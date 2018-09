Mack Hollins | Wide Receiver | #10 Team: Philadelphia Eagles Age / DOB: (24) / 9/16/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 221 College: North Carolina Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 4 (118) / PHI Contract: view contract details [x] 5/11/2017: Signed a four-year, $3.03 million contract. The deal included a $635,668 signing bonus. 2018: $555,000, 2019: $645,000, 2020: $735,000, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Mack Hollins (groin) was held out of Eagles practice on Monday. Hollins dealt with groin problems for virtually all of training camp. He is notable because Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) remains out indefinitely, giving Hollins a shot to begin the season in three-receiver sets. If Hollins can't go against the Falcons on Thursday night, the Eagles would turn to Shelton Gibson alongside Nelson Agholor and Mike Wallace.

Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice suggested Mack Hollins could see a "modest increase in opportunities" this season. Hollins showed flashes as a rookie, logging 16 catches for 226 yards and a touchdown across 282 offensive snaps last year. Still, the 24-year-old was targeted just twice in the postseason and remains a distant fourth on the team's receiving depth chart behind starters Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor and veteran Mike Wallace. It would likely take an injury to one of those three for Hollins to gain relevance in re-draft leagues. Source: PhillyVoice

Mack Hollins was not targeted in the Eagles' Super Bowl 52 win over the Patriots. An exciting fourth-round pick out of North Carolina with plus size (6’4/221) and adequate speed (4.53), Hollins flashed big-play ability on his 22 targets as the Eagles’ fourth receiver behind Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor, and Torrey Smith. Hollins began stealing snaps from Smith late in the season and could get a shot at a starting promotion. In a Carson Wentz-quarterbacked offense, Hollins’ outlook in Dynasty leagues is on the rise, and he could become a 2018 re-draft sleeper.