished with one catch for four yards. His regular season was more promising with an 18/157/2 receiving line behind Delanie Walker. An elite athlete at his position, Smith is the Titans' probable tight end of the future. Walker turns 34 before next season.
Jan 13 - 10:45 PM
Titans TE Jonnu Smith could have an expanded role in Week 9 against Baltimore.
With Delanie Walker (ankle) questionable, there's a chance Smith has an every-down workload this week. Smith has started 6-of-7 games (58 percent snaps) in Tennessee's tight end heavy scheme and leads the offense in touchdowns. Despite a shy-away matchup, Smith is a Week 9 streamer if Walker sits.
Fri, Nov 3, 2017 06:35:00 PM
Source:
titansonline.com
Titans rookie TE Jonnu Smith caught 5-of-5 targets for 21 yards in the Titans' Week 5 loss to the Dolphins.
He led the team in catches. Matt Cassel was quarterbacking in this game, and Smith offers no standalone fantasy value with Delanie Walker healthy, but the rookie is a name to keep in mind. Smith has been a big part of the Titans' offense to date and is worth stashing in all Dynasty leagues behind 33-year-old Walker.
Sun, Oct 8, 2017 06:17:00 PM
Titans TE Jonnu Smith caught 1-of-2 targets for 24 yards in Tennessee's Week 3 win over the Seahawks.
The third-round rookie now has scores in back-to-back games, but just three total catches. The arrow is pointing upward in Dynasty leagues.
Sun, Sep 24, 2017 08:19:00 PM
Titans TE Smith carted off with knee injury
Jan 13 - 10:45 PM
Jonnu Smith could have bigger role this week
Fri, Nov 3, 2017 06:35:00 PM
Jonnu Smith goes 5-21 against Dolphins
Sun, Oct 8, 2017 06:17:00 PM
Jonnu Smith scores another touchdown
Sun, Sep 24, 2017 08:19:00 PM
More Jonnu Smith Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
A. Brown
PIT
(5644)
2
D. Murray
TEN
(4937)
3
R. Burkhead
NE
(4782)
4
C. Hogan
NE
(4724)
5
J. White
NE
(3929)
6
J. Jones
ATL
(3588)
7
T. Taylor
BUF
(3511)
8
S. Bradford
MIN
(3336)
9
M. Gillislee
NE
(3224)
10
S. Watkins
LAR
(3124)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Tennessee Titans Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
TEN
16
18
157
9.8
8.7
0
2
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
TEN
16
18
157
9.8
8.7
0
2
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 10
OAK
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 17
@JAC
2
30
15.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 24
SEA
1
24
24.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 1
@HOU
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 8
@MIA
5
21
4.2
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
IND
1
10
10.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 22
@CLE
2
22
11.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 5
BAL
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 12
CIN
2
20
10.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 16
@PIT
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 26
@IND
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 3
HOU
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 10
@ARZ
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 17
@SF
1
5
5.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
LAR
1
13
13.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Dec 31
JAC
3
12
4.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Marcus Mariota
2
Matt Cassel
3
Brandon Weeden
RB
1
DeMarco Murray
Sidelined
Titans declared RB DeMarco Murray, QB Brandon Weeden, RB Khalfani Muhammad, DB Curtis Riley, LB Josh Carraway, OL Corey Levin and DE David King inactive for the Divisional Round against the Patriots.
Should the Titans spring the upset, Murray will be no better than 50-50 for the AFC Championship Game.
Jan 13
2
Derrick Henry
3
David Fluellen
4
Khalfani Muhammad
GLB
1
DeMarco Murray
2
Derrick Henry
3RB
1
DeMarco Murray
2
Derrick Henry
WR1
1
Rishard Matthews
2
Eric Decker
3
Taywan Taylor
WR2
1
Corey Davis
2
Eric Weems
3
Harry Douglas
WR3
1
Eric Decker
TE
1
Delanie Walker
2
Jonnu Smith
3
Luke Stocker
4
Phillip Supernaw
LT
1
Taylor Lewan
2
Dennis Kelly
LG
1
Quinton Spain
2
Corey Levin
C
1
Ben Jones
2
Brian Schwenke
RG
1
Josh Kline
2
Corey Levin
RT
1
Jack Conklin
K
1
Ryan Succop
Headlines
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 13
Raymond Summerlin looks into every coaching rumor and runs down the organizational structure of every team in the AFC.
More NFL Columns
»
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 13
»
Divisional Round Matchups
Jan 13
»
Weather: Divisional Forecasts
Jan 13
»
Divisional Round Injury Report
Jan 12
»
Dose: Norv is Back
Jan 12
»
Divisional Round Rankings
Jan 11
»
Dose: Seattle Sweeping Staff
Jan 11
»
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 10
NFL Headlines
»
Titans TE Smith carted off with knee injury
»
Titans RT Jack Conklin (knee) will not return
»
Devonta Freeman played through knee sprains
»
Eagles outlast Falcons to advance to NFCCG
»
Hogan officially active for Divisional Round
»
Rex Burkhead, Gillislee inactive vs. Titans
»
'Expectation' Antonio Brown plays vs. JAX
»
49ers looking to extend Jimmy Garoppolo
»
Raiders tab Tom Cable to coach offensive line
»
Vikings activate Sam Bradford from IR
»
McDaniels, Vrabel finalists for Colts' HC job
»
Texans give 5-yr deal to new GM Brian Gaine
NFL Links
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
6 DFS plays for your Divisional Round lineups!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Play these 2 WRs in your FanDuel lineups this week.
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2018 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved